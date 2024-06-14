John M Lund Photography Inc

The June Federal Reserve meeting has been the talk of the town as investors assess the likelihood of shifting borrowing costs. For the seventh month in a row, the Federal Reserve elected to hold their target range for the federal funds rate steady. The range stands at 5.25%-5.50%, well above the average over the past decade.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell commented that data from the May CPI report was "better…than almost anybody expected." The reports showed that CPI slowed modestly to 3.3% year over year, inching towards the Federal Reserve's stated 2% goal. The Federal Reserve provided further commentary:

The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

While a surprisingly hawkish Federal Reserve has stirred up some uncertainty regarding the status of the economy and the likelihood of rate cuts by year-end, the meeting went largely as expected. Rates were held steady, and the Fed hinted towards a single rate cut by year-end.

Prior to the meeting, CME FedWatch predicted a nearly 99% chance that rates would be held steady. Over the past year, enthusiasm has gathered around rate cuts. It seems unfounded, given CPI is still over 100 basis points above the Federal Reserve's target rate. CME FedWatch predicts a 95% chance of cuts by year-end.

Wall Street is betting that September is the most likely month for rate cuts. Bear in mind, this expectation continues to push further and further into the year. Back in January, summer rate cuts were considered a sure thing. Encouragingly, Powell has indicated that no FOMC members seem inclined to boost interest rates in the near term.

All in all, the June meeting felt like business as usual.

However, on the other side of the world…

Disruption, disruption, disruption is the name of the game in international relations and global trade. The financial world is bracing for one of the most significant upheaval events in the post-Cold War era. Saudi Arabia has elected not to renew its long term "Petro-Dollar" agreement with the United States. The recently expired deal was an important piece of the United States's ability to exert economic influence outside of its borders.

The "Petro-Dollar" agreement was originally formed in June 1974, shortly after the petroleum dollar trading system was established in 1972. The connection of the dollar to the price of oil was catalyzed by the move away from the Gold Standard. The deal went beyond economic cooperation by establishing two joint commissions. The first commission was based on economic ties and trade. The second commission was based on Saudi Arabia's security needs. The second commission laid the foundation for the United States's military involvement in the Middle East, as Saudi Arabia served as a key ally to house American assets abroad. The agreement ushered in an unprecedented era of cooperation between the two very different nations.

The primary incentive behind the agreement was increasing oil production. American officials were optimistic that the deal not only motivated Saudi Arabia to increase trade ties with the United States but could serve as a blueprint for economic cooperation with other Arab nations. Over time, the agreement was effective in expanding the United States's sphere of influence in the Middle East.

The decision to move away from the existing agreement enables Saudi Arabia to sell oil and trade in multiple currencies. While historically, oil was traded in dollars, the expiration of the agreement opens the door to new opportunities including renminbi, euros, and yen. However, more disruptively, it could also open the door to trade in cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD).

Project mBridge

Saudi Arabia recently unveiled its direct participation in Project mBridge, which focuses on a multi-central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform. The newly formed union would be shared among participating central banks and banks around the world.

Project mBridge is a partner project between nations around the world which began in 2021. The five institutions responsible for birthing mBridge are BIS Innovation Hub, the Bank of Thailand, Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Digital Currency Institute of the People's Bank of China, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Today, over 26 nations are mBridge partners, including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, European Central Bank, Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of Israel, Bank of France, Central Bank of Bahrain, Central Bank of Egypt, Central Bank of Jordan, Bank of Namibia, and South African Reserve Bank.

According to BIS Innovation Hub:

The project aims to tackle some of the key inefficiencies in cross-border payments, including high costs, low speed and operational complexities. It also addresses financial inclusion concerns, particularly in jurisdictions where correspondent banking (which connects countries to the global financial system) has been in retreat, causing additional costs and delays. Multi-CBDC arrangements that connect different jurisdictions in a single common technical infrastructure offer significant potential to improve the current system and allow cross-border payments to be immediate, cheap and universally accessible with final settlement.

A platform based on a new blockchain - the mBridge Ledger - was built to support real-time, peer-to-peer, cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions. In 2022, a pilot with real-value transactions was conducted. Since then, the mBridge project team has been exploring whether the prototype platform could evolve to become an MVP - a stage now reached."

The evolution of mBridge alongside the broad decentralization of the dollar as the global reserve currency marks a significant shift in the geopolitical status quo. It appears that Saudi Arabia and other global economies are moving towards a decentralized, independent system for trade.

For Saudi Arabia, this means building out the infrastructure necessary for an alternative global economy where the United States is not the chairman. For the United States, this could have significant implications to trade.

What Does This Mean?

The United States uses the power of the dollar as a tool to maintain its position as the sole global superpower. However, other countries are vying to expand their spheres of influence, as evidenced by the emergence of the BRICS alliance in the early 2000s. More casual than NATO or similar defense pacts, BRICS was an informal organization aimed at increasing economic cooperation between some of the world's fastest growing economies. According to IPEA:

The idea of the BRICS was formulated by Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs, Jim O'Neill, in a 2001 study entitled "Building Better Global Economic BRICs". It became an analytical category in economic, financial, business, academic and media circles. In 2006, the concept, itself, gave rise to the grouping, incorporated into Brazil, Russia, India and China's foreign policy. In 2011, on the occasion of the Third Summit, South Africa became part of the group, who adopted the acronym BRICS.

What started as a casual economic alliance has quickly mounted into a movement centered around the long-term decentralization of the dollar. Let's explore why in greater detail.

The dollar is the world's primary reserve currency, allowing the United States to exert economic influence abroad. The dollar is also the most common currency for trade and other international transactions, by a significant margin.

JPMorgan

Emerging risks including the expiration of the agreement with Saudi Arabia, Russia's war with Ukraine, and the rise of China pose unique risk factors to American hegemony. The ongoing risk of dedollarization poses an additional risk layer that would erode the United States's ability to influence political decisions globally.

For example, the sanctions placed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine caught the attention of other nations around the globe. The Draconian measures have led countries including France, India, and South Africa towards an independent global economy where the ghost of Uncle Sam is further from their economies. Furthermore, rising interest rates have resulted in the dollar becoming more expensive for emerging markets around the world, including BRICS nations.

Dedollarization means reduced reliance on dollars in the global financial system, decreasing demand at every level. The change would diminish or possibly eliminate the dominance of the dollar in global capital market. As of now, trade is conducted against the dollar, meaning nations around the globe are forced to use American currency to facilitate transactions. Dedollarization would mean a shifting balance of power in the global economy. According to JPMorgan (JPM), the United States would bear the brunt of the impacts:

The impact would be most acutely felt in the U.S., where de-dollarization would likely lead to a broad depreciation and underperformance of U.S. financial assets versus the rest of the world. "For U.S. equities, outright and relative returns would be negatively impacted by divestment or reallocation away from U.S. markets and a severe loss in confidence. There would also likely be upward pressure on real yields due to the partial divestment of U.S. fixed income by investors, or the diversification or reduction of international reserve allocations," Wise said. However, the effect of de-dollarization on U.S. growth is uncertain. While a structurally depressed dollar could raise U.S. competitiveness, it could also directly lower foreign investment in the U.S. economy. In addition, a weakening dollar could in principle create inflationary pressure in the U.S. by raising the cost of imported goods and services, though benchmark estimates suggest these effects may be relatively small.

The movement is happening slowly; however, it appears that nations around the world are moving towards independence. For the United States, this means the grip of power over the world is slowly loosening, allowing other forces to exert broad influence.

Conclusion

The expiration of the United States-Saudi Arabia petrodollar agreement marks one of the most significant geopolitical shifts since the end of the Cold War. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, the world was unipolar, with the United States occupying the seat of sole superpower. Power projection was limitless, with little need for kinetic intervention abroad.

The most powerful economic tool wielded abroad by the United States has been sanctions. Over the past 20 years, sanctions have sufficiently controlled global competitors, stunting growth should they move against the grain. However, Russia's prolonged involvement in Ukraine has shown that Western sanctions have limited influence in a diversifying global economy. According to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Russia's economy has been remarkably resilient to sanctions this time around.

Russia has proved exceptionally resilient to the West's measures. This is true of the Russian economy as a whole but is particularly germane when it comes to Russia's unexpected success in acquiring advanced technology components. In theory, Western technology export controls should have had more impact. Take semiconductor chips - critical to a range of items including drones, radios, precision missiles, and armored vehicles. Russia's domestic chips industry is outdated and undersized…about fifteen years behind the United States. … Given Russia's reliance on imports of critical technology, policymakers were not unrealistic to expect that technology sanctions would significantly degrade Russia's military capability. But after experiencing a steep drop in the imports of transistors and microprocessors in 2022, Russia's supplies have rebounded to prewar levels.

As the world shifts towards a bipolar world defined by East and West, economics are fragmenting. Russia's isolation from the global economy coupled with the rise of China makes for increasing global competition. The decline of the United States as the sole international hegemon is opening the door for competing nations to take a bite at our apple. Seeing the petrochemical economy move away from our sphere of influence marks one of the most significant recent shifts in geopolitics.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.