Since my last article in February, Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAAC) has been making progress at its flagship project "Cauchari-Olaroz". In this article we will cover some of the updates and then look at future plans. This is going to be a rather short and to the point update.

Ganfeng Invests In Pastos Grandes

Last March, Chinese based Ganfeng (OTCPK:GNENF), decided to invest $70 million into the southern portion of Lithium Argentina's property called "Pastos Grandes". This agreement is set to close in mid-2024 and will give Ganfeng 14.8% ownership in the project. LAAC meanwhile, gains quite a chunk of cash to push the project forward, while also gaining a partner that could potentially expand its ownership over time.

Below we can see the various projects of Ganfeng and Lithium Argentina.

Cauchari-Olaroz Project [Noted in Red] (Ganfeng 46.7% and 44.8% Lithium Argentina, JEMSE 8.5% Pastos Grandes [Blue] (14.8% Ganfeng and 85.2% Lithium Argentina) Sal de la Puna Project [Purple] (65% Ganfeng and 35% Lithium Argentina) and Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes [Orange] (100% owned by Ganfeng) Click to enlarge

And zooming out, we can get an overview of the region.

It should be noted that this investment borders the existing Ganfeng lands noted in orange. I will be most curious to see what synergy (if any) comes from this in the future.

Lithium Argentina Insider Buying

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here we see a director buying $194,500 worth of LAAC on 6-11-24 at $3.89. Quite the vote of confidence. Click to expand.

The Cauchari-Orlaroz Brine Project - An Update

I remember when the below picture was just a dusty wasteland, back in 2017 and part of Lithium Americas (LAC). Now the land is evolving into a lithium chemical plant. Looking at the flagship project, we see progress is being made during the ramp up period for this brine project.

June 2023 - lithium produced

October 2023 - lithium shipped

Q4 2023 - 3,600 tonnes produced

Q1 2024 - 4,500 tonnes produced (a 25% gain over the prior quarter)

While the 2024 target production is 20,000-25,000 tonnes, the long-term target is 40,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium for phase 1. Phase 2 is set to produce "at least 20,000" additional tonnes of lithium. Grand total for long- term goals is over 60,000 tonnes, and that is just for the north project.

What Comes Next for Lithium Argentina?

Right now, Ganfeng and LAAC are pushing the project forward by testing and ramping up production. Per the Q1 2024 earnings call:

The company is working with Ganfeng to pursue additional long-term debt options to leverage improved lending conditions in Argentina and support future growth plans. The Pastos Grandes transaction remains on track to be finalized around the end of Q2, providing a further $70 million to support our operations in Argentina. Additionally, the regional development plan for the Pastos Grandes Basin is progressing as planned. There has been a significant amount of work conducted by both Ganfeng and Lithium Argentina. In recent weeks, this information has been compiled and organized to support completing a comprehensive development plan by the end of the year. In summary, despite encountering some challenges as typical of any ramp-up, our efforts are yielding positive results in terms of both volume and quality, and we remain on track to meet our guidance for 2024."

Lithium Product Improvement

It appears the company is making progress in improving its lithium product and improving purity, which should impact price in a favorable manner. Per LAAC CEO Sam Pigott:

I can say there was a meaningful improvement in quality between Q4 of 2023 and Q1 of 2024. Right now, we are meeting most technical and battery specifications. Let’s say the outlier, in large part, is potassium. So, this is a function of getting the KCL train up and running on a consistent, reliable basis. So, as product improves, the price that we receive improves and there’s been a dramatic change over the last few months in terms of product quality and the reflected pricing. And given this time and this improved pricing will be reflected in Q2."

Lithium Argentina Risk

Concerning company specific risk, as of March 31, 2024 LAAC had cash and cash equivalents of $86.2 million with a $75 million undrawn credit facility available. Ganfeng is set to invest $70 million. This is pending closure. We also see $9 million in receivables due to the company per lithium carbonate sales.

Now if we look at potential obligations, things get rather interesting. Reading over SEC filing EX-EX-99.2 by LAAC we see the joint venture between Ganfeng and Lithium Americas (called Minera Exar) which has some debt:

For 2024, Caucharí-Olaroz expects to be operating cash flow positive when adjusted for working capital changes. Working capital requirements are expected to remain elevated through the first half of 2024 as production continues to ramp up and sales shipments begin to normalize. To support working capital, startup costs and manage foreign exchange risks, Minera Exar obtained local loans and credit facilities collateralized with cash held at Exar Capital and not included in the Company’s balance sheet. The loans are denominated in US dollars and are repayable in Argentine peso at prevailing official exchange rate at the time of repayment. As of March 31, 2024, Minera Exar had $241 million in local loans and credit facilities due, adjusted for the associated cash collateral, with $190 million due in 2024 and $51 million due in 2025 (at current foreign exchange rates, the loans would require approximately $200 million). The Company’s portion of this debt is $134 million based on its proportion of collateral ($112 million at current exchange rates)."

If the Ganfeng deal closes and the $70 million closes, then LAAC will have $156.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. It is likely LAAC will borrow money, which might be hinted at per an above quote of:

The company is working with Ganfeng to pursue additional long-term debt options to leverage improved lending conditions in Argentina and support future growth plans."

With purity and lithium tonnage improving, we should see continued growth in revenues. This obviously will improve the bottom line and allow LAAC to continue to fund its portion of the project, along with future expansions.

Conclusion

Lithium Argentina intrigues me as they are revenue producing and ramping production up. Name plate production will take time, of course, but they also have other intriguing projects and a very large partner. I view them as a nice long-term lithium play that should continue to evolve. As revenues ramp we should see other projects accelerate as well and that might be the reason a director just invested over $194,000 in the company.

