ZROZ ETF: Better Staying On The Sidelines For Now

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • ZROZ ETF is a long-term zero-coupon bond vehicle managed by PIMCO, which has shed nearly 15% of its value in the past year.
  • We believe the volatile interest rate environment makes this long-duration bond vehicle unattractive.
  • A rising term premium and liquidity worries might dampen ZROZ's pricing and dividend-based prospects.
  • Our calculations show that ZROZ has a negative Sharpe Ratio, likely induced by high short-term bond yields.
  • In essence, we think risk-adjusted, ZROZ's risk-return profile is unaligned for now.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

The bond market is as exciting as it has ever been, especially for those seeking active returns. By looking at the asset class, our latest observation includes the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.86K Followers
Pearl Gray Equity and Research is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm that emphasizes systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, fixed-income vehicles, and REITs.A noteworthy consideration: Excess returns derive from systematic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Don't underestimate the importance of luck. With that said, happy investing, everyone!Aside: Kindly note that our posts don't serve as financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZROZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ZROZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZROZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News