DFIV: Dimensional's Approach To International Investing

I still very much believe that international investing will have its time. It’s been a cycle of just US dominance for well over a decade, but the more that dynamic continues, the more investing outside the US makes sense to me, given how overlooked some of those equity markets are. If you agree, you may want to consider the Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) as a way to play it.

DFIV is an active fund that uses a daily tactical process to identify and invest in undervalued equities in developed markets outside the US. This is a bit of a specialty for Dimensional, which is known to focus on exploiting mispricings in various of the firm’s own products. With an expense ratio of just 0.27%, DFIV is among the more competitive international funds out there that exclude US exposure.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund has 476 positions, with an aggregate Price-to-Book ratio of just 1.13. This certainly tilts more on the value side overall. No position makes up more than 3.62% of the fund, making this highly diversified overall.

dimensional.com

It’s worth noting that the two top positions are in the oil and gas space. Shell PLC is a British multinational oil and gas company based in London, headquarters in England. It is one of the biggest oil and gas producing companies operating in more than 70 countries. TotalEnergies SE, on the other hand, is headquartered in Paris in France, and is a multinational-integrated oil and gas company. Further proving out the international diversification is Novartis AG, a Swiss, multinational, pharmaceutical company based in Basel, Switzerland, and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Sector Composition and Weightings

From a sector perspective, given that this is international and tilts more based on underpriced stocks (value inherently), it should come as no surprise that Financials are the largest allocation at nearly 30% of the fund, followed by Energy and Materials.

dimensional.com

I don’t mind the top 3 sectors being focused on this part of the marketplace. These sectors globally have been arguably left out of the accelerated Tech rally which has so characterized US markets.

Finally, from a country perspective, this has the largest allocation to Japan at nearly 22%. The UK comes in 2nd, Canada 3rd, and then several other countries make up the totality of the fund.

dimensional.com

I’d be a bit concerned about the Japan exposure, given my personal views around the risks of stagflation there (which would not bode well for an economy with such a high debt load and which relies heavily on imported Oil for energy). Having said that, overall, I do like the broad exposure and contribution these various countries have to the fund.

Peer Comparison

There are plenty of competitors in the international space. One worth comparing against is the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV). This ETF tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index for developed markets outside the US and Canada. When we look at the price ratio of the two, we find that the two funds have been in a range relative to each other. No clear winner from this in my book.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

DFIV provides a strong avenue for stock diversification in developed economies outside the US. However, there are also several reasons (for and against) why investors might wish to hold such a fund. On the plus side, DFIV provides exposure to a highly diversified collection of deeply discounted stocks that have been carefully chosen through a disciplined investment process. The fund’s daily focus can result in quick tilting to stocks with the potential for higher-expected-returns

The downside? Given that it is an international fund, there are foreign securities and foreign currencies risk, which subjects investors to exchange-rate risk as well as possible political and economic instability in the security’s home country. The investment strategy is also likely to underperform when the market is favorable to investments into growth stocks.

Conclusion

Overall, this looks like a good fund. The portfolio is well-diversified, its investment process disciplined and the pricing competitive. If you’re a fan of Dimensional’s reputation in the asset management industry and looking for international exposure with a nice, well-rounded mix of stocks, DFIV is worth considering.