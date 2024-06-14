High-Conviction Buys: 2 Of My Favorite Dividend Growth Stocks Are Now Bargains

stocknshares

Introduction

Since the pandemic and related financial measures caused prices to spike, all eyes have been on inflation and Western central banks. We're now in the fourth year of above-average inflation, with 2021 being the first year of inflation rates that came in well above the Fed's 2% target.

With that said, new inflation numbers and Fed comments are a reason for the market to believe we're close to "normal."

One major factor is the inflation of core goods, which was a major driver of inflation in both 2021 and 2022. That number just hit the lowest year-over-year growth rate in two decades!

Furthermore, we are seeing stronger signals that "sticky" inflation is becoming less of an issue, according to two indicators.

The Atlanta Fed measures sticky price inflation, which covers goods whose prices are hard to change and less likely to fall. The Cleveland Fed measures trimmed-mean inflation, which excludes the biggest outliers in both directions (up and down).

As we can see below, both numbers are favorable, with trimmed-mean inflation dropping the most since 2021 (on a month-over-month basis).

That said, Bloomberg's John Authers makes the case it's too early to become euphoric. I agree with that.

Meanwhile, the central problem, as far as the Fed is concerned, is barely alleviated. Shelter insurance, which many complain is compiled with too great a lag, remains obdurately high. Higher interest rates should affect house prices and rents quite directly, but the market’s post-pandemic bottlenecks seem to be stopping that from happening. - Bloomberg

Nonetheless, because of favorable headline numbers and less "stickiness," the market is now convinced we're close to rate cuts. Using the latest market-based expectations, we see the market expects two rate cuts this year - one in September and one in December.

While I would not bet against a rate cut, it needs to be said that the Fed isn't as dovish as one might think.

The chart below compares the Fed's dot plot to Fed funds futures (the numbers in the table above) and OIS (overnight index swaps). The yellow dots (dot plot) show the interest rate expectations of FOMC members. The green line shows the median of these dots.

For 2024, the market (Fed funds and OIS) is more dovish than the Fed.

In fact, using the chart below, we see that FOMC members have become more hawkish again. Last year, FOMC members expected this year's rates to reach 2.75%. That's a mile below the current rate and a fantastic example of how volatile interest rate expectations are.

Moreover, going back to the comments from John Authers, he noted that the Fed had the opportunity to change their "dots" after the latest inflation numbers came out.

In other words, the Fed did not really care to become more dovish. It wants to see more positive inflation numbers before it can make the case that inflation is defeated. Nonetheless, the inflation numbers could have been a lot worse.

I'm not changing my long-term "higher-for-longer" call, as that relies on many more factors than just short-term developments, but overall, I'm happy to see the current stickiness of inflation is becoming less of an issue.

This fueled a stock market rally, as the S&P 500 just made a new high. It has now added 25% over the past twelve months!

As one can imagine, in this market, it's not easy to find bargains, especially not among high-quality companies, as the S&P 500 is now trading almost two standard deviations above its long-term average.

CurrentMarketValuation

Please note that the chart above is from April 30. However, since then, the market has continued to rise.

Although this does not indicate a meltdown is imminent, it makes picking cheap stocks trickier, as a company that trades at "cheap" levels in this market may be a trap. After all, why would a high-quality company be cheap if the market is not?

In times of highly efficient research tools and automated trading, it's unlikely good opportunities will go unnoticed.

"Luckily," the S&P 500 has become top-heavy, as the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) has massively underperformed the S&P 500, as the chart below shows.

This makes sense, as AI-fueled growth has become the only game in town to a degree.

While this has come with underperformance in certain areas, it allows us to buy high-quality companies at great prices.

In this article, I present two of my highest-conviction long-term investments that come with terrific anti-cyclical wide-moat business models at great prices.

I own both and have been buying both on weakness, reinvesting dividends, and putting new cash to work.

PepsiCo (PEP) - High-Quality Yield At A Great Price

PepsiCo was one of the first five stocks I bought for my dividend growth portfolio, as I always believed (and still do) that it brings a perfect mix of safety and income.

It's not a fascinating growth stock with high-tech products, but a very reliable dividend grower with a fantastic product portfolio that allows it to enjoy pricing power - especially when it matters most.

What I like so much about this company is its expansion into other areas. The Pepsi brand is just one of many brands, as 59% of its sales come from convenient foods, where it is the leader in savory snacks with fantastic brands like Doritos and Lays'.

PepsiCo

These brands provide the company with a wide moat in an industry that usually has very low entry barriers. Even better, 39% of its sales are international sales, which comes with opportunities, including consistently outperforming growth.

Between 2018 and 2023, the company grew its net revenue by $26 billion. That's 40% growth. International growth rose by 44%, with 10% average organic growth since 2019.

PepsiCo

Even in the current environment of price-sensitive consumers, the company is doing well. In 1Q24, for example, it reported 2.7% organic revenue growth. That's on top of 14.3% growth in 1Q23. Moreover, international organic revenue increased by 9%, which marked the twelfth consecutive quarter of at least high-single-digit growth.

The company also noted that it made substantial market share gains in key regions, including savory snacks in China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Pakistan, and beverages in Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan.

Using the chart below, the company is far from finished growing, as it sees a $1.2 trillion addressable market that could potentially drive long-term mid-single-digit growth on a long-term basis.

PepsiCo

The company's product innovation is focused on new products and packaging solutions. For example, the introduction of smaller, portion-controlled packs and zero-sugar variants is aimed at the increasing health consciousness of consumers.

For 2024, the company remains optimistic, as it expects at least 4% organic revenue growth and 9% core constant-currency EPS growth. On a long-term basis, it expects to grow organic revenue by at least 4% annually, with high single-digit annual EPS growth.

PepsiCo

It's also highly focused on its shareholders, as returning cash to shareholders through dividends is its second capital priority after investing in growth. After hiking its dividend by 7.1% on April 30, it currently pays $5.43 per share per year, which translates to a yield of 3.3%.

This also marked the 53-consecutive annual dividend hike (the slide below was made before the latest hike), meaning PepsiCo has been a Dividend King for three years.

PepsiCo

This dividend is protected by a 68% 2024E payout ratio and a balance sheet with an A+ rating.

Valuation-wise, PEP is now trading at a blended P/E ratio of 20.8x, which is below its two-decade normalized P/E ratio of 21.1x.

FAST Graphs

Through 2026, EPS growth is expected to average 8%, which is in line with long-term guidance.

It also implies a 10-12% annual return, which makes PepsiCo a highly attractive buy for me at these levels.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) - High-Quality Yield At A Great Price

In a recent article, I explained that RTX Corp. (RTX) - formerly known as Raytheon Technologies - is one of my top favorite dividend growth stocks because it comes with terrific exposure to both defense and commercial segments.

When it comes to pure-play defense, I believe it is very hard to go wrong with Northrop Grumman, one of America's oldest, largest, and most influential defense contractors.

On May 31, I wrote an article titled "Undervalued And Misunderstood: Why Northrop Grumman Is A High Conviction Buy." Since then, shares have fallen another 5%, which triggered me to include the company in this article.

What sets NOC apart is a wide-moat business with exposure in some of the most critical defense areas, including aeronautics, defense systems, mission systems, and space.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

This includes products like the B-21 Raider, the most advanced bomber ever produced, the LGM-35A Sentinel, which replaces the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile after 50 years, and a massive platform of advanced drones.

For example, the company's MG-4C triton is gaining a lot of attention thanks to its ability to provide armies with better surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting abilities. This project was recently awarded close to $12 billion in funding for 65 models with advanced sensor upgrades.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

The company also supplies companies like Lockheed Martin (LMT), as it builds the fuselage of the F-35 and so many other products and components, including advanced missiles and propulsion solutions like solid rocket motors for space travel.

As a result, the company is benefitting from rising global defense needs, especially for advanced products and technologies. All of this has resulted in aggressive investments in new capacities. This work is now largely completed, paving the road for higher free cash flow growth.

And so we'll be off executing that to further increase capacity above what Northrop Grumman invested to get to 3x our capacity, and I shared this in our first quarter earnings call, that work is largely complete. And fueling what you've heard from some other companies about their ability to deliver more growth because the supply chain bottlenecks are starting to be alleviated in that space, and we're proud of our investment and contribution to make that happen. - NOC Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (emphasis added)

Moreover, like PepsiCo, the company has a focus on shareholder distributions. After hiking its dividend by 10.2% in May, it currently pays $2.06 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 1.9%.

The company has hiked its dividend for 21 consecutive years with an average annual growth rate of 12% since 2014. The payout ratio is in the low 30% range.

It also bought back almost a third of its shares since then!

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Despite recent stock price weakness, the company has returned 321% over the past ten years, beating the impressive 235% return of the S&P 500 by a substantial margin.

Data by YCharts

Currently, NOC trades at a blended P/E ratio of 17.8x, which is below the 20x multiple I have used in the past, as it better reflects the company's growth profile.

After a few volatile years, pressured by post-pandemic supply chain and budget uncertainty, the company is now on a path to higher growth. This growth is supported by past investments in new capabilities, easing supply chain issues, stronger domestic and international demand, and ongoing buybacks.

FAST Graphs

Applying a 20x multiple, we get a fair price target of roughly $580, which is 35% above the current price, making NOC a high-conviction buy.

If I didn't have so much defense exposure already (21%), I would be an even more aggressive buyer at these levels, as I believe NOC offers a perfect mix of growth and value for long-term investors.

Takeaway

In today's market, finding bargains is increasingly difficult. However, PepsiCo and Northrop Grumman shine as top picks.

PepsiCo offers a stable dividend with consistent growth, leveraging a strong product portfolio.

Northrop Grumman stands out in the defense sector with its wide-moat business and attractive growth opportunity.

Meanwhile, both companies provide high-quality yields at attractive prices, making them compelling long-term investments. Moreover, both enjoy anti-cyclical demand. PepsiCo, because it sells defensive consumer goods, and Northrop because it has close to 100% government exposure.

Both are high-conviction buys.