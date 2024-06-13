MultiChoice Group Limited (MCHOY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.31K Followers

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCPK:MCHOY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meloy Horn - Head, IR
Calvo Mawela - CEO
Tim Jacobs - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jared Hoover - RMB Morgan Stanley
Jonathan Kennedy-Good - Prescient Securities
Jono Bradley - ABSA

Meloy Horn

Hello, everybody, and welcome to the MultiChoice FY '24 Results Call. This is Meloy Horn, and on behalf of the Group, I'd like to welcome you and also introduce the representatives of MultiChoice. With me on the call today is our CEO, Calvo Mawela; and our CFO, Tim Jacobs. I also would like to, before we proceed, just acknowledge Chris Estereza (ph), who has walked this journey with us for many, many years, as moderator of our results calls. Chris sadly passed away recently and may his soul rest in peace. We're sorry to his colleagues and his family for your deep loss.

So, to start today's proceedings, we'd like to play you a video to remind you what we're all about. And thereafter, Calvo will start his presentation. Thank you very much.

[Video Presentation]

Calvo Mawela

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation. To start, let's turn to Slide 5. I want to begin by thanking all our teams at MultiChoice for their continued commitment to our vision of enriching the lives of millions of people through entertainment and technology. We have long held this view and in recent years have carefully invested in our strategy of enabling our customers to stay within our platform, while enjoying the services and products they need beyond just video entertainment.

We continue to innovate partner, and invest to grow from our core linear video business by developing and scaling adjacent streaming and interactive entertainment services. Simply put, for our customers, it means Africa's most

Recommended For You

About MCHOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCHOY

Trending Analysis

Trending News