FTSE 100 financial services company Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY) unveiled some significant strategic shifts in a capital markets event this week, including big news on future dividends.

My last coverage of the name was the June 2023 “buy” piece Legal & General: Attractive Dividend And Valuation, since when the share price is up 2% but total return including the juicy dividend has been 11%. I maintain my buy rating.

The Dividend is Set to Keep Growing, but More Slowly

The key appeal of Legal & General for many investors is the dividend. The big news from the capital markets day was therefore an update to the dividend policy.

The company laid out its 2020-24 dividend and capital return policy previously, which Nikolaos Sismanis ably covered in his 2020 piece Legal & General: New Dividend Growth Plans Retain An Exciting Expected Return Potential alongside an analysis of the business at that time, much of which remains valid in my view. It has delivered on that plan and continues to. This was laid out in the latest annual report

Annual report (footnote omitted)

However, the capital markets day announcement marked the end of 5% annual increases beyond this year. Here is what was said (minus footnotes):

The Board intends to return more to shareholders over 2024-27, through a combination of dividends and buybacks, with 5% DPS growth to FY24 and a first share buyback of £200m in 2024, followed by 2% DPS growth per annum out to FY27 and further similar buybacks.

So, from next year onwards for three years, the plan is a 2% annual increase in the dividend per share. Set against that, it is unclear what “return more to shareholders” means. My presumption is that that refers to the buybacks (which personally I do not see as returning cash to shareholders, though many firms including Legal & General present them that way), which have now started. Given the relatively low share price (16% lower than five years ago), I think the buyback could help the company’s long-term valuation in pushing up earnings per share.

I am disappointed by the dividend cut and think the buyback plan suggests that dividends do not have high place in the board’s priorities. That said, a 2% increase is still an increase albeit a small one and the yield is currently around 9%, which is substantial. The company has also signalled the plan in advance, which I appreciate.

The dividend it set to continue being well funded. The company said it is targeting 6-9% core operating EPS CAGR (2024-27) and £5-6bn of cumulative Solvency II operational surplus generation over 2025-2027.

The Business May do Better under a New Plan

The event said the company aims to be “a growing, simpler and better-connected business, focused on three core divisions”. The organisational changes may or may not be impactful – we’ll need to wait and see. The plan is to create a single asset management division. The company also plans to embed a revised capital allocation policy across the group – if it can do that successfully (never easy in a sprawling financial services firm) I think it can only be for the good.

In short I see the new plan as dull (no bad thing) but potentially helpful. It is a workmanlike approach based on discipline, playing to the firm’s strengths (for example, by investing to drive scale and profitability in asset management) and aiming to increase the value of customer relationships (for example, by strengthening the lifetime proposition for retail customers.

I see all of this as positive if it is delivered and think it helps the investment case.

Legal & General already had significant strengths which have been covered in previous analyses, from a strong brand to a large customer base. It has been consistently profitable in recent years and is a significant cash generator, something which the new plan could boost over the full economic cycle. In 2020-24, it expects to have generated cumulative net surplus generation over dividends of £0.8bn.

The new plan brings risks, notably the executional risks of merging hitherto different parts of the business. The company remains vulnerable to any wider downturn in financial markets and its potential impact on customer investment levels and the firm’s investment returns. It is no coincidence that the last time the dividend was cut was during the financial crisis. (I set out the long-term dividend history in detail in Legal & General: Good Yield For A Little-Loved Business ).

Attractively Valued High-Yield Share

On balance, though, I like Legal & General and continue to rate it as a buy.

The current market cap is £13.3bn. In five years (including this one), the firm is set to have paid out around 44% of that amount in dividends, amply covered by cashflows. The business looks set to keep ticking over well and the new plan could improve cash generation. Relative to that, the share price looks cheap – and a 9% yield for a FTSE 100 firm is attractive.

