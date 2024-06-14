Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.31K Followers

Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Rogers - IR, Hayden IR
Fabien Haubert - CEO
Alicia Kelly - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ken Liddy - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Senstar Technologies First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Rogers, with Hayden IR. Thank you, Kim. You may begin.

Kim Rogers

Thank you, Camilla. I'd like to welcome everyone to the conference call and thank Senstar Technologies management for hosting today's call. With us on the call today are Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar Technologies; and Ms. Alicia Kelly, CFO.

Fabien will summarize key financial and business highlights, followed by Alicia, who will review Senstar's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. We will then open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we start, I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the company's future performance. These statements are only predictions, and Senstar cannot guarantee that they will, in fact, occur. Senstar does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand and the competitive nature of the security systems industry, the unanticipated and unknown effect of the coronavirus, including on our operations and our clients as well as other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, during the course of the conference call, we will describe certain non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered in addition to and not in lieu of comparable GAAP financial measures. Please

Recommended For You

About SNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNT

Trending Analysis

Trending News