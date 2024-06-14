Steven Errico/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It’s been just under four months since I suggested people avoid John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB), and in that time, the shares have returned about 27.4% against a gain of about 8.9% for the S&P 500. Please note that much of Wiley’s gains have happened over the past day, as the market reacted very favourably to the latest earnings release. In this article, I’ll review that release and determine whether or not I should reverse my position on this name or not. I’ll make that determination by comparing the cash flows an investor might receive from this stock over the next decade to those that a 10 Year Treasury Note buyer will definitely receive.

I know that my writing can be a bit much. Some people find my awkward attempts at humour tiresome. Some people find the correct spelling a bit too much to take. Some people just don’t like my “why use 100 words, when 1,000 will do?” writing style. Given this, I put a “thesis statement” at the beginning of each of my articles. These allow the reader to get in, get the gist of my thinking, and then get out before things get too much to take. I would recommend continuing to avoid these shares, and I’m of the view that what the market giveth, the market will inevitably “taketh awayeth.” If we assume that the dividend continues to grow at the same rate over the next decade that it has over the previous decade, the stockholder will only receive an additionally 5.5% cash. That’s not an adequate premium in my view, especially in light of what I consider to be poor financial results. In my view, investors are in a particularly optimistic mood when they get excited about a company whose revenues are about 2.7% higher in 2024 than they were in 2015.

John Wiley & Sons Financial Snapshot

The market seems impressed by this financial performance, as evidenced by the fact that the shares were up about 12% today, and that the firm beat EPS expectations by $.40 and revenue by $29.76 million. At the risk of sounding like a total party pooper, I’m less impressed. Revenue, and operating income were lower by about 7.25% and 6.44% respectively. Compared to 2021, things look even worse, with the top line down by 3.6%, and operating income lower by 71.75%. Net income has absolutely cratered, as a result of the $108 million impairment of goodwill expense, and $183.4 million loss on the sale of a business. If I were the owner of any business, and it took a write-down equivalent to about 3 ½ years of operating income, I would be “upset.” I think it more accurate to suggest that my emotional state could be described as “incandescent with rage.” The John Wiley & Sone shareholders seem much more laid back about the fact that management seems to have squandered about $291 million of owner capital on overpriced acquisitions and their “buy high, sell low” strategy where it comes to business acquisitions.

The capital structure is in worse shape, as evidenced by the fact that long term debt is up by about 3.5% over the year, and cash is down by about 22% over the year. Predictably, interest expense is up about 30% over the year, and interest expense now represents about 63% of total dividend payments.

For the life of me, there’s not much I can get excited about here, but I’d be willing to buy the shares if they’re reasonably priced.

WLY Stock Valuation

I’m guided by a host of investment principles, two of which are particularly relevant here. First, every investment presents a risk-reward profile that is more or less attractive to every other investment. In other words, in the domain of investing, everything is relative. Second, if investors take on the risk of buying stock, they should receive greater compensation than is offered risk free by “Uncle Sam.” Given the above, I think it prudent to compare the cash flows that an investor will receive from a 10 Year Treasury Note to the cash flows that an investor might receive from this stock. I’m going to assume that the dividend grows at the same rate over the next decade as it has done over the previous 10 years.

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 3.5% over the past 10 years. In my comparative analysis, I’m going to assume that the future resembles the past, and that the dividend continues to grow at that rate. I think there’s a significant risk that the dividend cannot grow at this rate given that revenue seems to have stalled out, but I want to give the stock the benefit of the doubt here.

At the moment, the 10 Year Treasury Note is yielding about 4.264%, and the dividend yield on the stock is about 3.84%. If the dividend continues to grow over the next decade at the same rate it has over the previous decade, the stockholder will receive about 5.6% more income, or about $1 extra cash per share. In my view that’s fairly weak tea, and is not sufficient to compensate for the risks associated with buying this stock. For that reason, I would recommend continuing to eschew these shares and instead buy Treasury Notes.