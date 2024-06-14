John Wiley & Sons: Still Less Compelling Than Treasuries

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7K Followers

Summary

  • John Wiley & Sons stock has returned 27.4% in 4 months, outperforming the S&P 500.
  • John Wiley's financial performance has been mediocre at best, with revenue in 2024 only about 2.7% higher than it was in 2015. This is not a growth company.
  • The dividend growth rate of 3.5% over the past decade may not be sustainable, making WLY stock far less attractive than Treasury Notes on a risk-reward basis.

Open book

Steven Errico/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It’s been just under four months since I suggested people avoid John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB), and in that time, the shares have returned about 27.4% against a gain of about 8.9% for the

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WLYB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WLYB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WLY
--
WLYB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News