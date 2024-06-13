NANC And KRUZ: Illusion Or Alpha?

Mikhail Makarov

Unusual Whales is a social media account that I occasionally follow. The account tweets interesting market tidbits throughout the day and is mostly an advertising front for its options flow platform, which it claims to be "a platform being developed for retail traders, by retail traders." So when I learned Unusual Whales has launched its own ETFs, the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) and the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ), I simply had to see what they were about.

Overall, the two funds are broadly diversified funds holding over 700 and 400 securities respectively. The main difference is that the NANC ETF favors 'new economy' stocks and is heavily overweight Technology stocks. In contrast, the KRUZ ETF is overweight 'old economy' sectors like Financials, Energy, and Industrials.

That sector bias has led to diverging historical performance, with the NANC ETF handily trouncing the performance of KRUZ since its inception in February 2023. However, it is unclear if the fund's stock-picking process of following the trading disclosures of Members of Congress adds any real alpha, as equity markets have been led by a narrow group of winners since early 2023. Without more data and different market environments, it is simply too early to draw conclusions on the NANC and KRUZ ETFs. I rate both funds holds for now.

Fund Overview

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF ("NANC") and the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF ("KRUZ") are actively managed diversified ETFs that invest based on the public disclosure filings made by sitting members of the United States Congress and/or their families. Investments of Democratic Congresspersons are captured by NANC while investments of Republican Congresspersons are captured by KRUZ.

Congressional Trading Background

The background of NANC and KRUZ's unusual strategy begins with the Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge Act ("STOCK Act"), and Unusual Whale's 2023 report on Congressional trading activities.

Unlike virtually every other country in the world, Members of Congress of the United States are "permitted to actively trade stocks, options, and other financial assets, including securities of companies that may be affected by the outcomes of legislative and executive meetings in which those members of Congress participated." The only stipulation is that Congresspeople and/or their families are required to report these transactions via Periodic Transaction Reports ("PTRs") to satisfy the reporting requirements of the STOCK Act. PTRs are due within 30 days from when a Congressperson or their spouse becomes aware of a transaction, but no later than 45 days from the date of the transaction.

According to an analysis performed by Unusual Whales, Congresspeople are verifiable stock-trading daemons, transacting thousands of times annually (Figure 1) with total value traded measured in the billions (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Congress transactions (unusualwhales.com) Figure 2 - Congress trading volume (unusualwhales.com)

Unlike the old adage that markets are hard to beat, Congresspeople appear to have a knack for beating the markets, with many members of Congress and their families trouncing the returns of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Estimated portfolio returns of Congresspersons (unusualwhales.com)

What Unusual Whales and many conspiracy theorists allege is that Members of Congress and the Senate are using their insider information, obtained from private, non-public briefings and meetings, to trade and profit.

For example, many Members of Congress bought defense stocks before the Israel-Gaza conflict (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Congresspeople bought defense stocks before Israel/Gaza war (unusualwhales.com)

Also, Congresspeople like "Lois Frankel, sold First Republic Bank ("FRC") on March 16th, avoiding the remaining 80% drop that happened as the bank itself was liquidated".

Returning to the NANC and KRUZ ETFs, the funds' manager, Subversive Capital Advisors ("Subversive"), will use information obtained from PTRs filed in the past 3 years by Congresspeople and their family members to derive an initial portfolio of 500-600 securities. Thereafter, the fund will buy or sell a security when a position is reported as being bought or sold by the Congresspeople.

The fund will exclude transactions in the securities underlying reported options contract trades. In addition to equity securities, the Fund may also transact in sector mutual funds and ETFs, as reported in PTRs, but will exclude broad-based mutual funds and ETF trades. The manager may also decide to exclude trades with little to no economic impact on the Fund’s performance.

Similarities To GURU

While there is probably some merit to Unusual Whales' investigative journalism, it is simplistic to believe dated disclosure forms can add significant value to an investor's portfolio. For example, in the past, I have reviewed the Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) which tracks the investment portfolios of a select group of 'gurus' like famous hedge fund managers. Like NANC and KRUZ, the 13F filings followed by the GURU ETF are also delayed.

Historically, the GURU ETF has underperformed passive ETFs like the SPY. One reason why strategies like GURU, NANC, and KRUZ may underperform is that the filings they track have a 30-45 delay. A lot can happen in 30-45 days, so even if there were actionable 'insider information' contained in the trading details of Congresspeople, the specific event (i.e. the liquidation of First Republic Bank or the invasion of Ukraine by Russia) may have already passed.

Furthermore, contrary to conspiracy theorists, there are legitimate reasons how some Congresspeople like Nancy Pelosi (inspiration for the ticker of the NANC ETF) may have amassed vast wealth. For example, Ms. Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, owns a successful San Francisco-based investment firm. Also, many Congresspeople like the Pelosis hire professional money managers to manage their investments, so the buys and sells tracked by the NANC and KRUZ ETFs may not originate from the Members of Congress themselves.

Portfolio Holdings

Overall, both the NANC and KRUZ ETFs are broadly diversified funds, holding 712 and 442 securities respectively.

Consistent with how the parties are portrayed to the public, the Democratic NANC ETF is heavily weighted towards the 'new economy', with Technology representing 44.7% of its portfolio, followed by Consumer Cyclicals (12.1%), and Communication Services (11.2%) (Figure 5). In terms of overweight/underweight, NANC is heavily overweight in Technology (44.7% vs. 28.0%), Consumer Cyclicals (12.1% vs. 10.2%), and Communications (11.2% vs. 8.4%). NANC is underweight in Financials (8.3% vs. 13.6%), Healthcare (8.0% vs. 13.0%), and Energy (0.9% vs. 4.0%).

Figure 5 - NANC vs. KRUZ sector allocations (morningstar.com)

In contrast, the Republican KRUZ ETF is more weighted towards the 'old economy', with Technology (22.3%), Financials (15.6%), and Industrials (15.2%) being its biggest weights. Although Technology is also KRUZ's biggest weight, the KRUZ ETF is underweight in Technology (22.3% vs. 28.0%), Healthcare (9.7% vs. 13.0%), Consumer Cyclicals (7.2% vs. 10.2%), and Communications (4.7% vs. 8.4%). KRUZ is overweight in Energy (10.5% vs. 4.0%), Industrials (15.2% vs. 10.2%), and Financials (15.6% vs. 13.6%).

Comparing the two funds directly, we can see that there is a relatively small 46% overlap in the two funds, with NANC showing a massive overweight in Technology stocks, as mentioned above (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - NANC vs. KRUZ overlap (etfrc.com)

Returns Comparison

Moving on to returns, we can see that the NANC ETF's returns have been far stronger than KRUZ, with 43.0% in total returns since inception in February 2023, compared to 19.2% for KRUZ (Figure 7). NANC has also handily outperformed the SPY ETF at 32.8% over the same timeframe.

Figure 7 - NANC vs. KRUZ historical returns (Seeking Alpha)

However, is NANC an outperforming fund because of its proprietary Democratic Congress stock picking, or is it because of the fund's sector weights?

Over the past year, the market's returns have been dominated by the Technology and Communications sectors, especially the 'Magnificent 7' mega-cap stocks. Since the NANC is overweight these sectors, it is not surprising the fund has done well and KRUZ has done relatively poorly (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Sector returns, 1-year (sectorspdrs.com)

In my mind, the key question is: what happens when other sectors are leading the markets? Will NANC continue to be biased towards 'new economy' stocks, and thus underperform? Similarly, is KRUZ's bias towards 'old economy' stocks a permanent fixture?

Without more time to see the potential changes in NANC and KRUZ's sector positioning as Members of Congress react to new events and trade their personal portfolios, all we get are two biased funds that are aligned with how the political parties are commonly portrayed in the public.

In other words, there is not enough data to conclude whether the Congressional Trading strategy of NANC and KRUZ adds any value beyond sector positioning.

Risks

The biggest risk to the NANC ETF is its large overweight in Technology stocks. For example, the NANC ETF's top 10 holdings, except two cash funds, are all large-cap technology stocks like NVDA, MSFT, and AAPL (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - NANC top 10 holdings (subversiveetfs.com)

While these stocks have powered the NANC ETF to strong 43% gains since inception, if technology stocks have a drawdown, perhaps if AI stocks do not live up to their hype, then the NANC ETF could be particularly affected.

It is also worth mentioning that the NANC ETF, with its heavy overweight in Technology stocks, has a much higher average portfolio valuation than the market, with a P/E of 23.1x compared to 21.7x for the Morningstar US Large-Mid Total Return Index (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - NANC valuation is 'expensive' (morningstar.com)

In contrast, the KRUZ ETF appears to be 'cheaper', with no extreme overweight in Technology stocks. Instead, the KRUZ ETF is overweight 'cheap' sectors like Energy and Financials, leading to a portfolio valuation of 16.9x P/E (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - KRUZ valuation is 'cheaper' (morningstar.com)

However, it is important to recognize that the portfolios constructed by Subversive do not view 'valuation' in the same way most investors view it. Since the strategy simplistically follows the trades of Members of Congress, a discussion of valuation may be meaningless. As long as Democratic members of Congress continue to buy Technology stocks despite their high valuations, the NANC ETF will continue to be 'expensive'.

Similarly, as long as Republican members of Congress continue to favor Financials and Energy stocks, due to the nature of the respective sectors, the KRUZ ETF will be 'cheap'.

Conclusion

The NANC and KRUZ ETFs present an interesting and differentiated way to pick stocks. Instead of using fundamental factors like revenues and earnings, the NANC and KRUZ ETFs track the personal trades of Members of Congress, with NANC representing Democratic members and KRUZ representing Republican ones.

In its short history since inception, the NANC ETF has delivered strong returns, as the fund has a heavy overweight in Technology and Communications stocks, which have done well in the past two years. In contrast, KRUZ has underperformed due to its underweight in the leading Technology sector and overweight in lagging sectors like Energy.

However, it is unclear whether the outperformance is due to the inherent sector biases of the two funds, with Democrats preferring 'new economy' sectors and Republicans favoring 'old economy' sectors, or if there is real alpha in following the trades of Congresspeople. Until we see more data and different market conditions, I believe it may be too soon to conclude. I rate both funds holds and look forward to seeing how the portfolio composition changes over time.