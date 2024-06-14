Ravitaliy

This Analysis Reiterates a "Hold" Rating For Vizsla Silver Corp.

This analysis assigns a “Hold” rating to shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) (TSXV:VZLA:CA), a silver/gold explorer in the emerging silver-gold rich Panuco-San Dimas Corridor in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, reaffirming the same rating as in the previous analysis.

The Previous Analysis Suggested Holding the Vizsla Silver

In the previous analysis, a “Hold” rating was recommended because the conditions for a significant increase in the price of VZLA and VZLA:CA stocks were too tight, and a healthy pullback was seen as necessary to provide more breathing room to maneuver before the expected upward.

Soon after the last Hold rating, this is actually what happened to the share price: between the end of April and the beginning of May, the share price fell back to roughly the same level as the previous analysis, after completing an upward cycle in the first half of April. The share price was no more attractive than the previous analysis, but the decision to hold the stock was nonetheless correct. The reasons for this are as follows:

a) The conditions for a stock price dip developed roughly as predicted in the previous analysis. That is, stronger-than-expected US inflation numbers then ended up dampening expectations for a US rate cut in June, prompting the Fed to “hold off cutting interest rates until September.” Besides dulling the appeal of zero-yield bullion while strengthening dollar and bond yields, the prospect of higher for longer interest rates created near-term challenges for the metals and also more directly for Vizsla Silver through a deterioration in sentiment in the US stock market, albeit temporarily. With consumption and investment under recessionary pressure, investors in US-listed stocks turned somewhat bearish as they feared the risk of a potential economic slowdown not reflected in valuations.

Analysts had helped fuel bearish sentiment across US-listed stocks around May 1:

"Analysts believe, a hawkish commentary from the Fed ruling out a cut in interest rates at a time of slowing down the economy, will be detrimental to markets, and could further weigh on gold, which has pulled back from recent record highs."

The price of gold actually retreated “after hitting a record high of $2,431.29/oz earlier” in April 2024. Silver was hit by the issue just as much as gold, posting its “biggest net and percentage loss” in the week ending April 26, its worst week since early December. It therefore made sense to wait hopefully for the formation of a dip.

b) Also, although the price was at the same level as on March 29, conditions for the stocks’ prices at the end of April/beginning of May were much less restrictive, as the comparison of the 14-day RSI values ​​shows: 60-65 on March 29 compared to less than 45 in late April/early May (see the two charts below), and if exploited, the latter enabled positioning for a subsequent strong price increase. There was a longer launch pad for the stock price to start again in a big way after gold-silver pullbacks helped shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. recharge the batteries, which indeed happened.

Vizsla Silver Corp. shares that trade under the symbol VZLA on the NYSE, YTD chart, and the 14-RSI indicator:

Source: TradingView

Vizsla Silver Corp. shares that trade under the symbol VZLA on the TSXV (stock exchange in Calgary, Alberta, Canada), YTD chart, and the 14-RSI indicator:

Source: TradingView

c) Finally, the "wait-and-see" stance of the previous analysis allowed capital to be allocated longer to savings or investments, which currently still benefit from high interest rates. This will continue until the “Fed starts to chip away at rates” and as Robert Yawger of Mizuho argues, “the role of interest-bearing financial instruments diminishes in favor of gold”. The yellow metal’s appreciation comes because it is a safe haven of choice and is not based on the payment of an interest income that can instead be earned on US Treasuries, to give an example.

The Gold/Silver Outlook: The Upside Potential for Panuco

Given the global uncertainty, but also the need for the critical metals gold and silver to continue energy conversion projects, interest in Panuco, a property with a significant precious metal production history, has increased again.

Gold is used as a portfolio hedge against threats posed by economic growth pressured by high interest rates and persistently high inflation, as well as geopolitical tensions between countries. Because of the risk and uncertainty these factors mean, demand for safe-haven gold is on fire, with many analysts predicting gold will exceed the $3,000-$5,000/oz mark over the next decade. More in the near term, intense Chinese buying against real estate challenges as well as the Federal Reserve setting only a single interest rate cut later this year are seen to drive the metal to $2,500/oz by the end of 2024 compared to $2,309.97/oz at the time of writing. At the moment, “China is a main factor affecting the price of gold”, Ruth Crowell, chief executive of the London Bullion Market Association, told Reuters at the Asia Pacific Precious Metals conference in Singapore.

Instead, silver or poor man's gold is not as much of a portfolio hedge as the yellow metal, but thanks to what is likely to be fairly strong industrial demand, its price per ounce also has a robust outlook. Demand is being driven by the electrical and electronics sector, according to the Silver Institute, based on data from last year, with strength coming from green applications, particularly solar panels in China. As silver supply generally fails to keep pace with rising demand due to increasingly expensive production, environmental concerns, and dwindling resources, upward pressure from these forces will ensure that the price per ounce will generally have a positive trend over the long term.

Against this rosy backdrop for gold-silver prices, Vizsla Silver is attempting to assemble the mosaic in a specific area of ​​its 100% owned metallic project in Panuco property, and the project is gaining momentum as activities and testing deliver results ahead of a first preliminary economic assessment (or “PEA”) expected in the second half of 2024.

About Vizsla Silver in Sinaloa, Mexico: Exploration Results and Interpretations Expand Potential. Update on the Panuco Silver-Gold project

Vizsla Silver's exploration has resulted in the discovery of several high-grade veins. As mineral continuity increases between these veins, exploration is progressing and leading to the identification of an area that is very rich in precious metals and represents a future target for mining activities. This happens as interpretations of drilling, around 350,000 meters completed from campaigns, yield results that speak in favor of the project.

The Panuco project has the potential to gain significance through the inclusion of the La Garra-Metates district in the heart of the Panuco gold-silver district. No drilling has been completed at La Garra to date, but it is believed to contain mineral structures reminiscent of or similar to some of the metal deposits previously discovered at Panuco, such as Copala and the Napoleon Vein. La Garra-Metates is only 32 km from the largest mine of silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) (AG:CA), a well-known operator in the global precious metals industry, owns there. This is the San Dimas mine, which produced 2.4 million ounces of silver equivalent in the first quarter of 2024, or 46% of First Majestic Silver's Q4-2024 total silver production, so if this helps to create great expectations for the La Garra metals, that is quite reasonable.

The Panuco Silver-Gold Project is a contiguous land package of approximately 17,800 hectares that has never been subject to systematic exploration activity by one operator, as Vizsla is now doing, and therefore has the potential for a high-grade precious metal deposit.

Source: Vizsla Silver Corp. - Corporate Presentation • June 2024

As the project is located in an area that has produced precious metals in the past, it already has basic infrastructural surroundings that enable connection to roads, electricity, and water. Due to these characteristics, as well as the fact that Mexico has mining-friendly legislation and favorable economic and social conditions, as shown in the Sprott ESG Mining Risk Heat Map 2024, the investment risk for Vizsla Silver Corp.'s Panuco project is low.

The Panuco Project consists of large, high-grade mineral resources with 9.5 tonnes of indicated resources grading 511 g/t AgEq or 6.81 g/t AuEq, representing almost 50% of the total resources. In addition, there are 12.2 tonnes of inferred resources grading 433 g/t AgEq or 5.76 g/t AuEq.

This amount of precious metal comes from gold-silver occurrences indicated on the map above and practically represents only a small fraction of the total inferred resources as it accounts for approximately 10% of the known vein deposits on the property. In the meantime, the exploration activities have time to unlock the potential, and this is the situation achieved so far: Compared to the companies that already produce gold and silver, in terms of metal grade, Panuco has now overtaken Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX:AYASF) (AYA:CA) forecasting silver production of 2.6 to 3.2 million ounces for full year 2024 at cash costs between $13.00 and $14.50 per ounce. Aya holds producing mines in Morocco.

Source: Vizsla Silver Corp. - Corporate Presentation • June 2024

In terms of contained ounces, Panuco has also surpassed the following well-known operators: SilverCrest Metals Inc.'s (SILV) (SIL:CA) main focus of the Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico, with a guidance of 9.8 to 10.2 million AgEq ounces for the full year 2024, at cash cost of $9.50 to $10.00/AgEq ounce and AISC of $15.00 to $15.90/AgEq ounce.

Panuco's contained ounces also surpassed MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) (MAG:CA)'s Juanicipio (6 km southwest of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico) which is expected to produce between 14.3 million and 15.8 million silver ounces at AISC at between $9.50 and $10.50 per ounce according to 2024 guidance.

According to recent exploration results and interpretations, the mineralized footprint of the Copala deposit continues to extend to the southeast and north, with high-grade mineralization remaining open in both directions, particularly to the south towards the Tajitos deposit where a robust precious metal structure is gradually emerging. Relevant precious metal veins are also between the high-grade Copala deposit and Napoleon's excellent continuity approaching potential development with the recent discovery of the El Molino mineralized footprint open in all directions, as well as between the high-grade Copala deposit and the Cristiano deposit. Plus, as drilling activity remains focused on further expansion of Copala, these also identified promising precious metal mineralization west of the Copala structure.

The La Luisa vein is located approximately 700 meters west of Vizsla Silver's main target for the high-grade Napoleon silver/gold deposit, and shallow drilling intersects high-grade ingots over increasing widths. The potential for high-grade deposits appears open in all directions, progressing both north and south, but with a tendency to accumulate better results to the north, and so far, the deposit accounts for 4% of total Indicated Resources and 15% of total Inferred Resources at Panuco.

Vizsla Silver would like to increase its footprint in this district through the issuance of 448,137 ordinary shares, at a price of CA$1.97/share, to Inca Azteca Gold S.A.P.I. CV to acquire two large claims of El Richard and San Enrique comprising 10,667.0 Ha. The entire prospect -- called the San Enrique project -- is south of the Panuco project and has estimated resources and reserves of 1.2 billion ounces of silver and 15 million ounces of gold, respectively, the company indicates.

Source: Vizsla Silver Corp. - Corporate Presentation • June 2024

Exploration to identify further potential is ongoing and the PEA is planned for the second half of 2024. A decision to develop the main target of the Napoleon discovery is expected in the coming months. To further reduce risks, the company is conducting metallurgical activities, which have yielded satisfactory results to date, in the areas associated with Copala, Napoleon, and Tajitos, which account for the majority of the project's current resources.

The Value of Vizsla Silver Shares on the Stock Markets

On the NYSE American stock market under the symbol VZLA, the shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. were at $1.63 apiece as of this writing giving it a market cap of $400.30 million. Shares are much closer to the upper bound of the 52-week range of $0.94 to $1.92. The stock is not characterized by high trading volume, as an average volume of 1.12 million shares changed hands in the last 3 months. The outstanding shares are 235.10 million. Since trading volume is not high, retail investors should be aware of the risk of having too many shares in the portfolio, which can make it difficult to quickly reduce holdings if necessary.

Source: TradingView

Shares were almost entirely above the MA Ribbon, which, along with the 52-week range, is a strong indication that shares are trading at high levels relative to recent trends. The 14-RSI of 48.54 suggests that there is still plenty of room for further share price gains driven by the upside potential in the Panuco project in Sinaloa combined with a bright outlook for gold/silver safe haven assets. However, with the Fed “higher for longer” as the target range was left unchanged at 5.25 to 5.50 percent for the seventh consecutive meeting in June 2024, there’s a strong possibility of a dip in the share price leading to an opportunity to increase the holding.

“Gold tends to become more attractive in times of instability, when investors pile into safe-haven assets as a hedge against the economic climate, geopolitical tensions or inflation, [which is] likely to continue for the rest of this year," ING Economics said, although if interest rate cuts do not materialize in the coming months, then gold prices may pull back.”

Policymakers believe that a cut in key interest rates will only be appropriate when they are more confident that inflation is moving towards 2% but is still too far from the target because supported by a robust labor market situation. US non-farm payrolls hit a 5-month high in May 2024 as employment continued to rise across multiple industries, and the unemployment rate is expected to be 4% in 2024, zero worsening from March, rising only slightly to 4.2%, and not before next year. Policymakers revised core PCE inflation upward to 2.8% in 2024 (from the previous estimate of 2.6%) and 2.3% in 2025 (from the previous estimate of 2.2%). It is well known that people tend to spend more money on vacation, and with the holidays approaching, inflation could rise: Perhaps the Fed is waiting to see what effect the summer holidays will have on inflation. Persistent inflation is the main reason the Fed is delaying its first rate cut. At the time of writing, the CME FedWatch tool is forecasting a rate cut of 60.5% for September, up sharply from the 48.6% seen last month. But inflation has also proved more stubborn than expected at this point, driven by robust employment and unemployment that refuses to get worse. In the presence of these factors and the risk of reviving inflation with the summer holidays, fading expectations for the first rate cut in September over the next few weeks could this time lead to more bearish sentiment across stocks as the disconnect between CME FedWatch's forecasts and economy has widened importantly. As explained earlier in this analysis, as expectations of the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged gather momentum, the market begins to wonder if US-listed equities valuations still reflect an economy plagued by high borrowing costs. Recent experience suggests that the dynamic creates pessimism in the markets affecting US stocks including Vizsla Silver. Investors may want to wait for the formation of a dip in the stock price so in this sense this analysis suggests a “Hold” rating.

The same considerations apply to shares of Vizsla Silver traded on the TSXV under the symbol VZLA:CA: these traded at CA$2.26 apiece as of this writing giving it a market cap of CA$550.13 million. Shares are much closer to the upper bound of the 52-week range of CA$1.26 to CA$2.63. The stock is not characterized by high trading volume, with an average volume of 494,925 shares changing hands over the past 3 months. This poses the risk of not being flexible enough to reduce holdings when necessary if there are too many shares in the portfolio. The number of outstanding shares is 235.10 million.

Source: TradingView

Shares have been trading almost entirely above the MA band, which, along with the 52-week range, is a strong indication that shares are trading at a high level relative to recent trends. The 14-RSI of 50 suggests that there is still plenty of room for further gains, but as indicated for the stock on the NYSE, this analysis is inclined to wait for a dip in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

Vizsla Silver shares are well positioned for the long term, driven by optimistic expectations that gold and silver can be used to defend portfolio values ​​against macroeconomic issues and geopolitical tensions and because of their key role in green energy and electrification projects.

Vizsla Silver has a portfolio of mineral activities in the Panuco gold-silver district in Sinaloa State, Mexico. It is making good progress in its efforts to consolidate several precious metal deposits identified in a specific area.

The company is also expanding its presence in Panuco through two acquisitions of La Garra-Metates, just 32 km from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s largest silver equivalent mine, San Dimas, and the 10,667 Ha San Enrique project south of the Panuco project with resources and reserves of 1.2 billion ounces of silver and 15 million ounces of gold, respectively, the company indicates.

Excluding these acquisitions, the Panuco Project consists of large, high-grade mineral resources of 9.5 tonnes indicated at 511 g/t AgEq or 6.81 g/t AuEq, representing almost 50% of the total resources, but is in the process of further expansion and development. A PEA is planned for the second half of 2024 and a development decision is expected on the Napoleon gold-silver discovery, which currently appears to be attracting most of Vizsla Silver's attention.

But in the near term: Stickier-than-expected inflation financed by resilient labor is poised to dampen expectations for the US's first rate cut in September, and this could create near-term bearish sentiment across stocks based on recent experience, including Vizsla Silver. So, the Hold rating is in the sense that investors may want to wait for a possible dip in the share price of Vizsla Silver on both markets.