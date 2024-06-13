SweetBunFactory

In the past year, I've covered the company Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NDCVF) (OTCPK:NRSDY) a few times and also started investment in the company as of my last article due to my belief or conviction in the company's bright future at this valuation. That's also why I had a "BUY" recommendation for the stock at the last article, at a price of $10.45 for the ADR.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a Norwegian company with strong fundamentals and a market-leading position in ultra-low-power wireless communication solutions. The company has experienced significant downturns due to cyclicality and macro. The company trades under the native ticker NOD, which is where I have my shares (i always invest natively wherever possible).

You can find my latest article on the company here, where you can also see that the company has shown significant outperformance since December, almost doubling the S&P500 despite a very meager dividend policy and dividends not really being a part of this thesis.

I'm not the most prolific investor in the semiconductor space. these companies, if you look at other investments, remain at very expensive multiples and at overall high-risk potential, with a very low typical yield. This is not what I like to buy - but here, I'm happily doing so, and it's turned out quite well.

As we see above, you can sort of guess what sort of outperformance I've had as a result of this investment.

Let's now look at what sort of upside we have going forward.

Nordic Semiconductor - plenty to like here, but the valuation is starting to get somewhat problematic.

Elkem (OTCPK:ELKEF) and Nordic Semi are my two Norwegian speculative plays, and I have invested in both of them. Nordic Semi, unlike Elkem, seems to be the winner at this time - at least for the time being. The fact is that Nordic Semiconductor did experience similar trends to Elkem, but turned those around somewhat as of the latest results - which are what we'll take a look at here. The company is trying to maintain the lead in what is known as ultra-low-power solutions, meaning things like Bluetooth, while at the same time allocating capital to growth projects with significant potential. The fact that the company is down in "the dumps" here is no secret. Also, no secret is that the company is expected to generate negative earnings and EPS for this year. Current forecasts are at negative 1.5 NOK/share (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link).

The reason for this is something we find in the latest results, 1Q for 2024. The phrasing for this quarter was "revenue as guided", at around $74M for the company, with active adjusting of inventory in the distribution channels - meaning finally increased destocking, which should see recovery going forward. To give you a picture of how bad things were troughed during 1Q, the company reported a negative EBITDA of -$23M - but that this is going to significantly improve during 2Q, due to seasonality and upswing.

That the company is down in the dumps is also visible through the ongoing reorganization. Companies that work well rarely reorganize as thoroughly as this, now split into short-range, long-range, Wifi & power management. The objective here is to improve returns on R&D spend, sharpen the focus on profits, and work with better development roadmaps.

Thankfully, the market is stabilizing - albeit slowly.

The company has gained market share and has gained plenty of new certifications over the past 12 months. The company remains a market leader in this field with a wide margin. The closest to even approach Nordic Semi would be companies like SiLabs, TI, Telink, and maybe a bit of Infineon - but these are all extremely small players compared to the company's products having a 42% market share as of 1Q with 113 designs. LTM 1Q24, the company's 488 designs have a 43% market share in the field, and the company saw new product launches during this quarter as well.

Many ask what this "ultra-low-power" is - and you can see above - it's items both on the industrial and the consumer side, all of which are crucial for our modern world. The last product you see there, the asset tracking device that uses a Nordic cIoT, is with Ocus on medications and vaccines, and this is a collab with both Contralnt and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY). The company is also successfully moving into better and more power-saving cellular designs - and it actually has now integrated with Google (and "Find my device") into the nRF Connect SDK - which expands the company's market at a non-trivial size or pace. There are already products based on this device, including Chipolo and Pebblebee.

Financials and fundamentals still aren't great. Revenue is troughing, proprietary revenue isn't growing, and neither is cellular. Significant inventory adjustments in the distribution channels are still ongoing, and the fact that gross margins are below 50% for the first time in a very long time isn't a positive either. The company is expecting this to recover though, and reiterates the 50%+ target here. Thankfully, the company has a relatively low CapEx intensity at this time, less than $1.5M for the quarter, though this is likely to normalize at 3-4% of revenues going forward.

The focus is, as it should be, on cost control.

With this strategy mix, the company's expectation is for a return to normal growth, with revenues back to $135M at a gross margin of over 50%. Provided this materializes, I think Nordic Semiconductor is likely to start off its journey back to a more stable profitability. This is also what is currently being forecasted by the market.

What's positive here is the minimal debt carried by the company - below 17% debt/equity isn't something that many companies can boast of, but Nordic Semi is one of them. This is a cyclical company, but I would say the signs are out there, including historical revenue growth, that there's a rebound in coming here with the potential of driving both the top and bottom lines.

While the company is no longer as favorable as when I last reviewed it, I would consider the valuation for the company to be attractive in the following manner.

Valuation for Nordic Semiconductor - An upside with 20% annualized, provided you believe in significant reversal.

I've called the company undervalued before, and this stance has been vindicated as of this article. I have outperformed the market, and my investment has generated a very solid profit. The earnings slump of 2023 which does not seem to reverse as early as 2024, but instead 2025, does not deter from this.

However, the issue was that the company's PT as of my last article was at a speculative "BUY" at 130 NOK. The company has managed this and is now at 141 NOK. However, the company's targets have also improved, and forecasts are now for a 3.6-4 NOK/share EPS for the 2026E period, provided some of the company's current ambitions materialize. This, coupled with extremely low debt and good fundamentals, warrants not only a thesis update but a slight bump in the price target.

This bump sees me go to about 23x P/E normalized, which comes to about 145 NOK/share, which is my new price target for this company. I do not believe that this company should trade at the premium of around 70-80x, which is the 20-year average for Nordic Semiconductor.

But at around 20-23x, I'm happy to consider the company a somewhat undervalued "BUY" - even if there with the company, like with Elkem, is a very large "speculative" perspective and consideration here.

Also, now that we're already at 141 NOK for the native, it would be wrong to say that the upside for the company is significant or massive - it really isn't. I considered rotating my position when the company reached 140 NOK, but the fact that Nordic Semi is expected to experience triple-digit EPS growth not only in 2025 but in 2026 leaves some room for upside here.

The company has no credit rating and no yield. Its volatility and absolute lack of forecast accuracy means that we have to be conservative here. Don't invest in this company and expect stable development. But the upside is, that when this company goes up, it goes up - as I would expect it to do going forward.

Current analyst targets for Nordic Semi come to 12 analysts with a low of 100 NOK to a high of 160 NOK, with an average PT of 130 NOK/share. This is generally below my target range, but even at 141 NOK, more than 8 analysts out of 12 still have the company at a "BUY".

This is a highly speculative play - but at the right valuation, these speculative plays can pay off. I've seen a total return of over 30%, and I expect good returns going forward into 2024-2025 as well.

Here is my updated thesis for 2024.

Thesis

To say that Nordic Semiconductor is a potentially undervalued business would, as I see it, be a very accurate statement. While the company may be in an earnings slump for 2023 and 2024, the earnings reverse during the periods of 2025 and 2026E are likely to bring about significant growth, compared to the years of 2021 and 2022.

growth, compared to the years of 2021 and 2022. What's more, I don't believe that these developments are likely to stop or go back down, but back on increased digitization and development on the digital side of things, are likely to expand and grow.

Based on this, I consider this company to have a potential upside even with a very conservative growth estimate. While 60-70x P/E where the company has been before is sort of a "dream scenario", the company has upside starting as low as 20x P/E. This upside expands - and if we consider the EPS growth of 31.7% annually likely, this would imply a 30x P/E normalized based non 70%+ EPS growth in both 2024 and 2025, which then is at an upside of 22% per year, and a PT of 172 NOK - and this is still the case as of June 2024.

To be conservative, I give the company a 145 NOK PT, and a "BUY" rating though with a speculative note. This is a PT increase compared to my last article.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills almost every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here - though a speculative one.

