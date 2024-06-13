Buy 9 Sustainable Dividend Dogs Of Barron's June Top 100

Jun. 13, 2024
Summary

  • Barron’s seventh-annual (2024) ranking of Sustainable companies started with the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market-value, then ranked each by performance for five-key-constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet.
  • Home-products company Clorox sits at the top for the second straight year, edging out Kimberly-Clark, CBRE Group, Hasbro, and Agilent Technologies in the top five.
  • Per 6/11/24 data from YCharts, the top-10 of 77 dividend-paying sustainable companies ranged 4.32%-11.04% by annual yield and ranged 27.89%-117.74% by broker-estimated target-price-upsides.
  • Top ten June 2024 Sustainable dividend dogs, CFG, ES, MDLZ, IPG, CSCO, TGT, MET, RF, KHC, and HAS ranged 18.35% to 25.77% in one-year broker-estimated net gains.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Sustainable companies showed 16.9% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten per June 11 data.
Foreword

This article is based on 100 top sustainable companies based on Calvert Research and Management's annual review of more than 230 Environmental, Social and Governance [ESG] performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions, as reported in

