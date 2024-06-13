Jobless Claims Swing Higher

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.13K Followers

Summary

  • Economic data, including jobless claims, came in weaker than expected this morning.
  • For seasonally adjusted initial claims, there was a jump to 242K in the first week of June, the highest reading since last August.
  • We would note that continuing claims have also pressed higher, reaching 1.82 million.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background.

Andrei Askirka

Economic data, including jobless claims, came in weaker than expected this morning. For seasonally adjusted initial claims, there was a jump to 242K in the first week of June, the highest reading since last August.

Before seasonal

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.13K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News