It's one thing to stand out as an uncommonly good growth story when your peers aren't doing particularly well. It's quite another to be a standout growth story when your peers are doing well, but that's the case for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) today as key drivers like Farapulse pulsed field ablation (or PFA), Watchman, interventional cardiology, peripheral intervention, endoscopy, and urology are all pushing Boston Scientific to exceptional growth even at a time when its peers are logging high single-digit revenue growth.

Boston Scientific shares are up another 50%-plus since my last update, outperforming a strong med-tech sector that has risen close to 30% over that time (using the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index as a proxy), not to mention peers like Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Medtronic plc (MDT), with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing out among the few who have outdone BSX.

I'm still very bullish about the business here. I'm less bullish on the stock, if only because the valuation has become considerably more stretched. It's tough to predict when the Street will say "enough" regarding re-rating, particularly if Boston Scientific keeps logging beat-and-raise quarters, but it's also hard for me to recommend chasing a stock when I see relatively less exciting upside potential.

Almost Everything Is Going To Plan

Relative to my expectations when I last wrote about the company, just about everything has gone to plan or better. Revenue exceeded my expectations for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, and the company is out-executing on margins even with some gross margin pressure from a higher mix of lower-margin equipment sales (a transient, hard-to-predict quarter-to-quarter driver).

Farapulse, the company's market-leading PFA catheter, is already off to a strong start, driving 71% year-over-year growth in the electrophysiology (or EP) business and a 30% beat relative to the Street. I still expect this to be a transformative product for the company over the next few years, and even with stiffer competition from JNJ and Medtronic, I believe Boston Scientific could hold on to more than 40% market share. It's worth remembering that an incremental $1B in revenue (which I certainly think Farapulse can achieve) is still meaningful for a company that I expect to generate close to $17B in revenue this year.

Watchman, too, continues to grow nicely, with 19% YOY growth in the first quarter that was in line with expectations. I don't see much meaningful competition in the near term for Watchman, and upcoming results from the OPTION study could make concomitant ablation and left arterial appendage closure (which is the procedure the Watchman is used in) first-line therapy, expanding the market. Roughly two years from now (1H '26) we should have the results of the CHAMPION study comparing Watchman to anti-coagulant therapy, and this could help drive something like a $6B addressable market opportunity versus current annualized revenue of around $1.4B.

Other businesses also continue to perform well. Peripheral Intervention was meaningfully above expectations in Q1 '24 (up 11%) and the launch of the AGENT drug-coated balloon in the U.S. later this year should put another $500M to $1B of addressable revenue opportunity on the table for peripheral in-stent restenosis. Interventional Cardiology is likewise doing well (up 13% YOY) and both Endoscopy and Urology saw about 10% revenue growth that beat expectations.

Still Some Gas In The Tank

As mentioned above, I think there are still numerous growth drivers in play that can drive multiple years of above-average growth from Boston Scientific.

I already discussed Farapulse and Watchman, and I think both are well-understood opportunities followed pretty closely by the Street.

Within Urology, Boston Scientific is building a business that may be somewhat underappreciated by investors. Rezum continues to take share in an under-penetrated prostate hyperplasia market and I think the SpaceOAR Vue rectal spacer may be overlooked as it is roughly equal to Rezum in sales contributions and the market for these spacers (which protect healthy tissue in prostate radiology procedures) is probably only about a quarter penetrated. If there's a downside here, it's that radiopharmaceuticals could grab a meaningful share from traditional radiation and shrink the addressable market over time.

BSX also has a strong position in ureteroscopy ahead of Olympus Corporation (OTCPK:OLYMY) and Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBY), and single-use ureteroscopy continues to take share from lithotripsy due to better patient outcomes (patients experience faster relief and better relief with this approach).

BSX also recently bought another growth driver within urology with the pending acquisition of Axonics, Inc. (AXNX), a leader in sacral neuromodulation for bladder and fecal incontinence. While sacral neuromodulation is typically a third-line treatment option it's a large market that seems less than 10% and Axonics/BSX will enjoy a duopoly with Medtronic. I believe Axonics can likely outperform under BSX's ownership, as the company will offer much greater distribution and marketing leverage, including its pelvic floor and prostate treatment networks.

A Few Negatives In The Name Of Balance

I don't want to suggest an unalloyed positive picture for Boston Scientific. It's not a perfect company, and not everything is going perfectly.

The neuromodulation business has been lagging of late, including a below-expectations performance in Q1 '24 that saw modest revenue contraction (around 1%). BSX is under-leveraged in pain treatment, and I think this is an area that could use some extra management attention to rectify.

I also note that the company may be giving up on its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. Management announced that it was going to wait for full 12-month data on its ACCURATE neo2 valve, and the wording of the announcement leads me to think they may not go forward with a U.S. filing if the data isn't good enough. It would seem like the study needs the extra time to show non-inferiority to rivals like Edwards' Sapien, and it's worth noting that physician comfort and experience with Sapien and Medtronic's Evolut could be a factor driving inferior results (as well as a design that just may not be as good).

Lastly, I do have some concerns about margin leverage and capital returns from BSX. While I expect 11% to 13% top-line growth from BSX over the next three to five years, I'm only looking for around three to four points of incremental EBITDA margin leverage. Of course, the company could exceed that, but I do wonder if BSX has already gotten close to a point where margin leverage will start to plateau and flatten.

On the capital returns subject, I'd note that BSX doesn't return cash to shareholders, and management hasn't indicated that changing this is a major priority. Instead, management prefers to pay down debt and pursue acquisitions (like the $3.7B deal for Axonics). I'm fine with this, and it is consistent with what many growth companies do, but there will be some point along the way when there is more pressure on management to share the free cash flow inflows with shareholders.

The Outlook

I think it's clear I'm still very bullish on Boston Scientific, and my revenue expectations for the next three to five years are above average; in fact, I think my 2024 and 2025 revenue expectations ($16.75B and $18.76B) are above the high end of the Street. I'm expecting 11% to 13% growth across the next three to five years and almost 10% growth over the next decade. As mentioned above, I think products like Farapulse and Watchman, as well as businesses like Peripheral Interventions and Urology will drive much of that, and I have little doubt that BSX will remain on the hunt for growth-additive M&A.

On the margins, I believe non-GAAP operating margin can exceed 30% within five years (maybe four years) and EBITDA can go to 32% or higher. That should push free cash flow margins into the 20%s, with long-term potential in the mid-20%'s and a mid-teens free cash flow growth rate.

None of that really helps the valuation case much, though. The shares appear to offer a mid-single-digit annualized total return on long-term discounted cash flow, and even rewarding BSX for its exceptional growth, a 7.5x revenue multiple only gets me to around $79.25, while an 8.2x multiple (the highest I could find remotely credible based on past med-tech valuation norms) would get me to a little over $87.

The Bottom Line

Valuation often doesn't matter (at least in the short term) when growth is strong and differentiated, and Boston Scientific Corporation should generate low-to-mid teens revenue and EPS growth over several years. Still, my best-case valuation approach (using estimates that are already above Street expectations) only gets me to around 15% upside.

I'm not suggesting BSX owners should sell today as there is still a possibility the Street will re-rate these shares even higher, but I would be careful about starting a new position. Eventually, the market figures out these names, and I think it's a push today to argue that BSX's qualities are going unrewarded.