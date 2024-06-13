DNY59

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) tend not to get much attention in the media, but they are unique in that they tend to offer higher yield and lower volatility than traditional fixed-rate, investment-grade bonds. They’ve also done extraordinarily well in this cycle of rising rates, particularly if they are floating rate in nature. And while I’m not sure if you want to buy anything that's floating rate now as the Fed potentially soon embarks on an interest rate cutting cycle, I still think it’s still worth covering the BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA).

CLOA consists of a mix of AAA-rated CLOs. These are extremely high-quality debt assets backed by a diversified pool of senior secured US corporate loans. CLOA is incredibly distinct, providing investors with a unique cross-section of the credit market that most newer investors have probably never even heard of. The nice thing is that the underlying holdings here are floating rate issues, which means the yield adjusts higher or lower depending on where rates are. With an expense ratio of just 0.20%, CLOA offers active exposure, leveraging from BlackRock’s Global Fundamental Credit CLO Tranche team, which consists of experienced credit professionals with extensive experience managing these instruments.

A Look At The Holdings

The portfolio holds 150 different kinds of high-quality AAA-rated CLOs, providing broad diversification overall. No position makes up more than 1.78%. The challenge for an investor here is it’s not immediately obvious who the actual issuers are here. The names look almost random. That’s okay, though, since that’s what you’re hiring the active management to worry about. Still something to consider, though. And with a little bit of due diligence, you can still identify what entities are behind each of these.

blackrock.com

The holdings get you to a 30-Day SEC yield of about 6.81%. That’s impressive when you factor in the maturity range largely being more on the short-term side, with the bulk of these in the 2-3 year range. Remember that these are floating rate in nature, so this has been a great environment for the fund overall.

blackrock.com

That, combined with an extremely high-quality rating-wise, makes this a powerful fund from a risk/return perspective.

blackrock.com

Peer Comparison: CLOA versus JAAA

A good fund to compare against is the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA). This fund provides similar high-quality floating rate CLO exposure with attractive yield and minimal downside risk from a credit quality perspective. When we look at the price ratio of CLOA to JAA, we find that the two funds have performed largely in lock-step with each other. The active management of CLOA on the surface doesn’t seem to be enough of a reason to choose one over the other.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, CLOA provides strong yield, and does well in a rising rate environment. The return pattern is very different from more traditional fixed rate investment-grade bonds, while showing historically lower volatility for investors seeking more yield. The portfolio is actively managed, which might provide comfort to investors who want real experience and expertise being put to work in this part of the marketplace.

The downside? Although historically default rates for AAA-rated CLOs have been low, CLOs cannot entirely be shielded from credit risk; during periods of market stress, even senior CLO tranches could suffer losses related to actual or perceived defaults, downgrades, and forced liquidations of underlying collateral. Furthermore, CLO securities may or may not be as liquid as other types of fixed-income securities, and there is no assurance that an active secondary market will be maintained after issue.

Conclusion

With persistent headwinds in traditional fixed-income investing, the BlackRock AAA CLO ETF is an interesting and worthwhile option for those seeking enhanced yield with lower volatility. I actually think this is a pretty strong fund overall. Having said that, the “easy money” has been made as we are at the tail end of the Fed’s hiking cycle, which means more traditional fixed income bond plays might perform better going forward. Solid overall, though.