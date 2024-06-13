audioundwerbung

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) management recently announced that an interest rate reduction is expected to save about $14 million in interest before including the effects of any debt repayment. That is an annual savings of $.30 per share (roughly) on about 46.7 fully diluted million shares outstanding. For investors, the debt market is acknowledging the company's progress on that debt ratio and giving assurances to the market that this management is on its way to a significant earnings year that the market has doubts about.

The last article noted the progress being made. But the stock market does not believe in management just yet. This may be the first sign that attitudes are about to change for the better.

Earnings Estimates

From the Seeking Alpha website, market estimates of earnings trail the management reiterated guidance from the first quarter by quite a bit:

Chart Industries Estimates Of Future Earnings Provided By Quant System On The Seeking Alpha Website (Seeking Alpha Website June 13, 2024)

Contrast the above numbers with what the company is stating for fiscal year 2024.

Chart Industries Outlook For Fiscal Year 2024 (Chart Industries First Quarter 2024, Corporate Earnings Presentation)

Not only does Mr. Market not believe that management will meet their goals, but he also does not believe that the growth this company has experienced for some time will continue past a couple of years.

Yet, the products made by this company have such long lead times, that the visibility to that sales range is "sky-high." This company does not lose orders. But a large project may have a delay that pushes order delivery into a future quarter. That is not a loss, though, and it is something the company does not control.

Risk is further reduced by having many small factories "all over the place". The Chart is therefore near plenty of customers when service is important. Those small factories can often add volume far easier with far fewer worries about quality than is the case with one large factory that makes many product lines.

This company has been growing at a good clip for decades. I have followed this company's growth since the 1980s, when it was roughly a $40 million in sales company. There is absolutely no reason to believe that the growth rate will be slowing down any time soon.

Therefore, the upside potential of the stock will come from management realizing the earnings shown above. That is far more visible here due to the long lead times of orders. The current fiscal year is likely "set" in that the schedule will not materially change unless a customer has a project delay that necessitates a delay in delivering a finished product. Should that happen, the order simply shifts to a later quarter.

This management did not lose sales from the backlog, even in a year like 2020 when challenges throughout the world got particularly dire. Future orders did slow at that time. But they also made up for lost time as soon as the bounce-back was underway. There is no indication that history will not be repeating in the future.

Debt

More importantly, as the last article and several before it have indicated, the market has been particularly concerned about the debt-heavy acquisition of Howden. Therefore, the debt repricing downwards has a big symbolic signal to the market that debt is less of a concern than it was in the past.

That is going to go a long way toward allowing the stock price to recover for the rest of this fiscal year.

Chart Industries Debt Ratio Target (Chart Industries First Quarter 2024, Corporate Earnings Presentation)

Chart Industries grows so fast that it rarely pays back the debt it takes on. Instead, it often floats convertible debt or preferred stock and then converts that. Meanwhile, EBITDA grows fast enough to ease concerns about whatever debt is left. However, management often floats new convertible issues to keep the debt ratio down.

The first quarter has a debt issue that is convertible into current liabilities. So far, that issue is far above the conversion rate and therefore will likely be converted (no guarantees though). There is also a preferred convertible issue that will at some point be converted as well.

Historically, this management has issued convertible offerings at roughly 20% above the going price of the stock at the time. That assures the accretive nature of the conversion while management continues to grow the company with still more acquisitions.

The latest Howden acquisition has caused a pause in that activity for now. But management often hedges the dilution, as shown in all the 10-Q and 10-K reports where this is relevant (which is most of the time). That kind of hedge is a note to the balance sheet rather than on the financial statements. Therefore, any potential earnings dilution is likely to be very minimal.

Potential Strategy Shift

Much of the acquisition strategy fueled by convertible issues was necessitated by the low ROC, as shown below:

Chart Industries ROC Guidance And Future Strategy (Chart Industries First Quarter 2024, Corporate Earnings Presentation)

If management is successful in doing what is shown above, then there will likely be acquisitions made for cash in the future. This would reduce the need for convertible offerings in the future.

In the past, this company acquired numerous new products by purchasing companies essentially without sales and then combining that company's sales efforts with the far larger Chart sales effort. The result, of course, was climbing ROC in the future. But that was offset by still more acquisitions, resulting in rapid per share growth.

Now there is a sizable aftermarket business, which is really a service business. That business requires much less capital than the traditional business lines of the company. The result is likely to be an increase in free cash flow and, of course, help for the debt ratio.

Summary

The stock price of Chart Industries took a big one-day hit that eventually went on to total a more than $100 per share decline when the Howden acquisition was announced. The issue was all the debt the company acquired to buy Howden. But the latest announcement on debt repricing shows continued progress by the company on getting that debt ratio to acceptable levels.

Free cash flow will be generated. But much of the debt progress will be made from the asset sales covered in the past, combined with the conversion of the convertible issues. As a side note, that is going to simplify the balance sheet as well to make analysis far easier for the market.

Meanwhile, the main benefit of the acquisition is that the combined sales force will result in far more sales than the two companies separately. This is slowly becoming apparent to the market as the management earnings guidance becomes a reality.

There is little risk to that earnings forecast because there are long lead times for the products. Small orders and big project delays are about the only thing that will alter the company guidance for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc. stock remains a strong buy in that the stock price should not only recover to its previous high level, but the benefits of the acquisition should cause the stock price to go higher. Now, whether the stock eventually goes back to a price-earnings ratio in the 30s is anyone's guess. But even a price-earnings ratio in the 20s with an earnings growth rate that is usually in the 30 percent range (for literally decades) is going to make a good return. I would not consider selling unless the stock becomes overpriced, or the growth story changes materially.

Risks

Clearly, the risk of the Howden acquisition is declining. But debt levels are still high, and the acquisition could still disappoint in the future. So far, management has gotten everything it guided shareholders about when the acquisition was made. Nevertheless, there is no assurance that will continue.

There is a very long history of acquisitions that have proved successful. But that history could change at any moment with a poor acquisition in the future. The manufacturing and distribution side of an acquisition remains largely in place, as does the management to reduce risk. However, the sales effort is combined.

This management has always based acquisitions upon the idea that a combined sales effort will be more successful than the two companies separately. But there is no assurance that the strategy will continue to work in the future.

The loss of key personnel could prove particularly devastating to a company like this one.