hapabapa

Has shopping online at Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) become a habit for you? They certainly make it easy to buy, and to get fast delivery. AMZN may have the best distribution system in history.

Too bad they don't pay a dividend, eh?

Well, there are several ways around that issue, as there are various closed-end funds, or CEFs, and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, which include AMZN in their holdings. These funds usually sell options to fund their high-yield distributions to shareholders.

A new entry into this niche is the YieldMax™ AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY), which boasts a 50%-plus yield.

Fund Profile:

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on AMZN. AMZY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields, while retaining capped participation in the price gains of AMZN.

AMZY doesn't actually own shares in AMZN, but instead, it uses a synthetic covered call strategy - it buys call options on AMZN, and also sells AMZN call options at a higher strike price.

It also sells AMZN put options, to create income, and to help defray the cost of buying call options. These short put positions create a long exposure to downside price movement.

The Fund not only seeks to generate income from its options investments but also aims to derive gains when the value of AMZN increases. The short call positions create a limit on the potential price gains from AMZN.

The Fund holds short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, which also creates income.

AMZY's long call option and short put option positions run from 1 to 6-month terms, while its short call options expire in 1 month or less. Its Treasury positions mature in 6 to 24 months:

AMZY site

Tidal Investments LLC serves as investment adviser to the Fund, and ZEGA Financial, LLC serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund.

The management fee was $55.44K from inception to 10/31/23, the fund's fiscal year-end.

AMZY site

The sub-advisor's fees are on a decreasing scale, starting at 0.09% for up to $250M; down to 0.06% for $1B and up:

AMZY site

The sub-advisor's fee was $6.61K from inception to 10/31/23:

AMZY site

Holdings:

AMZY's assets, as of 1/31/24, were 52% in US 11/15/24 0.75% Notes, 3.8% in AMZN 3/15/24 $160 call options; 4.1% in Money Market Funds; and 48.8% in US 5.05% 6/13/24 T-Bills:

AMZY site

On the liability side, 0.5% were in written AMZN call options at $170.00 and $167.50 strike prices, with expirations of 2/2/24 and 2/9/24, respectively.

AMZY also held 6.1% in short AMZN put options, at a $160.01 strike price, and an expiration date of 3/15/24:

AMZY site

AMZY's top 10 holdings form 100% of its portfolio, with US Treasury positions comprising ~93%:

AMZY site

Risks:

As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. Additionally, the monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time.

The AMZY prospectus summary lists the various risks associated with the fund, on pages 5–9.

Dividends:

At its 6/6/24 closing price of $17.11, AMZY had a trailing yield of 37.62%. However, that whopper of a yield only includes monthly distributions from September 2023 through June 2024. The AMZY site lists the yield as 51.88% annualized.

The most recent payout was $0.9541, which implies a forward yield of nearly 67%. However, since the distributions vary each month, that's not a dependable number. The distribution level is affected by AMZN's volatility.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

AMZY's variable monthly distributions, are based upon the AMZN option premiums it receives. These monthly payouts have ranged from $.469 to $.9726 since its inception in 2023. Management declares the monthly distributions the day before the ex-dividend date, with the pay date generally being 2 days after they declare.

AMZY site

Performance:

AMZY is one of the best price performers in the YieldMax ETF group. It had a 9.5% price gain, plus distributions of $6.44 since its July 2023 inception, for a total return of 41.67%.

That tracked AMZN's 44.73% well, and the upside for early investors is that they recouped 32% of their investment in ~10.5 months. If this distribution level were to be maintained, which is an unknown, it'd take initial investors ~33 months to recoup their investment.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

So far in 2024, AMZY's 23.19% total return is very close to AMZN's. Investors who bought on 12/29/23 have recouped ~20% of their initial investment.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

As of 5/31/24, AMZY's 2024 NAV and market returns both greatly outperformed that of the S&P:

AMZY site

AMZN Earnings:

Quarterly sales continue to build at AMZN, with the Q4 holiday shopping providing a big boost. North America comprises 60% of revenue, with International sales providing 22%, and AWS providing 18%:

AMZN site

TTM Sales were up 13% year over year in Q1 '24:

AMZN site

Meanwhile, ttm Net Income surged over 7X:

AMZN site

TTM Free Cash Flow also had a large increase, swinging from -$3.3M in Q1 '23, to $50.15M in Q1 '24:

AMZN site

Analysts Ratings & Price Targets:

AMZN received 4 Buy ratings and 1 outperform rating from street analysts in April–May, with price targets ranging from $215.00 to $238.00:

fnvz

At $186.89, AMZN is 18.6% below analysts' average price target of $221.73, and 89% below their $353.00 highest price target - that's quite a spread.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

AMZN's trailing P/E of 52.45 is toward the low end of its valuation range since 2022:

YCharts

Its forward P/E is a bit lower, at 44.71X.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

We rate AMZY a speculative Buy, based upon its exposure to Amazon, its very attractive yield, which should continue to offer a shorter than normal recoupment period, and its success in offering similar returns to those of AMZN. Just don't bet the ranch - this summer/fall may offer you lower prices.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.