PATCHARIN SAENLAKON/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still have a Hold rating for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) [2423:HK] stock.

My previous March 17, 2024 article evaluated KE Holdings' performance, prospects, and shareholder return. The current write-up draws attention to the read-throughs from BEKE's latest Investor Day and the most recent Mainland Chinese property industry data.

My rating for BEKE remains as a Hold. I have a favorable opinion of the growth outlook for KE Holdings' new businesses (e.g. home renovation etc.) taking into account the company's Investor Day disclosures. But BEKE's core transaction services businesses will most likely need more time to achieve a significant turnaround, considering the latest industry numbers.

Recent Investor Day Highlighted The Growth Potential Of New Businesses

KE Holdings hosted its Investor Day in Beijing, China, in the earlier part of this month, or June 3 to be specific. Although there isn't any recording of the event made available publicly, a number of sell-side analysts who attended the company's Investor Day have recently published reports detailing key takeaways. The focus of BEKE's latest Investor Day is the company's new businesses, based on my review of relevant research reports relating to the event.

In the most recent fiscal year or FY 2023, BEKE generated 36% and 39% of its top line from existing home transaction services and new home transaction services, respectively, as per its 20-F filing. These are KE Holdings' core and legacy businesses.

The remaining 25% of KE Holdings' FY 2023 revenue is contributed by new businesses such as home renovation and home rental property management. A June 4, 2024 Goldman Sachs (GS) report (not publicly available) titled "Strive For A One-Stop Residential Services Platform" highlighted that the firm's analysts "walked away with a more constructive view toward its new initiatives beyond the traditional home transaction services." In other words, BEKE's shares are likely to perform well for the future, if the company's new businesses can grow faster than what the market has anticipated earlier.

BEKE has cited a number of statistics at the company's recent Investor Day to support the case that its new businesses have good growth prospects for the mid-to-long term.

KE Holdings' estimated 2031 Total Addressable Markets or TAMs for its existing home transaction services, new home transaction services, and new businesses are RMB9.5 trillion, RMB8.0 trillion, and RMB9.0 trillion, respectively. These numbers were taken from a June 12, 2024 DBS Bank report (not publicly available) regarding BEKE's Investor Day titled "Poised To Outperform." The TAM projections suggest that the company's new businesses as a whole have similar growth potential as its core existing home transaction services business and new home transaction services business.

An earlier June 4, 2024 research report published by CMB International noted that KE Holdings' home rental property management business is now "managing c.240k units of houses, which accounted for only 8.2% of BEKE's total listed rental houses" as per Investor Day disclosures. According to its 20-F filing, the company's home rental property management business helps "the landlords to manage the properties and then lease them to the tenants." The numbers shared above imply that BEKE's home rental property management business has the potential to grab a larger share of the properties listed for rental on its platform.

Another stockbroker, UOB Kay Hian issued a report (not publicly available) titled "Building A One-stop Residential Solution Platform" on June 5, 2024. In this report, UOB Kay Hian drew attention to KE Holdings' comparison of home renovation spending in China and Japan at the Investor Day. Specifically, the home spend-to-home price ratio in Japan is in the 15%-20% range, versus a single-digit percentage for China. Looking forward, BEKE's home renovation business is well-positioned for growth, assuming that Chinese homeowners spend more on home renovation in line with the average in other countries like Japan.

In the long run, BEKE's new businesses could grow to become as big as its home transaction services businesses, judging by the company's Investor Day disclosures.

Latest Industry Data Point To A Negative Outlook For Transaction Services Businesses

The performance of Mainland China's residential real estate market will still be the key factor influencing KE Holdings' short-term results, even though its new businesses boast good long-term growth potential as outlined in the preceding section. As mentioned above, BEKE's existing home transaction services and new home transaction services businesses in aggregate accounted for 75% of the company's revenue last year.

As indicated in its Q1 2024 results release, revenue for the company's home rental business and home renovation business jumped by +189% YoY and +71% YoY, respectively for the recent quarter.

On the flip side, KE Holdings' new home transaction services business and existing home transaction services business saw their revenue drop by -42% YoY and -38% YoY, respectively in Q1 2024. The underperformance of BEKE's core transaction services businesses in the latest quarter prompted a -10% share price correction on the day of earnings announcement, May 23, 2024.

Recent media and analyst reports citing relevant data for China's residential property industry indicate that a turnaround for KE Holdings' core transaction services businesses might take a longer than expected time.

A May 31, 2024 Bloomberg news report mentioned that "the value of new home sales from the 100 biggest (Chinese) real estate companies" decreased by a substantial -34% YoY in May this year. Bloomberg subsequently published another article on June 6, 2024 citing Fitch Ratings' projection of a -15%-20% contraction in China's "new home sales value" for full year 2024.

An inventory overhang in the Chinese property market represents a significant hurdle for a swift recovery in residential sales.

South China Morning Post recently came out with a commentary piece on June 13, 2024 and drew reference to China Real Estate Information Corporation's forecast "that 20 of the 30 (Chinese) cities it tracks are expected to take more than 18 months to reduce stockpiles." Separately, an earlier June 4, 2024 Goldman Sachs research report (not publicly available) titled "Would Ramping The Scale Of Funding Support Be Enough?" highlighted that "government efforts to reduce saleable inventory" have been "smaller than what we estimate is needed." Specifically, GS projects that a significant RMB2 trillion of "funding support" from the Chinese government is required to improve the inventory situation in a meaningful way.

Considering the uninspiring industry numbers, it is no surprise that the sell-side analysts expect BEKE's revenue expansion to slow from +28% last year to +9% this year and report a -13% bottom line contraction for 2024. These consensus financial forecasts are in RMB or local currency terms and sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Final Thoughts

A Hold rating for KE Holdings is warranted after assessing the mixed read-throughs from the company's Investor Day and recent industry data. Furthermore, BEKE is reasonably valued, which means that the stock doesn't offer significant upside or downside at current price levels, and this provides justification for a Hold rating. The stock is now trading at 16.2 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E which is roughly comparable with the company's consensus FY 2025-2027 bottom line CAGR forecast of +15.8% (source: S&P Capital IQ).