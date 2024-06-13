Wise plc (WPLCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wise plc (OTCPK:WPLCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Adams - Director, Investor Relations

Kristo Käärmann - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Harsh Sinha - Chief Technology Officer

Kingsley Kemish - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Forsythe - UBS

Kim Bergoe - DB Numis

Orson Rout - Barclays

Gautam Pillai - Peel Hunt

Alex Short - Berenberg

Aditya Buddhavarapu - Bank of America

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Sykes - Redburn Atlantic

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies

Josh Levin - Autonomous

Andrew Bauch - Wells Fargo

Martin Adams

Hello. Good morning. I'm Martin Adams, I'm the Director of Investor Relations here at Wise. Thank you very much for joining us this morning for our FY '24 Results Presentation. We will have about 30 minutes of presentation, which I'll hand over to Kristo to start in one second. After the slide presentation, we'll move on to Q&A. And as we always do, we'll start in the room, and then I'll facilitate through Zoom as well for those joining via Zoom.

So, with that, I'm pleased to introduce Kristo. Thank you.

Kristo Käärmann

[Technical Difficulty] for joining in the room. Really good to see some old-time owners in the room. I'm Kristo. I'm today joined by our CTO, Harsh, and our CFO, Kingsley, for the other parts of the presentation.

So, first of all, let's kind of remind ourselves why the 6,000 people who come to work here, because we're here to build money that works without borders, building the best way to move and manage the world's money, minimum fees with maximum ease and at full speed.

I started Wise because there's a huge inefficiency in how money works across borders. For many people and businesses, it actually feels pretty broken. And this