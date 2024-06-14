XLE: Market Misunderstanding Creates An Opening

zhengzaishuru

Energy Sector's Two-Month Pullback

I last presented my update on the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) in October 2023. I articulated my bullish thesis on XLE that the intensified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could lift the war premium. However, the extent of the conflict didn't spread into a more expansive theater of war, affecting the robustness of my initial optimism.

Investors in XLE have also endured two troubling months, as the XLE topped in early April. XLE's weakness is also observed in the underlying crude oil futures (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM), hampered by bearish sentiment since April. As a result, investors have already positioned astutely ahead of the recent OPEC+ meeting as the group extended its production cuts. However, OPEC+ also telegraphed a gradual production increase from October 2024, which led to a further selloff. Accordingly, it spurred an unwinding of bullish Brent crude exposure by hedge funds, "resulting in the least bullish positions in nearly a decade."

Crude Oil Futures Have A Bottoming Signal

WTI crude oil futures price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding the initial pessimism, WTI crude oil futures formed a robust bottom in early June following OPEC+'s decision. A further recovery in bullish sentiment has also been observed this week, suggesting more aggressive dip-buying could be in store. Similar price action has also been observed in Brent crude.

The sudden turnaround in bullishness in crude oil futures likely stunned bearish crude oil investors if they turned short at the worst possible moment (June lows). As a reminder, Saudi Arabia (which yields significant clout in OPEC+) reminded investors that OPEC+'s decision isn't cast in stone. Therefore, investors should expect the group to exercise flexibility, withholding its production capacity if demand forecasts are weaker than anticipated.

Consequently, I assess that the OPEC+'s put seems sufficient to mitigate further downside volatility over the past two weeks. However, has it been enough for XLE to bottom, given the more constructive dip-buying action observed in crude oil futures?

Notably, I've not yet assessed robust buying support for XLE, as opposed to the price action in underlying crude oil futures. Therefore, the bifurcation is a little concerning, although there's no need to be unduly concerned.

Energy Sector's Fundamentals Intact

Energy sector forward earnings growth estimates (Yardeni Research)

While the underlying crude oil futures could affect our assessment of the XLE, it's more important to consider the sector's fundamentals as a whole. As seen above, analysts expect a growth inflection in the energy sector's earnings estimates in 2025. The normalization phase is anticipated to bottom out this year, potentially supporting dip-buying opportunities.

Despite that, I assess that long-term uncertainties over oil's peak would continue to keep long-term investors on tenterhooks. The recent EV growth normalization could delay the energy transition thesis, helping to keep Big Oil in play for longer. In addition, the surge in energy demand for AI data centers could also require the participation of all energy players to ensure energy supply doesn't become the next gating factor (other than AI chips supply). Moreover, Europe's energy security needs will likely bolster the near-term bullish thesis of US LNG players. While IEA and OPEC+ continue debating the accuracy of their divergent long-term oil demand and supply forecasts, investors should focus on the market's price action and fundamentals.

Is XLE ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

XLE Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

XLE's solid "B+" momentum grade underscores the robustness of its buying sentiment. In other words, I assess that the recent pessimism doesn't suggest a significant trend reversal into a downtrend bias. XLE's relatively attractive dividend yield of 3.3% should attract income investors as the Fed moves closer to cutting interest rates.

XLE price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

As seen above, XLE is still pulling back from its April 2024 highs. Therefore, negative sentiment has battered XLE over the past two months. Based on its current price action, near-term respite has not been assessed, suggesting investors must be prepared for more downside volatility.

Notwithstanding my caution, XLE has also consistently found significant dip-buying support near to its 50-week moving average (blue line). With XLE increasingly close to the 50-week MA, a relatively attractive buying opportunity could be near.

The energy sector's earnings growth estimates aren't falling off a cliff. The stakeholders have remained disciplined in their production capacity, helping to keep crude oil prices relatively high. As seen with the dip-buying confidence discussed earlier, Saudi Arabia's influence cannot be understated.

The growth normalization in EVs underscores the complexities of the energy transition thesis. To bolster the energy requirements of the AI upcycle, more robust data center growth estimates will likely require the participation of all energy players.

In other words, I have not assessed sufficient structural weakness in the energy sector's thesis to convince me to change my bullish assessment of its growth prospects.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!