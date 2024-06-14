DMO: Another Distribution Hike For This 13.2%-Yielding Mortgage CEF

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its distribution for the fourth consecutive time.
  • DMO primarily allocates to non-agency residential mortgages, with a smaller holding in commercial mortgages.
  • The fund's net income has been steadily rising, driven by floating-rate holdings and increased borrowings.
  • We continue to hold the fund in our High Income Portfolio.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Systematic Income. Learn More »

Row of Single story Homes

Kirpal Kooner/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we take another look at the Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) - a fund primarily allocated to residential and commercial mortgage assets. The fund just hiked its distribution once again - the fourth

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.42K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DMO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News