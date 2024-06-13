andreswd

The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) invests across large-capitalization U.S. companies through an actively managed closed-end fund [CEF] structure. The attraction here is the potential to outperform broad-market benchmarks while the strategy incorporates options selling to both manage risk and support the fund's quarterly payout and compelling 9% distribution yield.

While the fund has delivered a solid 24% return over the past year, benefiting from the bull market in stocks, we note that JCE's historical performance is less impressive and leaves a lot to be desired.

Within the diverse segment of CEFs where investors have many choices, JCE struggles to find its place considering several weak points. Taking a deep dive into the fund, here are three reasons why we suggest readers avoid this ticker.

Data by YCharts

What is the JCE CEF?

JCE has been trading since 2007 and currently counts $230 million in current assets under management. Nuveen is well-recognized as an institutional investment manager with JCE fund representing its flagship large-cap equity CEF vehicle.

With a primary objective of long-term capital appreciation and a secondary focus on income, we mentioned the strategy also sells call options. Approximately 33% of the overall equity exposure is converted by call options. In theory, this should help reduce portfolio volatility, but the hedge would also limit the upside when stock prices appreciate strongly.

source: Nuveen

The fund uses a "differentiated quantitative investment process" incorporating both company fundamentals as well as market sentiment indicators. With the flexibility to pick holdings based on the investment team's market views, the "core" aspect means that JCE starts with the universe of the largest companies and essentially filters through the stocks with the best prospects.

Going through the current positions, JCE features 122 holdings or approximately 24% of the S&P 500 Index, where it specifically utilizes the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) as one of its top holdings.

There are not too many surprises in the portfolio where investments like Microsoft Inc (MSFT), Apple Inc (AAPL), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) are included at a similar weight as the IVV ETF. Ultimately, considering the more concentrated profile, the result is that these mega-caps have a slightly more important contribution to JCE's overall performance relative to the index.

Seeking Alpha

1) Historical Underperformance

Even with all the bells and whistles, JCE hasn't been able to keep up with IVV over the last several years, returning 74% on a cumulative basis since 2019 compared to 104% from the IVV ETF.

We can also point out that JCE has lagged a group of comparable CEFs over the same period including the Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX), Central Securities Corp (CET), Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF), and General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Data by YCharts

We bring this up because the data goes against JCE's marketing point where it claims the potential to outperform over the long-term. Going back to the fund's inception date in 2007, JCE has lagged the same group of CEFs on a total return basis. Investors would have done better by simply holding an S&P 500 tracking ETF like IVV or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Data by YCharts

2) Failure to Limit Volatility

Often with closed-end funds, making direct comparisons between vehicles is difficult as the strategies and each focus are different. Still, transparency and accountability are important.

From Nuveen's official fund description, JCE is highlighted as reducing volatility. In this case, the historic market-wide selloff in 2022 offered a good testing ground for that narrative.

We find that JCE went through a max drawdown that year of -35% which was materially wider than the -25% correction in IVV or SPY. By this measure, the call-writing strategy failed to limit the downside risk.

Data by YCharts

3) Relatively Expensive

Finally, we'll also mention that JCE appears relatively expensive trading at just a 1% discount to its net asset value compared to a historically wider spread for the metric. Admittedly this is a minor concern, next to the performance history, but the point is that investors have the opportunity to pick up other CEFs at a larger discount.

A scenario where the market begins to price JCE at a larger discount given its weak return history would result in an incremental loss at the share price level to current investors and represents a bearish headwind.

Data by YCharts

What Does JCE Do Right?

It's not our intention to drag JCE under the bus or completely dismiss its potential. Its appeal to some may start with the 9% distribution yield which is not necessarily the highest among all CEFs, but does stand out in the large-cap diversified equity exposure category. For an investor looking for a +8% yield with a relatively close correlation to the S&P 500, JCE fills that need.

Data by YCharts

Even among the Nuveen fund family, there is the alternative Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) and Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX).

As their names imply, QQQX and SPXX offer exposure to those indexes through a more passive call-writing strategy, with a higher portion of the equity portfolio overwritten by the options selling. Favorably, JCE has outperformed both in the last 3 years which could indicate it offers a balance between yield and total return performance.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Overall, we're not too impressed by JCE and will continue avoiding the fund. With the "Alpha" term featured as part of the fund name implying the ability to generate excess returns, JCE has set a high bar of expectations it has unfortunately not been able to deliver. The 1.02% expense ratio is too high for what investors are getting.

The fund remains well-positioned to climb alongside the broader market but we'd expect it to continue underperforming to the upside and likely feature wider volatility during a market selloff.