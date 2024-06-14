Vizsla Silver: Strong Outlook With A Possible Healthy Dip Opportunity

Summary

  • Analysis reaffirms "Hold" rating for Vizsla Silver Corp.
  • Previous analysis recommended holding VZLA shares due to tight conditions for price increase.
  • Exploration results in the Panuco project show potential for high-grade precious metal deposits.
  • The stock has good growth prospects as Panuco appears to have significant precious metals assets and the project is based on robust future gold and silver prices driven by demand for safe assets and strong demand for electrification and green energy applications.
  • There is some headwind in the short term as the Fed is taking its time with its first rate cut and it is believed that the stock could offer a dip as a result.
This Analysis Reiterates a "Hold" Rating For Vizsla Silver Corp.

This analysis assigns a “Hold” rating to shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) (TSXV:VZLA:CA), a silver/gold explorer in the emerging silver-gold rich Panuco-San Dimas Corridor in the

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

