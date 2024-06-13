Viorel Kurnosov/iStock via Getty Images

Before anything else, let me just say that pharmaceuticals stock Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is no longer quite the promising buy for 2024, as I had anticipated when I last wrote about it in March. As it happens, with its first quarter (Q1 2024) results, it dramatically reduced its earnings projections, resulting in a 22% price fall since. This doesn’t just cast a negative light on its fundamentals but also makes the stock’s market valuation metrics far less competitive.

However, that’s just one part of the story. With the benefit of time to reflect over the stock, it turns out that there are plenty of positives working in its favor as well. In fact, these are enough to still maintain a Buy rating on it. But before I get into them, let's look at the drag on BMY.

Why did the price fall?

In a shock updated, BMS reduced the EPS estimate for 2024 by 92.4% at the midpoint of the guidance range to just USD 0.4-0.7 (see table below) essentially due to the In-Process Research & Development [IPRD] charge associated with its recent acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics and its collaboration with Systimmune.

Financial Guidance, 2024 (Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb)

The sharp drop in expected EPS has skyrocketed its non-GAAP forward P/E to 76.3x, the highest among the biggest 10 pharmaceutical companies. By comparison, if the initial guidance was maintained, at the midpoint of the guidance range, the corresponding P/E ratio would have been just 5.7x, the lowest among the biggest 10 peers by market capitalization.

That’s not all. It also reported a massive loss in Q1 2024 of USD $5.89 on a GAAP basis and USD $4.4 on a non-GAAP basis. This is big enough to drag its entire TTM figure down to a loss, which means that the TTM P/E is no longer in play. This is in stark contrast to the last time I checked, when it was also the lowest among peers.

Even this isn’t all. The following less immediately significant, but still disappointing factors, likely add to the drag on the stock too:

As the table above shows, instead of reporting positive other income of USD $250 million in 2024, the company now expects a loss of the same amount. This was just a small 1.7% of the net income earlier expected. However, with the dramatic reduction in EPS estimates, the figure is now a 22.4% from the estimated net income. The net income here is estimated with the assumption that the number of outstanding shares for the full year 2024 remain constant at the Q1 2024 level of ~2 billion and that the EPS comes in at the midpoint of the guidance range.

It also expects the tax rate to now jump to 69% from the far lower 17.5% earlier, which is a huge impact on the net income that would otherwise have been 2.6x higher than my estimated value. The company points out to a one-time IPRD tax charge on the purchase of Karuna Therapeutics for USD $12.1 billion as the reason. But it’s not clear why the higher tax rate wasn't factored into the estimates earlier.

Sales of the company’s cancer treatment Opdivo declined by 6%, and not just because of unfavorable exchange rates. Even excluding the currency impact, the number was down by 2%. This is concerning since it’s the third-biggest contributor to BMY’s revenues, with a 13.6% share. Even more concerning is the fact that it’s the biggest contributor to the company’s growth portfolio (discussed more in detail below). The company does mention that the softening is on “inventory work down & timing of customer orders,” but there’s no reason that can’t continue into the next quarters.

The positives

Speaking of the growth portfolio, it’s hard to miss that BMY has recently reorganized the revenues into the growth portfolio and legacy portfolio. This marks a break from the earlier classification of:

In-line products: The biggest revenue generators but also comparatively slower growing products.

New products: Contributing to less than 10% of its total revenues as of 2023, but were far faster growing.

Recent LOE products: Products that are expected to see reduced revenues due to patent expiration.

The distinction is important to highlight as unlike the previous segmentation, it clearly shows the importance of the legacy portfolio, which brought in ~60% of the revenues. Also, keeping this in mind, key recent financial developments are particularly significant.

#1. Revenue growth: Compared to the low single digit growth expectation for the full year 2024, the Q1 2024 number grew by 5% at market exchange rates and 6% at constant currency. In fact, the figure was even slightly higher than the consensus estimate, by 3.6%. This is faster growth than just the 2% increase seen for the bigger legacy portfolio, due to an 8% increase in the growth portfolio.

Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb

#2. Earnings impact to wear off: The negative earnings impact is expected only for the current year, as the company has said. Also, analysts’ estimates on Seeking Alpha put the EPS for 2025 at USD $6.9, a significant improvement over the forecast for this year. It also reduces the stock’s forward P/E to just 6.1x, which will once again put BMY at the most competitive position among its peers. There’s, of course, always the risk that the company can make more acquisitions that impact next year’s figures too. But considering that its net income has seen a compounded annual growth rate of 10.3% over the past five years, I reckon the probability is low.

#3. Cost initiatives: The net income may well be higher than estimated currently next year, if the company continues to keep up with the present revenue growth rate coupled with its recent cost reduction initiatives (see chart below). The company’s USD $1.5 billion cost reduction isn’t insignificant either, at 5.8% of full year 2023’s operating expenses.

Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb

#4. Dividend growth: Dividends also look good, being 5.3% higher so far this year compared to 2023. At the present rate, the full-year dividend would be at USD $2.4 per share, making for a nice forward dividend yield of 5.8%. The payout ratio, though, would be out of whack considering that the non-GAAP EPS estimate is at USD $0.55 at the midpoint of the guidance range. I wouldn’t be too concerned, though, considering that the earnings figures would likely improve next year.

What next?

As I said at the start, there's unlikely to be any impetus to buy BMY this year. Even as it starts showing better earnings figures in the upcoming quarters after its massive loss in Q1 2024, the forward P/E shows that it's still unfavorably placed. It might even see a further price decline that reflects its updated earnings estimate.

However, at the same time, the remainder of this year actually looks like an excellent time to buy the stock, which is expected to see a massive earnings improvement from 2025 onwards. Meanwhile, the dividend yield looks good too. I’m retaining a Buy on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.