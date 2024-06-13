Inflation Hedging: Top 10 Quant High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Steven Cress

designer491

Head of Quant Strategies at Seeking Alpha, Steven Cress, explains quantitative dividend strategy (0:45). Identifying top 10 high-yield dividend stocks (15:00). #1 Quant REIT NewLake Capital (17:40). Prudential Financial and another REIT (19:00). FirstEnergy and Conagra Brands (23:45). Coca-Cola, the king of dividend aristocrats (27:10).

Transcript

Daniel Snyder: Welcome, I'm Daniel Snyder. Thank you so much for taking the time to hang out with us today. I am joined here today by Steven Cress, our Head of Quantitative Strategies. Steve, how are you today?

Steven Cress: Daniel, I'm doing well. Thank you so much for having me on. Excited to talk about the subject.

DS: Yeah, this is great. We obviously know that tons and tons of investors are out there looking for great stocks that are paying dividends with the right yield, but not too much risk. And luckily, we have the Seeking Alpha Quant system, which I'm sure you're going to dive into all of this. And we have dividend scorecards that you can dive in as well, let's dive on in to 10 dividend stocks.

SC: In our Quantitative Strategy, we have cut out a section that focuses on dividends. So, for stocks that pay dividends, you can find a card that will show you an academic letter grade, which will give you an indication of dividend safety, dividend growth, dividend consistency, and it shows you those metrics for the stock and how it compares to other stocks that are in the same sector.

So, it's a really fantastic indicator to have. There are not many platforms that will offer you that type of dividend grade, which really gives you an instant characterization on the safety and growth of a dividend, compared to the stock’s competitors, but a little bit about the Quantitative system. What is Quantitative Analysis?

I really have put it down into these three segments. We have investment research, which is Quantitative Analysis. It is the power of computer processing, and it is a great strategy. And combine it together, and that's what gives us at Seeking Alpha our Quantitative Analysis.

So, investment research in the very traditional, conventional term, it's an analyst typically who will take a look at a company, they assess a company's cash flow, balance sheet, income statement, talk to management, look at the industry, and they'll take a stock and try to compare all those type of investment characteristics and see how that company compares to its sector. And they try to make a judgment how a company looks versus its sector.

So, the great thing about analysts is, they've been doing it for a long time. However, a human person is limited in terms of the number of companies that they can cover or write on.

And the beauty of incorporating the power of computer processing into fundamental analysis is you could take that analysis that an analyst performs, but not do it for one stock, do it for literally thousands of stocks. And we process every single night and refresh every single night our quantitative scores on a company. So, for close to 5,000 stocks, you can get a directional recommendation that will look at all those investment characteristics and score it every single day.

So, that's where the power of computer processing comes into investment analysis and gets us towards that quantitative analysis. But the third leg to it is having a great strategy. You have to have a goal that you want to achieve with your strategy. You could have strategies that focus around value. You could have strategies that focus around growth, or strategies that revolve around momentum. What we do at Seeking Alpha is, we actually look at a number of different investment characteristics.

We're taking a look at value, growth, profitability, momentum, and analyst EPS revisions. And we measure companies on all those investment characteristics versus their competitors. And this is a strategy that has worked for a very long time for us. And we're going to show you that. So, you combine it together, and that's what gives us Quantitative Analysis.

So, as I mentioned, we try to present it in a way that's really easy to digest. So, when we look at these core investment characteristics, you could see on the card on the right hand side, we have these letter grades. And that letter grade is what indicates that instant characterization of how the company compares versus the sector.

So, if a company has a D on a valuation basis, it's probably just a tad expensive versus the sector, but if it has a B for growth and an A+ for profitability, it's far stronger than the rest of the sector. So, it gives you really, you could take a look at a stock and within seconds, determine if it's weak or strong versus its competitive group.

So, as I mentioned, we have a pretty good track record. We have tested this going back to 2010, collectively looking at the companies on those investment characteristics and measuring those companies versus their competitors, and then ranking them.

And in our ranking system, we achieve Strong Buys. We have Holds, we have Sells. And if you take a look at our all our Quant Strong Buys and you rebalanced it every single day, this isn't cherry picking, this is taking every Strong Buy every single day going back to 2010, this is the performance that it would have provided.

So, if you took $10,000, you would be up $251,000 versus taking that same $10,000 and putting it into the S&P 500, which would have yielded you $51,000. So, this overall strategy that we're showing here and the performance, it's not necessarily an investment product, it's not an ETF or a mutual fund. What we're trying to demonstrate here is that the strategy itself works very well, and that's measuring them on those five core investment characteristics. And that is what we do in our Quant system.

There was also an independent study that I'm happy to share that was done by the University of Kentucky last year. And I didn't even know that they were doing the study until it came out. And they had assessed our Quantitative system. And it showed the empirical results were that the Seeking Alpha Quant system outperformed the overall market and many, many other type of Quant models. But it really pleases me that outside of our own back-test, there was an independent study that validated the Seeking Alpha Quant system.

So, why dividend stocks? Well, dividend stocks are really paying off well for the market and companies paying dividends are increasingly doing it. So, you could see going back to 2009, we combine both regular dividends and special dividends in this chart. And you could see that it really climbs quite handsomely, a little bit of a hiccup during the pandemic. A lot of companies actually cut their dividend during that period.

If you paid attention to our dividend grades, the dividend safety grade offered a prompt warning on which stocks to avoid, and you may have been able to avoid a lot of those dividend cuts. But as you can see, dividends continue to be popular by companies, and exceedingly, they continue to pay them out. So, there's been really nice growth in companies that pay dividends going from 2009 to date.

Why dividend stocks? Well, dividend stocks are typically considered a reliable source of yield and income and have been particularly popular when it comes to periods where there's inflation as we're experiencing right now. So, if you want to hedge yourself against inflation, it's great to find a dividend stock, particularly one that has got a yield higher than the S&P 500 or higher than the rate of inflation.

Dividend growth can also offer a sign of strong management, higher returns, and potentially less volatility with stocks that pay dividends as well. It's because they're paying you back, and as you get paid back, it's a little bit safer of an investment. Dividend payments worldwide and in the U.S. hit an all-time high, by the way, in 2023, hitting $1.66 trillion. That's an incredible amount of cash that's getting paid out by some great companies.

So, how does our dividend system work? So, we have a Quant system, which will give you the directional recommendation of a Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, or Sell. And then we have a dividend system that actually rates the company's ability and safety to pay. And the two are not related to each other. The Quant system provides that directional recommendation, but the Quant Dividend Grades is a completely separate system. You can often have a company that will be a Quant Strong Buy, and that dividend safety grade could be lower, and the dividend growth could be lower as well.

So, there are really many different investment characteristics that we use to assess dividends and then separately to assess Quant. But when it comes to dividends, and if you're a dividend investor, you definitely want to pay attention to Seeking Alpha's dividend grades. We have four grades. There is the dividend safety grade, and that indicates the company's ability to continue paying the current dividend level.

The dividend growth is the attractiveness of the dividend growth grade when compared to its peers. There's dividend yield, and that's the attractiveness of the dividend yield compared to its peers. And dividend consistency, the company's track record for paying consistent dividend levels. So, for each of those core groups, there are underlying metrics that we assess, and I'm going to show you how that works.

So, for the dividend safety grade, you could see we have many, many metrics that we look at. A lot of times you can go to a dividend advisory service and they might take a look at interest coverage, or they might take a look at the dividend payout ratio, maybe one or two other metrics. As you could see, we have a dozen or so metrics that we assess here. And as we do with the overall factor grades, we actually have a grade for each of the metrics. And again, we compare the metric to the sector for that company.

So, if you're looking at the cash dividend payout ratio, in this particular case, it'll show you it's a little weak versus the sector, coming in at 77% versus the sector at 63%, but then you could see other metrics are quite strong. So, if you go down to the interest coverage, you'll see it's an A+, and interest coverage comes in at 10.14% versus the sector at 1.85%. So, when we take a look at all these metrics that we use to assess a dividend safety, we come up with the overall dividend safety grade.

For dividend growth, very similar. We're not looking just at one or two metrics. There are a lot of metrics that we look at. The dividend growth showcases the past track record of dividend increases. And also, it's indicative of the future dividend growth rate. So, we're not just looking at history. When it comes to future estimates, we're taking a look at analyst dividend per share estimates. We're going for consensus estimates there. So, we're measuring the growth going forward.

So, we're using both historical numbers and forward numbers for our dividend growth. And you could see here, we're tracking one of your dividend growth. We're looking at the EPS dividend growth rate. We're looking at the free cash flow per share. We're looking at the log of unadjusted stock price. So, there are a number of metrics, again, that letter grade will show you instantly how it compares to the sector.

To the right of the letter grade, we actually have the absolute metric as well and what the sector median is. So, these grades are very transparent and it's very intuitive. You could tell right away when you look at the letter grade where the company stands.

While we're taking a look at dividend yield grades, much of the same, we're looking at historical dividend yields. We're actually looking at one-year yield on cost, three-year yield on cost. We're looking at operating earnings yield. We're looking at free cash flow yield. So, you could see in this particular situation, again, we're comparing the company and how it looks to the sector. And then the absolute data points are right there as well. So, it's very, very transparent.

And finally, we're taking a look at dividend consistency. And the dividend consistency grade measures how consistently the company has paid a dividend and how consistently it has raised its dividend as well.

So, there's two underlying metrics that make up our overall dividend consistency grade. So, you could see here for Coca-Cola (KO), it's got an A+. The consecutive years of dividend growth is 61 years. And it's the same consecutive years of dividend payments, 61 years. So that definitely achieves an A+ because there's not that many companies that have even been around that long, let alone pay a dividend that long.

So, we have back-tested that our dividend grades and it's really important when you look at Quantitative Strategy to back-test your strategy to see that it performs well. And I'm really pleased to highlight this to everyone's attention. If you take a look at our dividend grades, 99% of dividend cuts were averted if you owned a stock with a dividend grade of A+ to A-. 98% of dividend cuts were averted by just owning a stock that had grades between B- and A+. So, you're just like in incredibly safe territory if you look at that dividend safety grade and it's over B-.

However, conversely, I'm going to point out 93% of all stocks that cut their dividend had a dividend safety grade lower than C+. So, anything that fell into like a C+ to an F range, 93% of them had cut their dividends. And if you want to just look at the Fs, 67% of all the stocks that had a dividend safety grade of F had cut their dividend.

More recently, if you looked, you could see almost 52% of all stocks that had dividend safety grade of F starting at August of 2020 had cut their dividend within the next 12 calendar months. So, even just in recent terms, the dividend safety grade has proved to be incredibly strong. And it's incredibly protective if you have dividends in your portfolio. It's something you definitely want to take a look at.

Also, I want to highlight our dividend strategy is focused also on capital appreciation. So, while we're highlighting stocks that we like, it usually has very strong dividend growth and strong dividend safety. And if you invested in our dividend growth stocks with a grade of A+ or better, so these are Strong Buys that have a dividend growth grade of an A+, you could see it significantly outperformed Vanguard's Income and Growth ETF.

And that goes all the way back to 2010. So, it outperformed it by 612% versus the ETF, which had a return of 391%. And I highlight because that is a very, very popular dividend investment for dividend investors through the use of an ETF.

Daniel, you looked like you had a question there.

DS: I just saw a question that came in, and I think we should go ahead and ask it. It says, is holding the dividend at the same level considered a cut to the system?

SC: That is not a dividend cut. That is not considered dividend growth, but it's not really considered a cut. The important thing about that is that we're measuring it versus all the other stocks that pay a dividend in the same sector. So, when you're looking at that dividend consistency grade, it gives you a really good indication of where this company is versus its peers in terms of companies that pay dividends.

If you have sectors where there's a fair amount of companies that pay dividends, it really like on a pure basis, it shows you, which ones have the stronger dividends and which one could potentially be a little bit weak. So, this brings us to our list that everybody has probably been waiting for, diving into our Top 10 Yield Stocks.

We wrote this article, I think it was on April 23rd. I uploaded the stocks to a dividend portfolio on April 26th. I'm pleased to say that they've done very well.

As I mentioned, we have five core investment characteristics, value, growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. And you could see this looks like a really healthy portfolio.

We're going to take a dive into these companies. And what I wanted to show you on these holdings, which I'm really pleased to say, since April 26, the return on just the stock prices itself is up about 7%, actually more than 7.5% versus the S&P for the same period, which is up about 4%. So, the stocks have actually appreciated more than the S&P in a very brief period, but you're getting some monster yields here as well.

So you're getting higher yields out of these stocks and you're getting a better return, and we expect that to continue for the remainder of the year. When we put these recommendations out, we're not looking just for dividend yield, we're actually looking for capital appreciation in the stock prices, plus a really nice yield. And that's a sweet spot of what we want to achieve.

So what are we doing here, we've identified Top Dividend Stocks based on Strong Buy Quant ratings. We're looking for companies that have a market cap above 500 million. We're looking for forward dividend yields that range from 3.22% to 9.29%.

And some of them have, as I mentioned with Coca-Cola, they've had consecutive payouts of up to 61 years. So, they don't all have 61 years. Many of those companies aren't even around that long, but they do all look good when it comes to dividend safety and dividend growth.

The stocks on the list, by the way, on average are up 16% year to date. And again, that's far in excess of the overall S&P 500. So, most of these stocks, again, strong capital appreciation, and we expect that to continue. 50% of the stocks on the list are outperforming the benchmark for a 52-week period, being a one-year up 20 - ranging from being up 26% to 43%. So, very, very great and strong performance over a long period.

And again, our Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings are identifying stocks with the most attractive investment characteristics on those five core investment characteristics that I mentioned.

So, what do we have for our list? And I'm going to drill down to the individual names. NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), just great grades across the board. If you're looking at our core investment characteristics, or if you're looking at our dividend characteristics, it's got great grades.

This is the number one Quant related real estate and industrial REIT. Over the last year, it's up 62%. And year to date, it's up 26%. This is a REIT that provides real estate capital to state licensed cannabis operators. And I live in New Jersey and these places are popping up all over the place.

So, this is their business, is providing capital, and it's not easy to get capital if you're in the cannabis sector, but that's what this company's core strength is. And I've met some people on the Board of this company, and they are doing a fantastic job. The portfolio has over 31 properties, including 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. So, this is a stock that we really like a lot. Again, the dividend safety grade on this is an A.

And just as a reminder, that is sector relative. So, we're comparing it to the rest of the REIT sector. Dividend growth on it is a C, and dividend yield is incredibly attractive for this company.

Our next stock, a company from New Jersey, Prudential Financial (PRU), headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. So, close by to where I live. Currently, it is a Quant Buy, and you could see the factor grades look pretty healthy for it. The valuation is a C, but growth for PRU and profitability and the momentum have been very, very strong for this stock. It's currently the fourth ranked Quant Stock in life and health insurance.

Over the last year, it's up 45% and year to date, it's up 14%, again, beating the S&P 500. PRU has delivered 19 consecutive years of dividend payments and 15 consecutive years of increase as well. So, it's wonderful when you have a company that's been paying a dividend not only for a long time, but each year they consistently increase that dividend. That's the management team that you've got to adore.

In terms of the A for the dividend safety grade, they have an annual payout right now of $5.20. So that actually gives it a forward yield of 4.42% that is significantly higher than the S&P. And if you invest in the (VIG) ETF, that yield is significantly higher than the VIG as well.

Our next stock is another REIT, it's called Innovative Industrial Properties, ticker symbol (IIPR). This REIT, it's currently ranked number two. Again, really strong performance over the last year. It's been up 60%. And let's see, the management team here has, very similar to the other cannabis company, they have properties that they lease to state licensed operators for regulated cannabis.

The forward payout on the stock currently is at $7.24, which gives a whopping yield of 6.4%. So, that is an incredibly attractive yield. And when I see yields that start to get that high, I usually get a little bit nervous as to the risk that's associated with the company, but as you know, that's why we have our dividend safety grades, and this gets a B+. So, this company looks really solid versus the REIT sector, and that is a monster yield, much, much higher than the VIG ETF and much, much higher than the S&P 500.

So, then we also have a ONEOK (OKE), and this is a gas and transport stock. As you could see, the grades here are a little bit mixed, but it still puts it in a Buy camp when you look at it compared to the rest of its sector. The valuation is a tad expensive, growth is in-line, but this company is extremely profitable and there's been a lot of momentum behind it.

The company's delivered 25 consecutive years of dividends to its shareholders, and it's got nearly a 5% forward dividend yield. So that's a really sweet dividend rate for this company producing a forward yield at 5%.

DS: Can I jump in real quick?

SC: Yes, sure.

DS: I think this is a great one to point out as well because if you go back, you'll see that the payout ratio for this company is 90%, right. And other services that focus on dividends, they're looking at the payout ratio and how close it gets to 100% or over, might just start flashing warning signs, but that's why the dividend grades here on Seeking Alpha have so many metrics that go into those grades for safety, growth, yield, and consistency.

Do you maybe want to talk about how, I mean, they're probably not weighted equally, correct, when it comes to how those metrics are …?

SC: I'm really glad you pointed that out, Daniel. Really, really good point. They're not equally weighted. So most people just immediately tune in to the dividend payout ratio. That's really the first thing they focus on. And it's an important ratio, but when we back-tested these, and that back-test goes back to 2010, so you're looking at a 14-year period, it is not the most important ratio when it comes to dividend safety.

So, we were able to really look at these, and we have the payout ratios, but as you could see, we have many other metrics, and Daniel, they are not equal weighted. We place a greater weight on the metrics that have higher predictability going forward.

And as you saw when I showed you those overall metrics that showcased how the system has performed, it's really important to consider that history and the performance of the dividend safety levels because we tune into certain metrics and we place a higher weight on the metrics that are more important.

So, you can see there are a couple of metrics here that are in the green, and these metrics are pretty darn important. So, that's why when you're taking a look at a company, especially when it comes to dividend safety, you can't really just look at one or two metrics. You have to look at many metrics, and that's exactly what we do.

So, I'm going to take us to our next stock. We hit PRU, we hit NewLake. Off to FirstEnergy (FE), which is currently ranked number nine amongst the utility stocks. It's up about 10% year to date. You usually don't have huge performance out of your utility sector, as you would say, out of IT or communication services, but utilities are very good with paying dividends over a long period, and the stocks tend to be less volatile.

And what we want to achieve here with our top 10 list is to have some balance in terms of diversification. So I'm actually really pleased that we could have a utility company, because whenever you go into a corrective phase and the market gets defensive, they tend to focus on the utility sector. So, it's good to be there actually when you're in a bull market, adding to sector that isn't moving with everything else to the same extent because if the market does correct, this will be a little bit safer.

So, you could see the dividend safety grade B+, dividend growth B-. Here you can see the payout ratio is at a 63% level, but the dividend yield, the forward dividend yield is 4.24%, so significantly higher than the rest of the market as well.

Then you have Conagra Brands, ticker symbol (CAG). This currently has dropped to a Hold. I think when we were taking a look at this, this was a Buy. But a Hold is a Hold, that doesn't mean Sell.

And as many of you are aware who are part of our Alpha Picks community, we stress that we maintain a Hold stock in our portfolio for up to 180 days. So, when we say from our Quant system, Hold, it really means stick around. Because you could see a company recover.

There are some metrics that might be out of balance. You could see the growth here is down to D+, but that growth rate would be revised a little bit. They were able to earn a little bit more income, which sometimes a utility can do just by becoming more efficient. This would probably be back in the Buy camp. Most analysts have been actually taking the revisions up for the stock, which is also a good sign as well.

Currently the forward yield on the stock is 4.5%. The earnings yield is 8%. And the free cash flow yield is 11%. This company has had 34 years of consecutive dividend payments. And as you could see, just very strong grades across the board when it comes to looking at the dividend.

Here's another company, this one, probably many of you are familiar if you ever spend any time in the supermarket, you'll see Tyson Food (TSN) brands there. This is a Strong Buy. Excellent grades for valuation and growth, revisions and momentum. It ranks number six in our Quant system for consumer staple stocks, and it ranks number three for packaged foods and meats. The company has offered 34 years of dividend payments and 12 consecutive years of dividend growth as well.

Year to date, the stock is up 13%. And over the last year, the stock is up 21%. So, it's been performing quite well. As you could see, the dividend grades look great too. Dividend safety comes in as a B. Dividend growth, we're looking at the Consumer Staples sector here. So, I'm absolutely fine with a company that's growing in-line with its sector in terms of its dividends, but that dividend consistency grade of an A is super, super attractive. And again, yield is really nice at 3.23% versus the S&P 500 and VIG.

We actually went over Coca-Cola (KO) already. This is probably the king of dividend aristocrats, but what makes it great, and people sometimes think dividend consistency is one of the most important factors when they're looking at dividends.

You could really have companies that are making dividend payments for a long time and the company might not be doing well. The stock could be doing poorly. So, it's just one metric to look at dividend consistency, but it's really nice when you could see that dividend consistency and the company continues to grow its dividend over time. And that's what we're seeing with Coca-Cola.

The dividend growth grade is an A. So, I love the fact that we could look at that grade, as well as the dividend consistency being an A+. We're going to click into Dividend Safety.

And I can tell you, when you see that overall B, you might be surprised because when you look at a couple of the payout ratios, it's a little bit rich for these payout ratios, as you could see by the D grades, but when you scroll down, you can't just look at a couple of metrics, and that's what's really important about our system. We're scoring a lot of different metrics.

So, we're not just saying, oh, the payout ratio is this and the interest coverage is this. We're really looking at a lot of metrics when we measure these dividend safety levels.

You could see the interest coverage is pretty high for Coke. And then you could see, in terms of their long-term debt-to-EBITDA, that's a pretty strong level right there. Expensive on a couple of the traditional leverage ratios, but net income margin is incredibly strong. Return on equity is insanely strong for Coca-Cola. Cash from operations comes in at $11.9 billion. Cash per share is really fair compared to the sector.

So, there are a number of other metrics that we look at that are back-tested, and these are very predictable metrics in terms of looking at future price performance and dividend safety. So, Coca-Cola makes that list.

Kinder Morgan (KMI), it's currently rated as a Buy right now. Our factor grades are pretty much in-line with the sector, and it's looking a little bit stronger in terms of profitability, compared to the sector. I think what we want to point out was with this stock year to date, it's up about 12%. And over the last year, it's up about 20%, but what's really attractive about KMI is the dividend yield is currently 6.4%.

That is a really high dividend.

And again, normally when I see stocks paying dividends that are above 6%, I typically start to get worried about risk, but when we look at their dividend safety grade, it comes in at C+. So, that's a little bit of a relief there. And again, compared to the rest of the sector, the growth is really in-line. And you can see it's been very consistent over the years with their dividend.

Another company which has been doing very, very well as of late, and we have a Strong Buy on is Ardmore Shipping company, ticker symbol (ASC). They engage in seaborne transport, petroleum and chemical products.

It's currently ranked number seven in terms of our Quant rated oil and gas transportation sector, but this is also one of our Alpha Picks. And as you could see by the performance, if you looked at the Quant rating history, we've had a Strong Buy going back to the beginning of the year and the stock has really still started to accelerate as of recently. And what I like about it, obviously is you have really good dividend grades there.

I wrote an article myself on Ardmore Shipping, and most of the Seeking Alpha analysts that cover the stock have a Buy on it. Wall Street currently has a Strong Buy on the stock as their consensus. We're looking at all the analysts that cover the professional analysts and the consensus from Wall Street is a Strong Buy. And obviously the Quant is a Strong Buy. And as you could see, as I mentioned, it went from, I believe, a Hold to Strong Buy at the very beginning of the year. And year to date, the stock is up 60%.

So we're looking at a stock that has had great momentum, but the yield on it, the trailing yield is 4%. So, really, really nice. It ranks number seven in its industry, but the dividend grades look wonderful on the stock as well. So, I just wanted to highlight that.

DS: Amazing. Question about, do the dividend grades factor in ordinary and special dividends within all the calculations and immediately the company that came to mind for me was Costco (COST) because I know they do this occasionally. If you want to pull up Costco here, we can actually dive into the dividend consistency so that everybody can see that, yes, it is factored in, all of the data is there.

SC: So, when we are looking at dividends, we're on Costco right now. So Daniel gave me the name of the company. I pulled it up just as quick. You can see we actually have a Quant Hold on it. I think Costco actually looks pretty good. The stock has traded well. The valuation is what's expensive on Costco. Pretty much on a lot of the other metrics, it looks pretty good.

But when it comes to the dividend, they were asking, I believe, about the dividend, including special dividends and just using the standard quarterly dividends as well. We are looking at all of it. And we assess that.

You could see what the metrics are that we're looking at. So, you could see we're even looking at earnings for a company when we assess the dividend growth grade. We're looking at revenue when we look at it, but we're also looking at historical dividend growth on a CAGR basis.

And we're looking at forward growth as well. And then there are a bunch of other metrics that we look at. So, it's a very transparent system. You could see exactly what we're looking at. To answer that question, we are looking at specials and we're looking at regular dividends as well.

DS: All of the data is there. And just a reminder, these are all the metrics that go into the dividend grades. It's not just the payout ratio. It's not just debt levels. It is all of this, which is why it is so powerful for everyone here.

SC: And Daniel, I want to highlight, I saw this come across as a question. Somebody asked if we monitor the performance for every single recommendation. We are very, very transparent.

We show you what the rating was going back over a long period of time, what the grades were, and you could see on a daily basis how some of these grades change. So, if you want to look at the history, you just look at the ratings page for a stock, and you could see the history, and you could see the growth rate for Costco actually just moved from a B- to a C+. These are our core investment characteristics, and we show the history of it every single day. So, it's a very transparent system.

DS: Yeah, we should mention, I mean, you mentioned this in the last webinar we did, I believe it was just last week. These grades are changing daily because the share price also changes daily and other factors are announced and earnings come out and analysts are changing their ratings and price targets. All of that data is fueled in every single morning when these grades are updated way before the market opens so that you have hours in advance before that bell, so that you can review it day of. Anything I missed there Steve?

SC: No, you covered it. I hope everyone found this really informative. I think we have an exceptional platform in that we have dividend grades. I think if you're a dividend investor, It's an absolute must to review these dividend grades, especially if you are concerned with the safety of a dividend. This makes your job a lot easier. So, I hope you make good use of the system. Daniel, thank you very much for having me.

And to all our subscribers, thank you for bringing your business to Seeking Alpha.

