Preformed Line Products: Communications End-Market Softness Continuing To Affect Earnings

kynny

Intro

We last wrote about Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) in February of 2020 when we eyeing up the ramifications of the stock printing a multi-year low. PLP is an industrial player operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry with 27 operations in 21 different countries. Shares at the time were in the process of delivering a long-term buy signal through the MACD which is an indicator we pay attention to on long-term charts. However, we deemed the stock a 'Hold' until we saw evidence of the bullish crossover taking place in earnest. A few months later once the technicals gave the green light, shares of Preformed Line Products went on a strong sustained move returning over 135% over the past 52 months. This is a sizable return when one takes into account that the S&P returned just over 60% over the same timeframe. A keen GAAP earnings multiple at the time coupled with a strong growth curve provided the ammunition for the sizable gains we have seen in recent years.

Net sales increased from almost $445 million in fiscal 2019 to reach almost $670 million in fiscal 2023. Net profit over the same time rose from $23.3 million to $63.3 million at the end of fiscal 2023. Both the company's top and bottom line numbers were records for the company with elevated selling prices and strong global product demand feeding into the impressive records in the fiscal year.

Despite the record-breaking year in fiscal 2023 management acutely noted a drop in customer demand in the middle part of last year. This significant change in the fundamentals resulted in shares topping out around the same time leading to a significant reduction in the company's sales and earnings tallies in recent quarters. Therefore, given the changed outlook and the fact that shares are not in bull mode as they once were, we recommend the best course of action here for investors and rating is to 'Hold' the stock at this juncture. Recent earnings and cash-flow trends back up our 'Hold' rating.

PLPC Long-Term Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Q1 Earnings Well Down Over Previous Year

For the first quarter of this present fiscal year, PLP announced net sales of just under $141 million. The top line result came in a significant 22% lower than the same period of 12 months prior. Given the changed fundamental environment concerning reduced customer demand, investors would have hoped for a more effective 'tightening of the ship' so to speak concerning costs, especially given the fact that management had plenty of time to prepare for this downturn.

Better cost control did not come to pass however as net income for the first quarter of this fiscal year came in at a much reduced $9.6 million which was a sizable drop from the $21.4 million reported in the same period of 12 months prior. This adverse trend of lower margins in Q1 demonstrated PLP's inability to meaningfully reduce its fixed costs in an environment of reduced customer demand. This is concerning so investors will be hoping for a bounce back in demand especially within the communications end market (which has suffered from lower spending) to keep the income statement ticking over. To this point, the executive chairman Rob Ruhlman summarized the first quarter numbers as follows.

Softness in communications end market demand continues to be caused by the higher borrowing rates, delayed BEAD stimulus funding, as well as elevated inventory levels, largely due to the overbuying that occurred in 2022 and early 2023. Our spend thrift philosophy as well as cost reduction activities instituted in mid-2023 led to reduced spending in areas not impacting customer service experience. Our excitement about the prospects of the markets that we serve allows us to continue our investment in new product development, streamlining our manufacturing operations and expanding our customer service portfolio.

Cash-Flow Generation Also Beginning To Retract

Although growth as mentioned began to wane in PLPC from the mid-point of last year, the company was still able to generate almost $108 million in operating cash flow in fiscal 2023 off an initial net profit base of $63.3 million. This record cash flow enabled management to not only reduce its debt load last year but to keep its investment elevated in capital projects also. The company underwent the acquisition of Pilot Plastics to ensure injection-molding operations could be enhanced on home soil.

Down through the ages, the undistinguishable mark of fundamentally sound companies has been their ability to generate cash flow in environments of economic contractions. In PLP's case, to remain at the forefront means having internal cash at the ready to keep investing in the likes of robotics & automation (through sustained R&D funding) to ensure value can be consistently added over the long term. Furthermore, being able to strategically acquire companies with internally funded cash also raises the bar concerning being able to successfully fulfill the needs of the increasingly diverse global customer.

However, in the company's most recent first quarter, only $5.8 million of operating cash flow was generated off an initial net profit tally of $9.6 million. This resulted in a negative change in balance-sheet cash ($7.7 million lower) after investing & financing commitments were finalized in the quarter. Therefore the contraction in customer-led demand now presents a conundrum for management in that it knows it needs to keep investing aggressively through the downcycle to remain competitive. Nevertheless, on the other hand, near-term working capital constraints may mean significant cost-cutting initiatives may need to continue to protect the company's profitability in earnest.

Therefore, if we were to annualize PLP's Q1 operating cash flow ($5.8 million x 4 = $23.2 million), we would get an adjusted forward cash-flow multiple of 28.12. This adjusted multiple is a far cry from the reported trailing counterpart (Trailing cash-flow multiple of 7.50) but may present a more accurate picture of how PLP's cash flow should be valued.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we maintain shares of Preformed Line Products Company are a 'Hold' at present due to weakening earnings and cash-flow trends, 7+ month share-price consolidation & subdued customer demand which looks likely to continue. We look forward to continued coverage.