Introduction

Seeking Alpha isn't just the name of this website, but also what most people who do not buy simple market-tracking exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, should be doing.

After all, as I decided to invest in single stocks instead of ETFs, I will have to beat the market over time to justify the time and energy I put into finding good investments - and the risks I'm taking.

Luckily, there are some fantastic companies on the market to get the job done.

Among them is EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), one of America's original unconventional oil and gas producers.

Since its separation from Enron in 1999 (now you know what the "E" in EOG stands for), the company has consistently outperformed the Select Sector Energy ETF (XLE), as proven by the ratio between the two assets in the chart below.

My most recent article on this company was written roughly three months ago, when I went with the title "Oil Well Done: Why EOG Resources Is Gushing With Potential."

Since then, shares have returned negative -3.5%, which is below the market's 3.4% return.

This decline was triggered by OPEC's decision to gradually restore roughly 2 million barrels of daily output it had stuttered to protect oil prices.

The good news is that despite this supply headwind, the oil cartel is very bullish on demand, which - I believe - helped oil prices recover again.

World oil consumption will see a year-on-year increase of 2.3 million barrels a day in the second half, about 150,000 a day more than during the first, amid continued economic growth in China and other emerging economies, OPEC said in a monthly report. The estimates are considerably more bullish than others in the industry. - Bloomberg.

While I am writing this, WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) is trading close to $80 again, which is a highly favorable price.

TradingView (NYMEX WTI Crude)

With that in mind, the reason I'm writing this article is to put a bigger emphasis on EOG.

Over the past three months, a lot has happened to the price of oil and EOG shares, driven by its 1Q24 earnings and a significant presentation at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which shed a lot of light on how EOG operates and what we can expect going forward.

It also allows me to incorporate my own views and shed some light on the "big picture."

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

EOG Has Fantastic Operations

Through a wide range of acquisitions, divestitures, and asset swaps, EOG Resources has become one of the most diversified oil producers in North America.

With a market cap of $69 billion, the company is the third-largest oil and gas exploration and production company in North America.

Please note that this excludes Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), as these companies are major integrated oil companies due to substantial refining operations.

As I have discussed in prior articles, the company has one of the industry's deepest and most diverse multi-basin portfolios, which is strategically positioned across major oil and gas plays, like the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and the emerging Utica combo play, which is part of the Appalachian Basin.

EOG Resources

According to the company, this portfolio improves operational flexibility and supports long-term exploration and innovation efforts to expand its premium inventory.

Bear in mind that roughly 15 years since the start of the shale revolution for oil, companies are increasingly running out of their best Tier 1 reserves, which explains why tight oil production in the U.S. is now dealing with very low growth rates.

Essentially, only the mighty Permian is still capable of consistent growth, as we can see in the chart below. I believe this development is massively underestimated.

Energy Information Administration

When it comes to acquiring assets in regions like the Utica Shale, the company isn't just buying everything that contains oil and gas.

During the aforementioned Bernstein Conference, the company noted that it prioritizes projects that meet strict return thresholds, including a 30% after-tax rate of return at $40 per barrel of oil and $2.50 per MMBtu of natural gas.

This protects the company against subdued energy prices and paves the road for elevated returns when oil prices are "high."

As we can see below, since 2014, the company's decisions and premium drilling initiatives have lowered the oil price required to generate a double-digit ROCE from $85 to $44.

EOG Resources

Historically, oil prices have averaged roughly $65 in the past decade, which puts EOG in a great spot - purely statistically speaking.

Moreover, plenty of low-cost benefits come from in-house innovation, including improvements in oil well design and drilling operations that have led to low-single-digit annual well cost declines each year.

Going forward, the company believes the upper bound for oil is $80 under "normal" conditions. I agree with that, as I expect $65-$85 is the new normal, with prices of $90-$110 in an environment of elevated demand, which could occur if we get a synchronized global growth rally into next year.

Adding to that, total oil and gas volumes that fall under its "premium hurdle rate" are estimated to be 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Using some back-of-the-envelope math, that's roughly 26 years of production, using the company's 2024 production estimate of 1,043 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

EOG Resources

Reserve resources this big that are the breakeven at subdued oil prices are truly special in the shale industry.

Thanks to these numbers, the company is in a great spot to grow.

During the Bernstein Conference, the company noted that a key growth opportunity is the increasing natural gas demand trend.

According to EOG, it is in a great spot to benefit from the expanding market for liquefied natural gas ("LNG") exports, driven by global energy demand and the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

This includes the company's Dorado gas project in South Texas.

Natural gas (excluding natural gas liquids), which accounts for roughly 30% of EOG's production, is expected to see an unprecedented demand surge to roughly 55 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, mainly field by data center demand.

EQT Corp.

This excludes LNG exports, which EOG is highly bullish on as well.

I added emphasis to the quote below, as the company mentions a few significant demand drivers (emphasis added).

Let's say, natural gas demand in the U.S. right now is 103 Bcf/D or 104 Bcf/D, depending on what the rest of this year holds and the power demand over the summer. You're right, from 14 Bcf a day of nameplate capacity for LNG, you basically got another 10 or 12 under construction that's coming. In addition to that, what we forecast in the back half of this decade is just about another 10 or 12 Bcf a day natural gas demand growth from not just data centers, but almost more important than that, it's just coal power -- coal-fired power plants retiring, which is basically line of sight as well. It's Mexican imports, it's increase in industrial. And then alongside data centers, it's also just EV penetration and demand. - EOG Resources (Bernstein Conference).

Currently, EOG has secured hedges for its LNG agreement, with 140,000 MMBtu per day going offshore, which will increase to 720,000 MMBtu per day once Cheniere Energy (LNG) finishes Corpus Christi Stage 3.

Good News For Shareholders

The fact that EOG is an efficient producer with deep reserves and growth opportunities isn't just great for financial stability but also for shareholders.

The company's number one financial target is paying a regular dividend, which is part of broader plans to distribute at least 70% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

Despite a number of economic shocks like the Great Financial Crisis, the 2014/2015 oil price crash, and the pandemic, the company hasn't cut its dividend in 26 years.

After hiking its dividend by 10.3% for 2024, it currently pays $0.91 per share per quarter. This translates to a base yield of 3.1%.

EOG Resources

Looking at the numbers below, the company estimates it can generate $22 billion in total free cash flow through 2026 at $85 WTI/$3.25 Henry Hub.

That would translate to 32% of its market cap (11% on an annual average basis).

At these energy prices, the company can return at least 7.5% of its current market cap to shareholders each year through rising dividends and aggressive buybacks, making it more likely that it can beat the aforementioned energy ETF on a consistent basis.

EOG Resources

The company also comes with an A- credit rating, one of the best ratings in the entire energy industry.

In general, I believe the energy sector is a highly favorable place to be over the next decade, as it benefits from structural benefits like lower shale output growth, long-term demand growth, and valuation benefits.

Although the S&P 500's elevated tech exposure has allowed it to beat the energy sector since last year, I believe the XLE/S&P 500 ratio in the chart below bottomed during the pandemic, making it more likely that energy investments, in general, will generate long-term alpha.

It also helps that EOG is highly attractively valued.

EOG currently trades at a P/OCF (operating cash flow) multiple of just 6.1x. This is way below the 8x multiple I have used in the past to reflect a stronger pricing environment and the company's operating capabilities.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, this implies a fair stock price of $172, 42% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

Hence, in the upstream space, I believe EOG is a fantastic place to be for long-term investors seeking consistent dividend growth, efficient operations, and high inventories with growth opportunities in natural gas and liquids.

Takeaway

Despite recent share price volatility, EOG's efficient operations, deep reserves, and strategic positioning make it a standout in the energy sector.

The company's focus on high-return projects, low-cost production, and growing natural gas demand positions it well for future growth.

Meanwhile, with a strong dividend history and attractive valuation, EOG is poised to deliver substantial shareholder returns.

For long-term investors, EOG represents a solid choice for consistent dividend growth and efficient, high-potential operations in both oil and natural gas.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Production Growth: Since the start of premium drilling, EOG has consistently grown its output.

Since the start of premium drilling, EOG has consistently grown its output. Efficient Operations: The company's focus on efficiency results in lower breakeven prices and higher returns, even in challenging market conditions.

The company's focus on efficiency results in lower breakeven prices and higher returns, even in challenging market conditions. Robust Reserves: With deep reserves and a solid reserve replacement ratio, EOG is well-positioned for sustained growth.

With deep reserves and a solid reserve replacement ratio, EOG is well-positioned for sustained growth. Commitment to Shareholders : EOG prioritizes shareholder value, with the goal to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders.

: EOG prioritizes shareholder value, with the goal to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders. Natural Gas: The company's natural gas exposure allows it to benefit from rapid growth in this area, including LNG exports through the Gulf Coast.

Cons: