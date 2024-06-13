visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) has been able to do well to advance the use of an LPA1R antagonist for the treatment of neuroinflammatory disorders in a phase 1 healthy volunteer study. Why investors should focus on this biotech is because it is advancing the use of its drug PIPE-791 for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF] and progressive multiple sclerosis [PMS]. The phase 1 healthy volunteer study had already been completed and proved the drug to be safe and well tolerated. If this is the case, then what can investors expect in the coming months that could possibly cause the stock price to trade higher? Well, after the completion of the healthy volunteer phase 1 study, it is gearing up to initiate a phase 1b study. Such a study will be a PET scan study type, where cell activity of the lungs will be identified utilizing such a scan.

If U.K. Authorization is given soon enough, then this trial is expected to recruit between 6 and 8 patients and have pharmacokinetic, and lung data released from it in 2024. Barring the ability to get past this phase 1b PET scan study, this leads to another catalyst, which could be the initiation of a phase 2 study dose-ranging study if an FDA IND is given to do so.

The goal of this trial will be to look for the most important measure in IPF, which is forced vital capacity [FVC]. With several catalysts of PIPE-791 expected over the next several years, plus development of PIPE-307 for the treatment of patients with relapse remitting multiple sclerosis [RRMS] and depression, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made. I think the best part, which I will go over below, is that the use of an LPA1 antagonist to treat such neuroinflammatory disorders is a proven concept. Especially, since there are several competitors which are also developing a drug with this very same mechanism of action [MOA] type. One last thing to note is that back in April 2024 it had completed its IPO, where it raised approximately $110 million in total gross proceeds. The goal in doing so is that so it can advance a few drugs for neuroinflammatory disorders.

PIPE-791 - For the Treatment Of Patients With Neuroinflammatory Disorders

The main clinical drug in Contineum's pipeline would be the use of PIPE-791, which is being developed to treat patients with neuroinflammatory disorders. The two main ones I noted above that it is going after are idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF] and Progressive Multiple Sclerosis [PMS]. The use of this drug was tested in phase 1 healthy volunteers for the treatment of patients with neuroinflammatory disorders.

Before going over this phase 1 healthy volunteer study, I believe it is first important to go over what each of these disorders are and what the possible market opportunity could be. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF] is a type of lung disease where fibrosis of the lungs occurs. In the case of the word "idiopathic" it signifies that the cause of the scarring that occurs in the lungs is unknown. Why is this disease bad? That's because the fibrosis of the lungs, that occurs, happens when it becomes stiff. In turn, this makes it hard for a person to breathe and thus causes a host of symptoms to occur. Such symptoms that occur for these patients with IPF are as follows:

Chest pain

Swelling of the leg

Loss of appetite

More fatigued than usual

Unexplained weight loss

Joint and/or muscle pain.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size is projected to reach $6.45 billion by 2031. This is one huge market opportunity if the company can get PIPE-791 to market. The truth is that with PIPE-791 being a brain penetrant LPA1R antagonist, it is also being developed for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. Specially, this drug candidate will be applied towards the targeting of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis [Progressive MS]. Multiple Sclerosis [MS] is a neuroinflammatory disorder where the signal between the brain and spinal cord is disrupted with the rest of a person's body. What happens in MS and IPF is that the LPA lipid activates the LPA1 protein, which results in demyelination [loss of myelin sheath around the nerves].

Why does such demyelination occur? It is because the LPA1 protein causes a pro-inflammatory response where cytokine and chemokine levels invade the central nervous system [CNS] causing it. What's the goal then? Well, a drug like PIPE-791 would not only be able to inhibit demyelination from occurring, but being a treatment that might be able to allow for the promotion of remyelination and thus inhibit the progressive nature of disability seen in MS patients.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size is projected to reach $38.94 billion by 2032. This is a huge market opportunity, but the key to note is that the goal of using PIPE-791 would to be only target PMS patients. It is said that about 10% of patients have PMS, thus even if only looking at the targeting of this patient population, then this is still a big market opportunity. However, as I will note below, there is another candidate in the pipeline targeting Relapse Remitting Multiple Sclerosis [RRMS]. This drug is known as PIPE-307, and it is an M1R antagonist being developed for this indication, along with the possible treatment for patients with depression.

To see if PIPE-791 is capable of being able to treat patients with neuroinflammatory disorders, it was able to complete a phase 1 healthy volunteer study. This particular trial was split into two different dose cohorts, which were as follows:

Single-ascending dose study - 6 patients given drug versus 2 patients on placebo

Multiple-ascending dose study - 6 patients given drug versus 2 patients on placebo.

The truth is that the final healthy volunteer study data was actually good. It was noted that there were no dose-limiting adverse events and no toxicity. At the current time, an MHRA authorization has been submitted to U.K. Authorities to initiate a phase 1b PET scan study. What's the purpose of this trial? It is to test out the use of PIPE-791 for the treatment of patients with IPF and PMS. The goal is to see if this drug can provide remyelination I noted above. Plus, the purpose of the PET scan is to see the activity of the cells within the lungs.

Investors won't have to wait long to see data from this phase 1b PET scan trial, either, because a release for it is expected in 2024. The data achieved from this trial will be used to advance PIPE-791 towards other two phase 2 studies, and thus these become additional catalysts to expect in 2025. One mid-stage study is going to use this LPA1R antagonist drug for the treatment of patients with IPF, and then the other mid-stage study will use this very same drug for the treatment of patients with PMS. However, to get the phase 2 studies started, it will have to seek authorization from the FDA with IND clearance.

I believe that Contineum Therapeutics is a good biotech, because of what a competitor has already been able to achieve with its very own LPA1R antagonist drug. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) tested the use of two drugs that target this specific LPA protein pathway. One drug was known as BMS-986020 and then the other one is BMS-986278. The reason why I denoted the drug of BMS-986020 as "was known" is because while this drug achieved its mechanism of action of inhibiting the LPA1R pathway, it was only able to do so with hepatobiliary toxicity. Several factors contributed to this type of toxicity such as the following: Immune-mediated toxicity, inflammatory cytokine-release, mitochondrial dysfunction and other factors.

The other drug, known as BMS-986278, not only inhibited LPA1R, but did so with improved safety. That is, adverse events from a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study were similar to those of placebo. Plus, also the fact that there were low rates of discontinuation.

The bottom-line is that the effect of LPA1R for the treatment of patients with IPF has been proven. Consider that patients who took the higher dose of 60 mg BID dosing [twice-daily] of BMS-986278 were able to achieve a 69% relative reduction in the rate of decline in percent predicted forced vital capacity [ppFEV] versus placebo. This was observed over a 26-week treatment period. This looks pretty good, but how can Contineum Therapeutics counter Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMS-986278 and other LPA1R antagonists? It is quite simply because of the several advantages it could possibly end up having.

The first advantage that I can see would be the ability for once-daily dosing because of the long receptor residence time in preclinical testing. Once-daily dosing is enough to keep PIPE-791 in the body to act on the inhibition of LPA1R. Another advantage would be low plasma protein binding, which occurs with Contineum's drug. Why the heck is this important? That's because such low plasma protein binding leads to more free roaming plasma levels and increased distribution. This remains to be seen in further clinical testing, but it could create a huge competitive advantage if this translates to an improvement in terms of efficacy.

The thing, though, is that Bristol-Myers Squibb is ahead of the game since it is already in phase 3 clinical testing. However, there are other companies developing LPA1R antagonist drugs. Amgen (AMGN) is developing a drug known as AMG-270 in phase 2 targeting this pathway. Then, AbbVie (ABBV) purchased DJS Antibodies for a total of $255 million back in 2022 to get its hands on an LPA1R antagonist drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Contineum Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $225.9 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is that it had been able to complete an IPO, which allowed it to raise approximately $110 million. The thing is that this biotech is likely going to need to raise cash in the coming months. What makes me believe this to be the case? That's because in its 10-Q SEC Filing, it states that it believes it only has enough cash runway to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This means, I anticipate it raising cash as soon as possible.

The good news is that future cash raising activities might be hampered a bit. The reason why I state this is because of the deal that Contineum Therapeutics made with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to advance its other drug in the pipeline, known as PIPE-307. This particular clinical candidate is an M1R antagonist being developed to treat patients with depression and RRMS. As part of this collaboration agreement, Contineum received an upfront payment of $50 million, potential for >$1 billion in milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from low double-digits to high teens. Its cash burn is $9.3 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Contineum Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of PIPE-791 for the treatment of patients with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF] and Progressive Multiple Sclerosis [PMS]. The reason why is that it already filed an MHRA authorization with the United Kingdom so that it could begin a phase 1b PET scan study using PIPE-791 for the treatment of these neuroinflammatory disorders. The risk here being that there is no assurance that MHRA authorization will be given to begin such a phase 1b study, nor that the final results to be released from this trial will turn out to be positive.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the collaboration agreement between Contineum Therapeutics and J&J to advance PIPE-307 for the treatment of patients with depression and Relapse Remitting Multiple Sclerosis [RRMS]. Johnson & Johnson had already initiated the phase 2 VISTA study using this drug for the treatment of patients with RRMS back in November 2023. It is expected that this big pharma will initiate a phase 2 trial, using PIPE-307 for the treatment of patients with depression in the 2nd half of 2024. Upon initiation of this other study towards the targeting of depression, there is no assurance that the market will react accordingly to this positive development.

In addition, there is no assurance that results from either this depression study or RRMS trial will achieve their respective primary endpoints with statistical significance. If these programs don't produce the required safety/efficacy, then it's possible that JNJ could terminate the partnership agreement without any notice. In turn, this means that Contineum would not be eligible to receive any of the expected >$1 billion milestone payments, nor the tiered royalties on net sales for products sold.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position that this company finds itself in. As I stated above in the financials section, according to the 10-Q SEC Filing, it believes that it only has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This means that it is likely going to need to raise additional funds soon enough. Additional cash raising activities would dilute shareholders further and could also cause the stock price to trade lower. Where it might choose to raise cash is after the release of data from the phase 1b PET Lung scan study noted above. However, this is only to be expected if it can first obtain MHRA authorization approval to begin such a phase 1b study.

Conclusion

Contineum Therapeutics has been able to establish a good pipeline of a few drugs. The one drug, which, I believe, has the best potential, would be PIPE-791. The first reason why is that this particular drug is targeting two big, multibillion-dollar market indications I highlighted above. The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size is projected to reach $6.45 billion by 2031 and the global multiple sclerosis drugs market size is projected to reach $38.94 billion by 2032. Secondly, this drug has already been proven to work against neuroinflammatory disorders in other already completed clinical trials. In particular, Bristol-Myers Squibb already proved that the targeting of the LPA1R pathway against such disorders like IPF is possible.

Where Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. might have advantages with PIPE-791 is the ability for its drug to be dosed once-daily, provide remyelination [repair of myelin sheath], better tissue distribution and other factors. In essence, this drug may not only provide superior safety but could also have an enhanced efficacy profile as well. The potential is only in relation to the one clinical drug of PIPE-791. This doesn't even include the potential possible with its other drug, known as PIPE-307. This M1R antagonist is being developed to target two other multibillion-dollar market opportunities, which are RRMS and depression.

