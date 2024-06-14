Wasan Tita

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF), is a $1.9 billion under-management, closed-end fixed-income fund, it trades 23.86% above its net asset value. It has a current distribution rate of no less than 16.2% with a total leverage ratio of 22.6%. Its expense ratio is 2.96%, but this includes interest costs. I don't like buying closed-end funds at a premium to their net asset values, and this is no exception. To be fair, I've been wrong about that with this one. In my last article covering GOF I rated it a hold, and it generated a ~14.6% total return and even beat the S&P 500 (SPY).

Weirdly, this fund has a history of trading at a premium. Its 6-month average premium is 16.2%, and its 3-year average premium is even higher, at 21.53%. I will still argue against investing at such a premium, but I'll acknowledge this history. One thing that likely helps to sustain the distribution rate is that the fund issues new shares from time to time when it is trading at a premium.

Another reason it may deserve to trade at a premium is that it has a history of strong performance. It crushed the iShares high-yield bond ETF (HYG):

and the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG):

These aren't exact benchmarks, but they give an idea of how the bond universe has performed over this timeframe. GOF of course benefits from leverage over a time period where this, mostly, turned out quite well. Over most of this time period it was headed by Scott Minerd who unfortunately passed away at the end of 2022.

Even though I'm not inclined to buy it this far above NAV, I still like to see what this team up to and how they are positioning. Their portfolio always contains very interesting bonds.

One thing I noticed is that the fund has a weighted average duration of just 3.12 years, which is very low and down from when I looked at it in February.

There are still virtually no government securities in the fund. In February, the firm believed the Fed was in a pause phase. That pretty much turned out correct. At the time, that wasn't a highly divergent view, but it wasn't consensus either. The firm seemed to think it was best to be out of money market funds and stocks and tilt the portfolio towards longer-duration securities of higher quality.

In their latest sector communication, Guggenheim argued:

Opportunities across fixed income remain broad based, even in categories that we have traditionally underweighted like Agency RMBS. Broadly we are prioritizing high carry and shorter duration instruments. Favored categories include non-Agency RMBS, senior CLOs, commercial ABS, current coupon RMBS, syndicated loans, high quality high yield and certain parts of the investment-grade corporate market.

I'm being selective here, it is a lengthy document, but I found this snippet of particular interest as well:

The retracement in yields higher to start the year has cheapened certain parts of the yield curve. We find the front end and belly of the curve look most attractive as Fed easing expectations have been pushed back, which aligns with our longer-term expectation that the curve will bull-steepen as these expectations start to move toward rate cuts.

This has resulted in the following positioning:

Bank Loans 37.68% High Yield Corporate Bonds 33.19% Asset-Backed Securities 18.60% Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 10.30% Equity Strategy 5.70% Preferred Securities 5.66% Net Credit Derivatives 3.22% Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities 2.30% Non-Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities 2.28% Military Housing Bonds 1.08% Private Placements 1.00% Treasury 0.87% CMBS:Traditional 0.50% Municipal Bond 0.50% Mortgage Loans 0.39% Credit Tenant Loans 0.17% Foreign Government & Agencies 0.15% Cash & Cash Equivalents -0.36% Derivatives -0.67% Borrowings -22.68% Click to enlarge

I love there is a category called military housing bonds. I had never even heard those existed. Lots of bank loans (these tend to be floating rate), high-yield, asset backed bonds and then some investment grade bonds. There is a surprisingly high amount of equity and preferred securities. Preferreds can be pretty close to equity. My impression is: The portfolio is definitely embracing some credit risk and avoiding duration risk.

In terms of interest rates, the fund appears to be paying somewhere around ~5.7% when borrowing through bank facilities and RePo. That's pretty good and given their investment track record it likely helps to achieve the returns they have.

It is also good to be aware that this is quite an aggressively positioned fixed-income fund with the bank loans (often utilized by smaller and leveraged companies), the sizeable high-yield allocation and let's not forget the equity/preferred allocation.

A scenario where we see a sharp drawdown in riskier credit, although the firm favors high-quality within that spectrum, would likely be quite painful. You have to take risk somewhere to come up with a 12%+ distribution. Among, the high-yielding products I've reviewed recently (like AGNC's 15%, XFLT's 14% or NVDY's 106%) this is one of the better ones. There have been times where the fund has traded at a higher premium to NAV.

At the same time, this is rare for closed-end funds in general. Things can always get crazier, but the current situation seems asymmetric to me. On the upside, the fund can maybe start trading at a ~30% premium to NAV (adding 10%) but it could easily start trading at a discount to net asset value under the wrong circumstances. Or simply a lesser premium (which is still outside the norm). The firm is even selling shares into the premium from time to time, as well as paying a generous distribution. Both pressure the market price to converge towards NAV over time. Notwithstanding its great historical performance, I'm downgrading this to a sell. I don't expect this fund to do terrible, but it seems quite likely it will generate a relatively disappointing return in the next 3-6 months.