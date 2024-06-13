MoMo Productions

Beyond any doubt, one of the most interesting financial firms that I have come across recently is Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ). With a market capitalization of $353 million as of this writing, the institution is a blip on the radar of the financial sector. And yet, it seems to offer investors strong upside potential.

In addition to having shares that are trading on the cheap, at least relative to earnings, the firm has high-quality assets, and it is growing at a nice clip. In addition to this, its unique business model should pave the way for additional growth in years to come. The only downside to the company that I can see is that shares are expensive relative to book value. But that's to be expected in cases like this. At the end of the day, I would make the case that Esquire Financial Holdings warrants a "strong buy" rating because it is likely to significantly outperform the broader market moving forward.

An interesting institution

At its core, Esquire Financial Holdings is a full-service commercial bank. But unlike most banks, it has a particular focus in terms of the type of customer that it serves. Primarily, the institution services the financial needs of not only small businesses, but also of legal firms. It does also serve commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market.

However, by and large, its decision to really build its business around the legal community is a first for me. When it comes to its banking activities, the company does provide traditional banking products for customers throughout New York. But on the legal side of things, it focuses a great deal on offering commercial loans for the litigation market.

Esquire Financial Holdings

Of the $1.23 billion worth of loans that the company had as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, $754 million is in the form of commercial loans. A whopping $634 million of its loan portfolio, or roughly 84.1% of all commercial loans, are focused on this litigation market. Of the $634 million, $387 million is in the form of working capital lines of credit. Another $159 million involves case disbursement loans, with the rest just being general term loans.

Geographically speaking, its law firm loan portfolio is very diverse. 21% of all loans come from New York, while another 18% is attributable to customers in California. Texas comes in third place at 19%. You have five other states that comprise between 4% and 8% of the law firm loan portfolio each. And the remaining 17% of loans comes from customers spread across 22 other states.

Esquire Financial Holdings

Management's decision to focus on this was based on the potential return that such loans can offer. You see, about 75% of the company's deposit base as of the end of last year came from the litigation community as well. The overall business model of handling deposits from that community, combined with giving out loans to said community, has created robust margins that most banks can't come even close to touching. This is largely the result of the fact that the deposits in question come at a very low cost to the institution. Even though the cost was substantially higher in the first quarter of 2024 than it was at the same time last year, the firm still paid only 0.96% on an annualized basis on said deposits. This allows for a net interest margin of 6.06% as things stand today.

One big positive that the institution enjoys is the fact that around 90% of its commercial loan portfolio carries interest rate floors, and "substantially all" of these loans are variable rate. This means that, as interest rates go up, the company gets to adjust the rate it charges its customers higher as well. This ultimately bodes well for the firm's bottom line. And the aforementioned interest rate floor protects if interest rates plunge again.

Esquire Financial Holdings

Of course, the company does provide other types of loans. The largest concentration outside the commercial category would be multifamily properties. The total value as of the end of the most recent quarter came in at $349 million, or approximately 28% of the company’s overall gross loan portfolio. Other commercial real estate, one to four family properties, consumer loans, and construction loans, all accounted for the remaining $126 million.

There is another side of the business worth mentioning. You see, Esquire Financial Holdings has its own technology enabled deposit platform customers with a branchless experience. In addition to this, the company engages in payment processing activities for roughly 85,000 merchants spread across all 50 states. This generates a significant amount of non-interest income for shareholders.

In fact, from 2019 through 2023, non-interest income at the institution grew by roughly 26% on an annualized basis. If we strip out $4 million worth of non-recurring gains associated with equity investments that the company benefited from in 2023, this number is still robust at 26%. Most of this income and growth comes from payment processing activities. In fact, fee income that is largely from payment processing is responsible for roughly 22% of the company's overall revenue.

Esquire Financial Holdings

Much of this growth seems to have been driven by rising payment volumes that can be attributed to an increase in the number of merchants utilizing the company's services. As I mentioned already, the company has roughly 85,000 merchants on its platform. At the end of last year, this number was 84,000. And back in 2019, it stood at 40,000. From 2019 through 2023, total payment volume rose from $11.9 billion to $33 billion. That's nearly a tripling as the number of merchants more than doubled. So not only are more merchants using the company's services, those that do are sending higher and higher payment volumes through the platform.

Esquire Financial Holdings

In terms of overall market opportunity, management sees significant upside in the years to come. For instance, management estimated that US tort actions alone will consume about $443 billion a year worth of GDP. On the payment processing side of things, the market opportunity is massive as well. In 2022, for instance, they said that the total payment volume of all transactions across the major payment processing companies totaled $10.27 trillion. That represents a sizable increase over the $7.35 trillion reported for 2019. That works out to an annualized growth rate of 12%. Likely, that kind of growth trend should continue for the foreseeable future.

Moving on to the financial data for the company alone, things have been going swimmingly well. From 2022 to 2023, the value of deposits at the institution jumped from $1.03 billion to $1.41 billion. By the first quarter of 2024, this number had grown further to $1.43 billion. In addition to this, it is worth noting that 26% of all deposits are currently uninsured. This is significantly lower than what most business-focused banks have in terms of exposure, from what I have seen. It is also below the 30% maximum threshold that I like to see. So that is definitely encouraging.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The growth in deposits has made possible an expansion of the value of loans that the institution has. From 2021 to 2023, the value of loans grew from $775.4 million to $1.19 billion. We saw a further increase to $1.21 billion in the first quarter of this year. As the chart above illustrates, there has been a general increase, except for this year, in the value of securities on the company's books. And the value of cash has remained in a fairly narrow range.

Though not shown on the chart, Esquire Financial Holdings also has the distinction of being one of the few banks that I have seen with no debt on its books. Off the top of my head, I think I have only seen one or two other banks like that.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The overall growth in the bank has empowered management to capture strong revenue and profit growth. From 2021 to 2023, net interest income jumped from $36.7 million to $79.2 million. That growth continued into the first quarter of this year with a reading of $21.9 million compared to the $18.8 million reported one year earlier. Non-interest income has also steadily grown, climbing from $21 million to $29.8 million. We did see some weakness in the first quarter of this year relative to last year. But you can't expect year-over-year growth every time.

The overall expansion in revenue has also allowed Esquire Financial Holdings to grow its net income. Back in 2021, this metric came in at only $17.9 million. Last year, it was more than double that at $41 million.

Because of the decline in non-interest income, we did see a drop so far this year. But I believe that will likely be short-lived.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the enterprise, there are a couple of ways we can do it. First, we have the price to earnings approach. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on this basis relative to how five similar banks are priced. With a price to earnings multiple of only 8.6, Esquire Financial Holdings is actually the cheapest of the group. The other way we can value the institution is by using the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. In this case, as shown in the chart below, Esquire Financial Holdings is substantially more expensive than its rival firms. Normally, this would be concerning to me. But it can actually be justified if the quality of assets in question are high. And that is often the case when a significant portion of revenue comes from non-interest income.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Speaking of the quality of the assets, the first chart below shows the return on assets for Esquire Financial Holdings, as well as for the same five companies that I have decided to compare it to. With a reading of 2.59%, our candidate is leagues above the competition.

In the subsequent chart, you can see the same thing with the 20.14% return on equity. This is nearly three times higher than the best performer of the five companies I compared it to. To me, these readings indicate that a significant premium to book value and to tangible book value is most certainly warranted.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Esquire Financial Holdings is doing really well for itself and its investors. The company is attractively priced, at least relative to earnings. Asset quality is high, and all of this has been made possible thanks to the unique business model that the company has.

For those wanting a simple bank, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is most certainly not the kind of prospect to consider. However, investors who are value oriented and who also want attractive growth should consider this a prime candidate. I am so impressed with the company, in fact, that I have no problem rating it a "Strong Buy" right now.