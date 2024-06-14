Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Tepper's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Appaloosa Management's regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2024. Please visit our Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q4 2023.

This quarter, Tepper's 13F portfolio value increased from ~$5.79B to ~$6.75B. The number of holdings decreased from 38 to 37. The top five positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. They add up to ~45% of the portfolio. To know more about Tepper's distress investing style, check out the book Distress Investing: Principles and Technique.

New Stakes:

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): The 2.61% of the portfolio position in ADBE was established this quarter at prices between ~$493 and ~$635 and the stock currently trades at ~$532.

iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI): FXI is a 2.27% of the portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $21.14 and $24.64. The stock is now above that range at $26.39.

Boeing Co. (BA), JD.com (JD), KraneShares China Internet (KWEB), Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), and Microsoft (MSFT) Puts: These are small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) new stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): The 2.31% ARKK stake was purchased last quarter at prices between ~$34 and ~$54. The stake was disposed this quarter at prices between $45.20 and $51.64. ARKK is now at $44.38.

FMC Corp. (FMC), General Motors (GM), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Masco Corp. (MAS), Mohawk Industries (MHK), Owens Corning (OC), and Whirlpool Corp. (WHR): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): The 5.82% BABA stake was primarily built during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$79 and ~$103. There was a ~20% selling in the next quarter at prices between ~$84 and ~$102. The last quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$71 and ~$88. The position was increased by 159% this quarter at prices between $68.05 and $78.23. The stock currently trades at $75.68.

Oracle Corp (ORCL): ORCL is a 4.28% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between ~$100 and ~$117. The stake was increased by 74% this quarter at prices between ~$102 and ~$129. The stock currently trades at ~$140.

PDD Holdings (PDD): PDD is a 3.61% of the portfolio stake that saw the position almost doubled during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$68 and ~$103. The last quarter saw the position sold down by ~45% at prices between ~$98 and ~$150. The position was increased by 171% this quarter at prices between ~$110 and ~$151. The stock is now at ~$151.

Baidu (BIDU): The 2.81% BIDU position was purchased during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$117 and ~$151. There was a ~50% reduction in the next quarter at prices between ~$125 and ~$156. The position was increased by 188% this quarter at prices between ~$98 and ~$118. The stock currently trades at ~$94.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR): The very small ~1.5% CZR stake saw a minor ~2% increase this quarter.

United Parcel Service (UPS): UPS is a 1.32% of the portfolio position established in the last quarter at prices between ~$135 and ~$163. The position was increased by 20% this quarter at prices between ~$136 and ~$158. The stock currently trades at ~$135.

Stake Decreases:

Amazon.com (AMZN): The large (top three) 10.22% AMZN stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between ~$75 and ~$91. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third increase during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$83 and ~$113. That was followed by a ~60% increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$98 and ~$130. Q3 2023 also saw a ~20% increase at prices between ~$126 and ~$145. The stock currently trades at ~$184. There was a ~5% increase in the last quarter while this quarter there was a ~3% trimming.

Microsoft (MSFT): The large (top three) ~9% MSFT stake was built in 2020 at prices between $152 and $232. There was a whopping ~375% stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$275 and ~$348. That was followed by a one-third increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$312 and ~$358. The stake was decreased by 18% this quarter at prices between ~$366 and ~$429. The stock currently trades at ~$442.

Meta Platforms (META): META is now at ~8% of the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $114 and $131 and increased by ~50% in the following quarter at prices between $115 and $133. H2 2017 saw a stake doubling at prices between $148 and $183. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follows. Q1 2023 saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between ~$125 and ~$212. That was followed by a ~115% increase next quarter at prices between ~$208 and ~$289. Q3 2023 also saw a ~30% increase at prices between ~$283 and ~$326. The stake was decreased by 39% this quarter at prices between ~$344 and ~$512. The stock is currently at ~$504.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA): NVDA is a large top five positions at 5.91% of the portfolio. It was purchased during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$14 and ~$28. The position was increased by a whopping ~600% next quarter at prices between ~$26 and ~$44. The last quarter saw a ~23% selling at prices between ~$40 and ~$50. The stake was decreased by 44% this quarter at prices between ~$48 and ~$95. The stock currently trades at ~$130.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 10-for-1 stock split this week.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is currently at 4.68% of the portfolio. It has been a significant presence in the portfolio since Q1 2012 and the original purchase was at prices between ~$14.50 and ~$16.25. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q1-Q3 2020 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between ~$53 and ~$86. That was followed with a ~60% reduction over the six quarters through Q2 2022 at prices between ~$87 and ~$151. There was a ~20% stake increase during Q3 2023 while the last quarter saw similar selling. The stock currently trades at ~$177. There was a ~10% trimming this quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The 4.36% AMD position was purchased during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$82 and ~$129. The last quarter saw a ~12% trimming. The stake was decreased by 19% this quarter at prices between ~$135 and ~$211. The stock currently trades at ~$160.

FedEx Corp (FDX): FDX is a 2.57% of the portfolio position purchased during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$177 and ~$229. There was a ~85% stake increase in the next quarter at prices between ~$217 and ~$250. The stock currently trades at ~$249. There was a ~8% trimming this quarter.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM): The 2.48% QCOM position was purchased during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$103 and ~$128. There was a ~30% selling in the next quarter at prices between ~$106 and ~$131. That was followed by a ~23% reduction in the last quarter at prices between ~$105 and ~$146. The stock currently trades at ~$218. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Intel Corp (INTC): INTC is a 2.45% of the portfolio stake established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$27 and ~$36, and it is now at $30.46. There was a ~8% trimming during Q3 2023. That was followed by a ~26% reduction in the last quarter at prices between ~$32.50 and ~$50.75. The stake was decreased by another 18% this quarter at prices between $41.66 and $49.21.

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Energy Transfer Partners merged with Energy Transfer Equity and the resulting entity was renamed Energy Transfer LP (ET). The transaction closed during 2018, and the terms were 1.28 shares of ETE for each ETP. Tepper held shares in both, and those got converted to ET shares. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2019 at prices between $11 and $13. The next three quarters saw the stake again doubled at prices between $4.55 and $13.75 while Q2 2021 saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$7.70 and ~$11.35. The stock is now at $15.30, and the stake is at ~2% of the portfolio. There was a ~12% trimming this quarter.

Uber Technologies (UBER): UBER is now a small 1.55% of the portfolio position. The original large stake was purchased in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$44 and ~$61. Q4 2021 saw that stake almost sold out at prices between ~$36 and ~$48. The position was rebuilt in the next quarter at prices between ~$29 and ~$44.50 but was again sold down in Q2 2022 at prices between ~$20.50 and ~$36.50. The three quarters through Q2 2023 saw the stake rebuilt at prices between ~$24.40 and ~$44. The last quarter saw a ~17% trimming. The stake was decreased by 77% this quarter at prices between $57.58 and $81.39. The stock currently trades at ~$71.

Lam Research (LRCX) and Macy's Inc. (M): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased this quarter.

Kept Steady:

UnitedHealth (UNH): UNH is now a 1.46% of the portfolio position. The original stake was built in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 at prices between ~$305 and ~$377. The next five quarters saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$367 and ~$546. There was a one-third stake increase during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$458 and ~$526. The stock currently trades at ~$497.

EQT Corp. (EQT): EQT is a 1.13% of the portfolio position built over the two quarters through Q3 2021 at prices between ~$16 and ~$23. There was a ~50% reduction over the three quarters through Q3 2022 at prices between ~$20 and ~$50. That was followed by a ~20% trimming during Q2 2023. The stock is now at $40.30.

Taiwan Semi (TSM): TSM is a ~1% of the portfolio stake established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$82 and ~$107, and it now goes for ~$173. There was a ~45% selling during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$84 and ~$105. The last quarter saw another ~50% reduction at prices between ~$85 and ~$105.

Antero Resources (AR): The 0.86% stake in AR was established in Q1 & Q3 2021 at prices between ~$6 and ~$19. There was a ~55% reduction over the three quarters through Q4 2022 at prices between ~$17 and ~$48. Q2 2023 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$20 and ~$24. The stock currently trades at $34.11.

ASML Holding (ASML), Chesapeake Energy (CHK) & wts, KE Holdings (BEKE), Micron Technology (MU), MPLX LP (MPLX), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Southwestern Energy (SWN): These positions (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Tepper's 13F stock holdings in Q1 2024:

David Tepper - Appaloosa LP Portfolio - Q1 2024 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.