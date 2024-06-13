Paramount Takeover? 3 Bidders Left After Skydance Deal Falls Through
Summary
- New bidders, including Edgar Bronfman Jr. backed by Bain Capital, have joined the list of potential buyers for NAI to gain control over Paramount Global.
- I, however, believe not all of the bidders are good news for PARA holders.
- Shari Redstone, as the voting majority shareholder, alone gets to decide if Paramount Global is to be sold and, if yes, to whom.
- Legal ramifications may have a real impact on Redstone's decision.
