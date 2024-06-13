Is "Big Tech" Killing Innovation These Days?

herraez/iStock via Getty Images

Mark Lemley and Matt Wansley write in the New York Times about "How Big Tech Is Killing Innovation."

"Silicon Valley prides itself on disruption: Startups develop new technologies, upend existing markets, and overtake incumbents. This cycle of creative destruction brought us the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone."

"But, in recent years, a handful of incumbent tech companies have sustained their dominance. Why? We believe they have learned how to co-opt potentially disruptive start-ups before they can become competitive threats."

And, then the authors go on to give examples of large, "incumbent" tech companies that have sustained their dominance through acquisition or some form of combination that is then controlled and managed by the "incumbents."

This, the authors claim, is "Killing Innovation."

I would like to disagree with the conclusion that these authors reach.

I have written about this subject before because I think that it is very important to the development of this space and to the future innovation that will come from the combinations.

It appears to me that one of the major driving forces in this field is the need for scale, a need that just cannot be reached by the startup firms in a timely fashion.

In order to adequately compete in the field of AI, a company needs scale.

AI is data-based. The most effective systems rely on massive database systems.

The "small" startups that are accomplishing the breakthrough innovation just cannot achieve the size of databases needed to really compete in this space.

That is, the newer companies just do not have the size or the managerial ability to accelerate the data foundation needed to become fully competitive in this space in a timely manner.

To back this narrative up, I have used the wonderful book written by Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, titled "The Worlds I See: Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery At the Dawn of AI."

Dr. Li is called the Godmother of AI for the role she has played in the field.

What surprises me over and over again in Dr. Li's book is the constant jump an idea in AI takes in scale as the need for more and more data for any one application grows and grows and grows.

The number of resources that must be committed to gain the scale needed just boggles the mind.

And, the speed at which the huge size must be attained is also amazing.

One of the things about advancing technology that Lemley and Wansley seem to miss in their article is how fast "technology" turns over. That is, a "new" generation of technology turns over every three years or so.

Growing startups just do not have the capability to keep the innovation flowing the way a larger, more experienced operation can.

Again, going back to Dr. Li's book, she presents example after example of how the larger companies are structured to keep "innovation" turning over and expanding.

Growing startups just do not have the focus to keep the "innovation" flowing.

To me, the driving force in the AI space is the speed at which the field is advancing.

Lemley and Wansley seem oblivious to the rate at which the field of AI is changing.

Their argument that the competition of the smaller startups is being destroyed by the acquisitions doesn't resonate with me.

It is the speed at which innovation is advancing the field that keeps the competition at the cutting edge. The term "time pacing" seems to capture where the competition is.

The large firms "must" keep up with what is going on if they are to remain competitive. And, the managers of the large firms cannot let down their "keeping up" or they will fall behind. They must "time pace" their innovation.

The lead editorial piece in the Financial Times on Thursday, speaks of "that latecomer, Apple's entry into the AI race."

Whoa!

Apple is a "latecomer"?

Yet, the Financial Times talks about the fact that this entry might be "the long-sought turning point" of the AI race.

Going on,

"The tech behemoth's large share of the smartphone market, its loyal buyers, and its strong inter-device networks could make the company the logical consumer leader."

"Its strengths might be enough to usher in the age of AI transformation, after the current period of AI hype."

This comment doesn't seem to carry with it any concern about Apple slowing down competition and slowing down innovation.

In fact, this kind of competition, I believe, is one of the main things driving modern tech innovation.

You just cannot stop innovating...or even slow down the pace at which you are innovating.

And, as I see it, time pacing is going to continue to drive the innovation of the future.