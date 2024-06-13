Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Vaas - VP of IR
Shantanu Narayen - Chair & CEO
David Wadhwani - President of Digital Media
Anil Chakravarthy - President of Digital Experience
Dan Durn - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Moerdler - Bernstein Research
Aleksandr Zukin - Wolfe Research
Saket Kalia - Barclays
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho
Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley
Bradley Sills - Bank of America
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank
Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs
Jacob Roberge - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY 2024 Adobe Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Vaas

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's Chair and CEO; David Wadhwani, President of Digital Media; Anil Chakravarthy, President of Digital Experience; and Dan Durn, Executive Vice President and CFO.

On this call, which is being recorded, we will discuss Adobe's second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. You can find our press release, as well as PDFs of our prepared remarks and financial results, on Adobe's Investor Relations website.

The information discussed on this call, including our financial targets and product plans, is as of today, June 13, and contains forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in these statements. For more information on those risks, please review today's earnings release and Adobe's SEC filings.

On this call we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Our reported results include GAAP growth rates as well as constant currency rates. During

