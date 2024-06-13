Oracle: EPS Should Be 19.10% Above-Average Consensus To Be 8.4% Undervalued

Jun. 13, 2024 9:05 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock
Summary

  • Previously rated Oracle as a "buy" with an 18.3% upside; the stock has since increased by 8%.
  • Oracle's Q4 earnings missed estimates slightly, but the stock surged due to $23.5B in contracts with OpenAI.
  • The new fair price estimate is $139.29, prompting a downgrade from "buy" to "hold" with future returns estimated at 9% annually until it reaches the estimated price for 2029 of $214.71.
  • Oracle lags behind competitors in PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS with a smaller market share.
  • Key risks include Oracle's high debt and the need for continuous price hikes.
Oracle siège du bâtiment à Bucarest. Logo de la société Oracle sur un immeuble de bureaux.

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), I rated the stock as a "buy", because my valuation models indicated that the fair price of the stock was $148.51, which was 18.3% above the stock price at that time of $125.54. My models also

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

