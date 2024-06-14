Fabrice Cabaud

Investment Summary

Having just completed an extensive analysis on the S&P 500 Index sector looking at weightings versus growth projections, there appears to be a fairly pessimistic price/value calculus for the consumer discretionary sector (Figure 1). I am currently searching for contrarian plays in these kinds potentially overvalued, under-delivering segments. The casinos and gaming industry is one such domain, where 1) competition has been traditionally high with 2) slack returns and capital leading to 3) equally slack shareholder returns. With such a pessimistic view and set of economics, it mightn't be difficult to find diamonds in the rough here.

Figure 1.

This composite is forming the basis of our top down security selection at the moment. Avid readers of this channel will be seeing it repetitively. I will keep it updated from Q2 FY'24 earnings. (Author, data from Bloomberg)

Investment thesis

Having been extensively punished over the past 12 months, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has popped onto our radar. In my view, it has the potential to reprice based on 1) current valuations, and 2) the recent capital unlock via the sale of its Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses. This has freed up the balance sheet and enabled management to focus on reducing debt.

More importantly, investors have traded this stock well below its five-year multiples of earnings and assets. It now trades around 30% below pre-tax multiples of 17.6x, and around 30% below five-year avg. post-tax multiples of 10x. My opinion is 1) improved investor sentiment, coupled with 2) the points I raised above, could see the company drift back towards these historical multiples.

I see a 40 to 45% valuation gap at the time of writing (~$31 per share price target), based on my estimates of economic earnings which I will discuss here. Net-net, rate buy.

Figure 2.

TradingView

Background fundamentals

IGT was founded in 1975. Originally established as a supplier of slot machines and other gaming technology, it has evolved over the decades to become a leading Global Gaming company.

The company specializes in lotteries, gaming machines, digital gaming, and sports betting. It operates through two key business segments (formerly this was four, but recent divestitures are discussed later):

Global Lottery: This segment includes the design and operation of lottery systems, providing technology and services to lottery operators worldwide. The 'products' include lottery games [draw-based games, instant tickets, and so forth]. Sports Betting.

[As discussed later, the company recently divested its Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses].

In 2023, the company printed $4.3 billion in revenues and operating earnings of $1 billion. Sales have been lumpy over the years, but operating income has shifted from $574 million in 2019 to $1.05 billion last year, 15% CAGR.

Q1 FY 2024 Results

IGT put up revenues of ~$1.1 billion in Q1 FY 2024 on a pre-tax margin of ~26%, a 400 basis points surprise to the upside. Sales were flat, but there were notable upsides in its global lottery business (6% sales growth, 8% growth in operating income). In fact, operating income of $273 million was a quarterly record for the company.

Additional takeouts include the following:

Six consecutive quarters of operating margin growth in global lottery. Massive surprise at the operating line with 150bps margin expansion (400bps above expectations as mentioned), driven by sales growth. Accelerated sales growth in global lottery. Management said that of the 6% growth in the segment, 1/5 of the revenues were "planned acceleration of sales originally expected to occur later in the year". This should moderate, but it could also be a tailwind for full-year momentum in my view. Average sales prices ("ASPs") were c.$17,000, with 6,000 units shipped in North America. This is a major driver to the outlook for a 250-400 basis points margin expansion for global lottery in FY 2024.

Management if projecting $1.05 billion in Q2 sales on 22% operating margin. As to the "post-transaction" life after the divestitures, management said the following:

Many of you have asked about the past closing the transaction. As you can see here that our various work streams and milestones required, we're making progress on each, and we expect closing to occur in late 2024 or early 2025. So speaking of progress, we have advanced in the financing portion of the transaction. We see the strong support through the extension of bank financing commitments to seven more high-caliber financial institutions. The deal was more than 2 times oversubscribed with the revolver successfully upsized by 50% to $750 million.

Fundamental economics driving buy thesis

Having been beaten down extensively over the past 8 to 12 months, the stock has looked to have found a bottom and has curled up around 7% in the last month of trade.

Back in June 2023, management announced it would seek strategic alternatives for its Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses, with the idea of unlocking capital from these divisions. These made up around 40% of the 2022 top line.

It announced the sale of these divisions in a spin-off with its competitor Everi (EVRI) where IGT shareholders will hold 54% of the equity in the newly formed entity. The remaining outstanding shares are owned by Everi shareholders. These segments have been a drag on operating performance and the sale unlocked risk capital for reuse, but it also shed capital tied up in sloppy operations that are producing equally sloppy returns.

The market has turned attention to this and other strategic alternatives of the company has undertaken since then, in my opinion - such as 1) debt reduction and 2) strengthening the balance sheet [leverage has reduced from 4.9 times in Q3 2021, down to 3.0 times in Q1 2024].

As such, three particular arguments stand out in the investment debate.

One, turnover of sales on receivables has increased from 2.9x in 2021 to 5.0x in the last 12 months. This is on the back of accelerated sales growth and a large work through of working capital throughout the last 24 months. As you can see in the figure below, the turnover on receivables is diverging from the turnover on total capital invested in the business, although both have lifted into 2024. This is a constructive sign and indicates the company is realizing higher cash sales as a function of total sales.

Figure 3.

Company filings

Two, I wanted to get a good sense of how 1) much cash can be stripped out of this company moving forward and 2) if this will be economically valuable. I will deal with the latter half of that equation later in this report. To understand where things could be in the next 2 to 3 years, one needs an understanding of 1) the potential sales and earnings growth, and 2) the incremental capital required to produce this.

Management's capital allocation decisions alongside the financial performance of the company since 2021 on a rolling 12-month basis are noted in the exhibit below. Sales growth has been expectedly flat at 2% each period, given this is a highly competitive industry where marginal costs drive everything. However, given the highly intangible nature of the business, along with the productivity of its invested capital, it realizes pre-tax margins of 28.7%. One downside in the debate here is that this company is subject to abnormally high tax rates, ranging in the realms of 45 to 65% over the past three years. Unfortunately, this is an assumption we have to carry forward.

To produce a new dollar of revenues in the past three years, management has had to invest heavily towards working capital. It has invested $2.71 in working capital per one dollar of revenue growth. At the same time, it has wound down its investment to fixed capital by $0.28 on the dollar.

Figure 4.

Company filings, author

My opinion is that these are reasonable assumptions to carry forward, given the combination of 1) consensus growth rates of 2% across FY 2024 - 2026, 2) confirmed sale of the 2 business divisions, 3) continued efforts to reduce debt [it left the quarter with net leverage on ~3x net debt to EBITDA], and 4) above industry returns on equity + total capital combined with potential margin expansion from top-line growth.

Should the company continue dancing to a similar tune it has done in the past three years, as in the figure above, the distribution of outcomes is modelled below (Figure 5). As seen, I get to $586 million in net operating profit after tax this year, stretching up to $621 million by 2025 under these assumptions.

The carve-out has freed up room for capital expansion and for the company to continue focus on strengthening the balance sheet. In my opinion, this will enable it to commit to strategic investments to maintain its competitive position and grow.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

I also want to point out the fact that my estimates are behind implied consensus figures. Wall Street projects 5.3% growth in pre-tax income this year to $1.3 billion. This could be around 100 basis points margin expansion if correct, and carrying the 50% tax rate forward would imply as $653 million net operating profit after tax (21% implied growth) against my estimates of $597 million in net operating profit after tax.

Given my views on valuation discussed below, this is an important point to consider in that there may be further upside potential not reflected in my modelling. I will stay humble nonetheless.

Figure 6.

Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha

Projections of corporate and investment value

To understand where the value in owning this stock will be over the coming 1-3 years, we need a distinction of what is likely to drive the change in price in the first place.

Here I am going to tackle this a number of ways, both from an implied valuation perspective and from an investment value perspective. Firstly, we need to understand what the prospective earnings power is and could be in owning the company. This will help us determine if earnings can change the valuation, or if it will be as a result of multiples expansion.

If we were to buy 1000 shares of IGT at market today, we would pay $21,650. For this, we would receive earnings power of $3176 based on $3.19 of NOPAT per share, giving us an attractive 14.7% trailing yield.

This is a trailing multiple of 6.8x - quite pessimistic when factoring in all of the economic assumptions. My belief is that this multiple could expand from here.

With the estimates laid out in my projections earlier, this would land us $3230 of earnings power, just 1.8% increase. That would suggest the value in owning the stock is not in the increase in earnings power. By the way, earnings power is simply the amount of earnings bought with each investment (defined as the earnings per share multiplied by the shares owned. In this instance, earnings are net operating profit are tax).

Figure 7.

Author's estimates

Second, investors have paid an average 1.4x multiple of capital invested in the business each 12 months since 2021 (Figure 8). Despite the fact management has shed capital through its recent decisions, investors haven't repriced the company by contracting the multiple lower. In my opinion, the stability of this multiple is appealing and adds to the predictability of potential valuations going forward.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

My implied estimates on invested capital are listed below. If we carry the same 1.5x multiple, I get an enterprise value of ~$55 per share on this name. Stripping debt of ~$24 per share also gets me to the ~$31/share valuation mark.

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Secondly, my opinion is that the company could drift towards its five-year average pre-tax multiples of 17.5x. This gets you to an average post-tax multiple of 10x. My estimates of intrinsic value listed below also get me to this multiple.

Carrying this multiple across the forward estimates on post-tax earnings listed before gets me to a valuation range of $31-$33 per share. This is a more likely scenario in my opinion.

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

As you can see, it appears most of the upside could be driven by a change in multiple. This is supported by the recent bottoming of its share price and the changes in management and capital structure that have been discussed so far. Our position in this instance would compound 50% to $32,348.

In my opinion, in the worst-case scenario where there is no change in multiple, and with the forecast of earnings growth, the stock is worth about what we pay for it today. At best, it could be worth multiples of.

Figure 11.

Author's estimates

Finally, projecting these cash flows out over the coming five and 10 years, then discounting these back at a 12% discount rate also gets me to a valuation of $30 per share in the base case.

Figure 12.

Author's estimates

To demonstrate if these earnings are economically valuable, I have assigned a 6% hurdle rate against all the projected earnings over the coming few years. The 6% rate is applied to the estimated invested capital and represents the starting yield on most investment-grade corporate bonds right now. Any earnings above or below this rate are economically valuable or economically un-valuable respectively.

For instance, at the end of this year, we would need the company to do $433 to hit this threshold, and my numbers have it to do $586 million, producing $152 million of economic profit, or $0.76 per share. Capitalising the sum of these earnings at the 12% discount rate from earlier gets me to a valuation of $31 per share, in line with previous estimates. As such, my valuation range $30 ranging up to $50 per share if investors continue to pay the current multiple of invested capital. This supports a buy rating.

Figure 13.

Author's estimates

Risks to investment thesis

Investors should understand the following risks before proceeding:

The bulk of this thesis is predicated on the fact that investors will pay multiples relative to earnings closer to that of IIGT's five-year averages. If they fail to do this, it may result in a shortfall compared to price targets outlined here.

If management does not hit the growth estimates outlined in the analysis, there is a chance the multiple investors pay could even contract. This would lead to a negative outcome on the stock price and could nullify my thesis. For this to happen, there would need to be a sharp change in the trajectory of the current fundamentals. I give this a low probability rating at the time of writing.

We cannot ignore the broader set of macro risks currently plaguing equity markets. These include geopolitical risks and other factors like the inflation/rates axis. Investors should have a firm grass on all of these factors for any investment thesis anyway.

Investors must understand these risks in full before making any decisions.

In short

IGT has made several moves to carve out under performing business segments and improve the outlook for investors. I haven't discussed anything on dividends here, as this is not the reason I will be buying this company. Instead, my research suggests that a change in earnings multiples is a likely catalyst for price change. Tailwinds for this include the capital structure changes I just mentioned, debt reduction, and improved investor sentiment due to the combination of these.

My initial coverage on this name is a buy, with first price objectives to the $31 range. As such, I'm looking for 43% return potential, with the view that IGT is worth about what I pay for it today in the downside case. And the upside case it could be worth many times more. Rate buy.