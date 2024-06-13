Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 13, 2024 12:32 PM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.31K Followers

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Ballew - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Gina Drosos - Chief Executive Officer
Joan Hilson - Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Mauricio Serna - UBS
Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research
Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Signet Jewelers First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Joining us on the call today are Rob Ballew, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations; Gina Drosos, Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer.

At this time, I would like to turn this conference over to Mr. Rob Ballew, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Ballew

Good morning. Welcome to Signet Jewelers First Quarter Fiscal '25 Earnings Conference Call. During today's discussion, we will make certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. We urge you to read the risk factors, cautionary language and other disclosures in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For further discussions of the non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, investors should review the news release we posted

Recommended For You

About SIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIG

Trending Analysis

Trending News