It has been a while since I last covered shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), in fact, it was the summer of 2020 when I concluded to take a holiday.

At the time, the market started to recognize the benefits of the pandemic to the business, as the real boom was only seen in 2021 and 2022, after which the post-pandemic retreat has been long and steep. Amidst still reasonable valuation multiples, even while sales are nearly cut in half, I see appeal rapidly emerging, certainly if growth might return soon.

A Quick Look Back

Pre-pandemic, Winnebago was a $2.0 billion business which posted earnings around $3.50 per share, as a $60 stock traded at a largely fair valuation pre-pandemic. Shares fell to the $20s in the weeks following the outbreak of the pandemic, as RVs were far from an essential good, while they were an expensive one. Shares showed a spectacular recovery, in fact, traded at $65 in the summer as the market recognized the opportunity after initial knee-jerk reaction lower.

The company had just announced a 24% decrease in sales for the quarter ending in May 2020, as losses were relatively modest. While the quarter was softer, the company commented that the market rebounded in May and June, in fact, sales were up on an annual basis in June (after they were down more than 50% year-over-year in April!).

While the anecdotal evidence was good, I feared the impact of the pandemic on the economic reality, but the post-pandemic spending spree, of course, went on for a much longer period than expected.

That left me concluding that I took the market action as a gift to sell out of my position at a modest profit.

The Business

Traditionally, an RV maker, Winnebago has expanded its target markets, focusing on customers which explore the outdoor lifestyle, to enable them with mobile experiences as consumers travel, live, work and play. With a current roughly $3 billion revenue base, the company claims an 11% market share, more than having tripled from 2016.

Its more than 6,000 workers produce Class A buses, RVs, vans, travel trailers, as well as boats and mobile power units. Brands carried by the business include the namesake brand, Grand Design, Newmar and Barletta Boats, among others.

The company has not just tripled sales since 2016, it has reduced its 90% share from motorhome RVs to about 40%, with towable RVs constituting a similar share, complemented by marine and other applications.

Trading Stagnant

Fast forwarding from the summer of 2020 to the summer of 2024, shares have largely traded range bound in a $40-$80 range. A $75 stock this spring has now fallen back to the $58 mark, as shares are re-testing the lows seen last fall following some weakness seen recently.

If we look at the business, the post-pandemic boom was huge, as a $2 billion business around the time of the pandemic saw sales grow to nearly $5 billion in the year ending the summer of 2022. What followed was the re-opening of trade, and the inflation period of 2023, when sales fell back to $3.5 billion, as they are still trending downwards here.

The business has typically posted modest mid single-digit operating margins, as margins grew to low double-digits in 2022, with margins reverting to higher single-digit margins in 2023.

While the current revenue base is down a great deal from the peak, it still comes in far above the revenue number reported at the time of the pandemic, as shares have been trading stagnant for the past four years, creating an interesting set-up.

Picking Up The Performance

I am picking up the performance in October of last year when the company posted fiscal 2023 results. Revenues were down 30% to $3.49 billion, as operating margins were down 320 basis points to 8.6% of sales, still respectable margins, although that operating profits were cut in half in dollar terms.

While net earnings were down 45% they still came in at a very respectable $6.23 per share on a diluted basis. That statement requires some explanation as the company has 35 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, higher than the 30 million basic count, due to the existence of convertible notes.

In December of last year, Winnebago posted a 20% fall in first quarter sales to $763 million, as operating margins fell a full four points to 5.0% of sales, resulting in diluted earnings around $0.78 per share.

In January, Winnebago issued more convertible notes, pricing $300 million 3.25% convertible note due in 2030 with a conversion price near $88 per share.

By March, Winnebago posted another 18% fall in second quarter sales to $703 million and change, as operating margins were stable around 5.0% of sales. The company posted a GAAP loss, but only due to losses incurred with the convertible loan being bought back. If we adjust for that, earnings were cut in half to $0.93 per share, still not too pretty, but still trending around $3.50 per share per annum (even as they are down nearly three quarters from the peak).

Net debt comes in around $430 million, not too worrying yet with EBITDA currently trending around $200 million per annum, although that some lower leverage is welcomed (in my view) in a cyclical industry. The new conversion loan made that the basic and diluted share count is now down to 30 million shares, granting the business a $1.74 billion equity valuation, and near $2.2 billion enterprise valuation.

Suggesting Potential

While the current results are not too impressive, the company issued some upbeat midterm targets, seeing revenues around $4.5-$5.0 billion based on a North American RV market which totals 425,000-450,000 units and aluminum pontoon revenues at 60,000-63,000 units per annum.

The company aims to post EBITDA margins on average of 11.0-11.5%, which suggests roughly $500-$575 million, which at the higher end of the guidance is roughly three times the current EBITDA run rate. Depreciation expenses trade at just $35 million per annum here and with an estimated $25 million interest expense, the company could post double-digit earnings per share, around $12 per share in such a case.

If this happens, the valuation is arguably a steal at less than 5 times earnings, but we are very far away from achieving this, as this remains a very cyclical business after all.

And Now?

The truth is that Winnebago Industries, Inc. stock looks reasonably priced based on the current performance, and very cheap if it can only partially achieve its long-term ambitions, as real appeal can be found. While I write this, I realize that this was the case many times before, as I am heavily discounting the potential of the business here, or at least the promise of achieving these targets.

While the recovery is taking longer than expected, we are currently still seeing 18% sales declines as revenues are cut nearly in half from the post-pandemic peak, as the recovery is taking longer than expected. That said, Winnebago remains solidly profitable and should manage its modest leverage position just fine.

For the third quarter, continued softness in retail sales and dealer appetite to carry inventory is expected. Promising are anticipated sequential improvements in sales, with revenues seen down by mid to upper single digits, creating an inflection point for year-over-year growth to return, albeit from a much lower sales base.

Given all this, I am very constructive on Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares, but somewhat cautious as well, making me a gradual buyer of this dip, anticipating a re-rating over time.