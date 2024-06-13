Jabil Stumbles Into Its Q3 Earnings Report

Jun. 13, 2024 11:15 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL) StockAAPL, AMZN, BYDDF, BYDDY, DIA, FLEX, QQQ, VOO
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.54K Followers

Summary

  • Jabil stock dropped 16% when a weak Q2 earnings report was released in March. JBL closed at $121 June 13 and is down 23% from its 52-week high of $157.
  • CEO Kenneth Wilson was replaced by CFO Mike Dastoor, a 24-year Jabil veteran.
  • Despite the weak Q2 and C-suite drama, Jabil reiterated full-year FY2024 guidance, including expectations to generate more than $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow.
  • However, the company withdrew FY2025 guidance given poor visibility and continued weakness in multiple end markets.
  • Despite its strong free cash flow profile and $2.6 billion in cash at the end of Q2, I reiterate my Hold rating due to a lack of FY2025 visibility.
elctronic

kr7ysztof/E+ via Getty Images

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) - the supposed "Best Kept Secret On Wall Street" according to yours truly - badly disappointed when Q2 earnings were released back on March 15. As a result, the stock dropped some 16% on the day. And despite a

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.54K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBL, AMZN, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JBL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News