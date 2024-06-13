Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), I rated the stock as a "buy", because my valuation models indicated that the fair price of the stock was $148.51, which was 18.3% above the stock price at that time of $125.54. My models also suggested a future price for the year 2029 of $234.66, which translates into 17.4% annual returns, which would amply over-perform the overall market.

Oracle reported Q4 2024 earnings on Tuesday, June 11. EPS for FQ4 2024 stood at $1.63, which missed estimates by an insignificant 1.2%. Meanwhile, quarterly revenue of $14.29B, missed estimates by 1.9%. However, despite this miss on estimates, the stock price surged thanks to over 30 contracts worth $12.5B that Oracle signed with OpenAi to train ChatGPT in the Oracle Cloud.

Since that previous article, Oracle's stock has gone up by 8%, but going back to my second article (where I upgraded Oracle from "Hold" to "Buy"), the total return on Oracle has been around 24.88%.

After re-valuating Oracle with the newly available data from FQ4 2024, I arrived at a present fair price estimate of $139.29, which is 0.2% below the current stock price of $139.55. Furthermore, I came to a stock price estimate for 2029 of $214.71, which suggests annual returns of around 9% throughout 2029. For this and other reasons that will later be explained, I downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold".

Overview

Growth Plan

Oracle's revenue target is $65B for the year 2026. Oracle plans to achieve that target through cost increases, audits, updating licensing terms, and M&As. To the former ones, Oracle in its 2023 10-K refers to them as "selective and active", which means that they will aggressively cut costs once the acquisition is completed.

How Does Oracle Compare Against Peers?

Oracle is not the leader in PaaS and IaaS, nor it is in SaaS. For the first two, Oracle holds a market share of around 2%, which is way behind Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), with a 31% market share, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with a 24% market share.

Meanwhile, in SaaS, Oracle's market is around 6.33%, however, it's behind Slaesforce, Inc. (CRM) which holds around 12.3%. I obtained these numbers by dividing the SaaS revenue of each company by the 2023 revenue of the Worldwide SaaS market, which was $282B.

Industry Outlook

The Worldwide Public Cloud market is projected to grow from 2024's $690.30B to $1.06T in 2028, which suggests a CAGR of 11.37%.

Meanwhile, the Public Cloud Market is divided into many solutions, however JaaS and SaaS are the important ones. The IaaS market is expected to generate $195.2B in revenues for 2024, and then it will reach $359.80B in 2028, which is a 16.52% annual growth rate. Then, concerning SaaS, this market is expected to grow at a 7.33% CAGR until it reaches a market volume of $374.5B in 2028 from 2023's $282B.

Valuation

To value Oracle, I will employ a DCF model. The first thing to determine is the WACC, which was calculated with the already-known formula. The resulting WACC was 8.45%. Meanwhile, the perpetuity growth rate came out at 1.36%. This figure was the result of dividing the FCF growth rate suggested by my model, which is of 31.42%, by the difference between the previously mentioned FCF growth rate and the WACC.

Furthermore, you will observe that D&A expenses will be calculated with a margin ied to revenue, which came out at 5.91%.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Market Price 340,490.00 Debt Value 100,043.00 Cost of Debt 3.51% Tax Rate 5.75% 10y Treasury 4.273% Beta 0.91 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 9.94% Assumptions Part 2 CapEx 6,866.00 Capex Margin 12.96% Net Income 10,466.00 Interest 3,514.00 Tax 639.00 D&A 3,129.00 Ebitda 17,748.00 D&A Margin 5.91% Revenue 52,960.0 R&D Expense Margin 23.73% Click to enlarge

The first thing is revenue, and I will start with NetSuite. This solution has around 35,000 subscribers, which when divided by FY2024 revenue of $3.2B, we arrive at a revenue per user of $91.42K.

Then it's Oracle Cerner, which I estimate has a revenue per user of $231.79K. This was calculated by dividing the 2023 revenue of $5.9B, by the estimated user base at that time of 27.5K, which yielded a result of $214.54K. Then I made the pricing grow by 8% and the user base by 11.37%. This yielded my estimates for 2024, which is where the assumed revenue per user of $231.79K comes from.

Meanwhile, for Oracle Fusion, I estimate a revenue per user of $57.45K, which was what I estimated in my previous article for the end of FY2024, and the process was the following:

However, for Fusion, I couldn't arrive at a concrete user base so I will need to rely on my estimates. To do this I first took the TTM revenue of the cloud services and license support segment of $38B, then I subtracted NetSuite, license support (which is around 22% of license cost), and Cerner. This left me with a result of $2.89B. Then later I assumed that Fusion users account for around 10K per each of the five segments, which gives a total of 50K. Then I divided the 2.89B by those 50K and I got an estimated annual expenditure per user.

Author's Calculations

Oracle infrastructure technologies generated were responsible for around 53% of total cloud and license segment revenue in FY2023. So, If I conserve this ratio, I can estimate that for FY2024 Oracle infrastructure technologies generated around $20.87B.

Oracle infrastructure technologies are marketed, sold, and delivered through our cloud and license business. Our infrastructure cloud services and license support revenues represented 53%, 58%, and 59% of our total cloud services and license support revenues during fiscal 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively. - FY2023 10-K

Meanwhile, for calculating license support, there is a need for a little bit more calculation. According to Oracle, nearly all customers opt for license support, and this service costs around 22% of the total cost of the license.

Oracle Cloud license and on-premise license deployment offerings include Oracle Applications, Oracle Database, and Oracle Middleware software offerings, among others, which customers deploy using IT infrastructure from the Oracle Cloud or their own cloud-based or on-premise IT environments. Substantially all customers opt to purchase license support contracts when they purchase an Oracle license. - FY2023 10-K

Finally, I assume that Oracle will continue its 8% annual price hikes and that the user base will grow in line with the global public cloud market. In other words, the user base will grow at a CAGR of 11.37%

Author's Calculations

Then it's time to calculate net income. The first thing to determine is gross margin, which as of the end of FY2024 stands at 71.39%. This margin is inferior to the one registered for FY2023 of 72.80%. However, since the difference is not much, I will leave the gross margin unchanged at 71.39% throughout the projection.

Then to calculate Selling & General Administrative expenses, I will divide the FY2023 figure of $10.41B by the total amount of employees at that time of 164K. The result is that Oracle spent around $60K per employee. Then I will assume that Oracle will continue to hire new employees at a rate of 1.6K per year, as showcased during FY2021-2023

Then R&D expenses will be calculated with a margin-tied gross profit of 23.57%, which is the one registered for FY2024.

Now it's time to calculate the debt & marketable securities as well as the revenues and expenses related to them. Starting with total debt, I will imply that it will continue to grow at a rate of 6.3% as displayed during FY2022-2024. During FY2024, Oracle paid $3.51B in interest, which is 3.51% of its total debt load, and during FY2019 (when interest rates were low), Oracle paid $2.08B, which was 3.6% of its total debt load at that time of $56.39B. With this in mind, I will alternate these interest rates in the following way: During FY2025 and FY2028 (which correspond to years 2024 and 2027) interest rates will be high, and during the rest of the years, interest rates will be low. If you want to go more in-depth into why I am doing this, you can go to the valuation section of my article on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Meanwhile, I will assume that marketable securities will continue to decrease at the 21.5% displayed by cash reserves during FY2022-2024. Then I will imply that these marketable securities will generate a yearly return of 6.31% as displayed in FY2019, since for FY2024, the rate would be 234.30% (which is by no means a realistic annual return).

For currency exchange gains and losses, I assumed a yearly loss of $200M, which is the average for FY2022-2024.

Lastly, income tax expenses will be calculated with the current effective tax rate on Oracle of 5.75%.

Author's Calculations

Finally, I will calculate which could be the potential stock price for FY2030 (which corresponds to year 2029). To do this I will first use the undiscounted cash flows that are highlighted in green in the DCF model. Then I need to predict the future value of each of the elements that conform to equity to then sum it to the enterprise value.

For doing this last thing I will assume that Long-term debt will grow by 4.9% annually, short-term debt by 19%, and current assets will decrease by 12.05% annually, thus mirroring their behavior during FY2022-2024

Author's Calculations

As you can observe in the DCF model above, the present fair price per share for Oracle stands at $139.29, which is 0.2% below the current stock price of $139.55. Then, the future stock price came out at $214.71, which suggests annual returns of 9% throughout 2029.

It's also very important to not get confused, the "future price" is the price that Oracle should attain by the year 2029, not 2024. Yes, the stock in its current price has a 53.9% upside until it reaches that future price for the year 2029, however, when dividing that number by the 6 years of the projections, you get annual returns of 9%, which puts Oracle as an underperformer against the market.

What Does Oracle Need to be Undervalued Again?

Now comes the interesting part: How much net income and revenue should Oracle generate to be undervalued? Well, according to my calculations, revenue targets should be 5% higher than the ones I am suggesting for Oracle to be 8.4% undervalued.

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest FY 2025 $59,599.4 $17,041.96 18,082.46 21,603.73 25,337.38 FY 2026 $67,200.5 $20,442.23 21,690.32 25,211.59 29,381.02 FY 2027 $75,984.2 $24,616.16 26,119.10 30,608.42 35,038.47 FY 2028 $86,161.8 $29,707.15 31,520.92 36,611.55 41,090.04 FY 2029 $97,984.7 $35,197.58 37,346.56 43,135.72 48,136.90 FY 2030 $111,753.2 $41,886.72 44,444.11 51,046.75 56,360.55 ^Final EBITA^ Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

Is it possible that Oracle beats my estimates?

I will start by pointing out that my EPS estimates as they are currently, are overall 9.34% higher than those of the average consensus, so, my estimates are on the "optimist" side.

Analysts' EPS Estimates My EPS Estimates % Difference 2025 6.28 5.66 -9.87% 2026 7.21 6.83 -5.30% 2027 8.3 8.27 -0.41% 2028 9.06 10.02 10.64% 2029 9.99 11.91 19.26% 2030 11.21 14.22 26.83% 9.34% Click to enlarge

If I boost my revenue and net income estimates by 5%, the EPS results of the model would be 17.86% higher than the average consensus. Nevertheless, for FY2025, it would just be 1.43% lower than the average consensus, and for FY2026, it would be just 2.99% higher. However, the difference increases to 7.73% for FY2027 and it turns double-digit by FY2028 with a 19.10% difference from the average EPS estimate for that year.

Analysts' EPS Estimates Hypothetical 5% Beat on My Estimates % Difference 2025 6.28 6.19 -1.43% 2026 7.21 7.43 2.99% 2027 8.3 8.94 7.73% 2028 9.06 10.79 19.10% 2029 9.99 12.79 27.98% 2030 11.21 15.21 35.69% 17.86% Click to enlarge

Therefore, in the first two years, we wouldn't be able to know if Oracle is approaching this path or not. For that reason, I wouldn't overturn the "Hold" result from estimates just because Oracle could beat them by 5%.

Risks to Thesis

The main risk with my thesis is that the potential upside of 5.8% is very small, therefore, if there is any change in Oracle's financials or my projections, that upside can disappear and even turn into a downside.

The second risk with my thesis is that Oracle is carrying a huge amount of debt (around $100B) which is far more than that of one of its rivals such as Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) which has $13.39B in total debt. This puts Oracle in a difficult position to acquire rivals or to survive during a price war. Let's remember that one of the key drivers in my Oracle valuation is that Oracle must continue with its 8% annual price hikes.

Lastly, it's important to note that developing software is a light-capital business, which makes it easier for other competitors to catch up with whatever Oracle comes up with. This is why maintaining a healthy financial condition is important.

Fair Price Estimates Evolution

Since my first article on Oracle, my fair price has evolved by an average of 16.58% by coverage. The main reason behind this is that as Oracle beat estimates, I need to upgrade mine. Additionally, changes in Oracle's financials have also contributed to these changes.

Author's Calculations

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oracle is fairly valued since my estimated fair price for Oracle stands at $139.29 which is only 0.2% below the current stock price of $139.55. Furthermore, my estimates are already 9.34% above the average consensus, which means that they are optimistic.

After doing a hypothetical 5% boost to my revenue estimates, I saw that under these conditions Oracle's stock would be 8.4% undervalued; however, those hypothetical targets would be 19.10% higher than the average consensus.

Since my estimates indicate that Oracle is a "hold" and that, for Oracle to be undervalued the targets would need to be 19.10% higher than the average consensus, I downgrade the stock from "buy" to "hold", since it's by no means reasonable to enter a stock that's fairly valued according to optimistic expectations in hopes for Oracle to beat those expectations by a huge margin.

In future earnings reports, I will continue to monitor Oracle's revenue performance, and most importantly margins, which is an indicator if Oracle is facing price wars or not.