ANGL: Why I Just Started Buying This 7% Yielding Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) primarily invests in high yield bonds, especially after a recent credit rating downgrade as this can boost total returns, hence the name "fallen angel".

As noted by VanEck, "Fallen angels have outperformed the broad high yield bond market in 14 of the last 20 calendar years." This ETF has about $3.03 billion in assets under management and offers a very low expense ratio of 0.25%. The 30-day SEC yield is nearly 7%. Since its inception in April 2012, this fund has returned about 6.75% annually. The one-year total return is 10.67%. This bond ETF has a 4-star overall rating from Morningstar and a 5-star rating over 10 years, as it has outperformed most of its peers. I think this outperformance could continue, but there are some caveats to consider, so let's take a closer look:

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this ETF bottomed out in late October 2023, at around $25, and it has been trending upward since. The 50-day moving average is $28.51 and the 200-day moving average is $27.87. After a solid rally late last year, this ETF seems to be consolidating at around the $28 level. I think it makes sense to buy on dips, but I won't be buying a full position right away.

StockCharts.com

Top Ten Holdings

As shown below, this ETF has bond holdings in many well-known companies including Vodafone (VOD), Nordstrom (JWN), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). It also offers significant diversification across a wide range of industries and with the largest position being less than 4% of total assets, there is no significant risk from any single holding.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of duration, the average maturity for the portfolio is just under 11 years. In terms of sector weightings, consumer cyclicals make up about 23% of the portfolio, which is followed by technology at around 20%. Energy is the third-largest sector, weighting at around 12%. Other smaller sector holdings include real estate, industrials, financials, healthcare, etc.

The Dividend

This ETF pays a monthly dividend which is just over $0.15 per share. The monthly payment is ideal for income investors. The TTM dividend yield is 5.74%, but the 30-day SEC yield is nearly 7%.

Why ANGL Could Continue To Offer Strong Total Returns

Bonds are obviously highly correlated to interest rates, and high yield bonds are economically sensitive, since default rates typically rise when the economy gets tougher. With these factors in mind, it puts high yield bond investors in an interesting position because yields typically go down when the economy slows and yet default rates can spike.

Many investors and analysts seem to believe that the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing whereby the economy slows down just enough to take inflation down to the Fed's target of about 2%, and yet not cause a full-blown recession. I am skeptical that it will play out this perfectly and I believe the risk of recession has increased, especially with a "higher for longer" interest rate policy. The worry for me is that by the time the Fed sees all the perfect conditions for rate cuts, it will be too late. For this reason, I am not buying a full position in this ETF, and I will build a position over time, based on economic conditions.

As noted above, the Federal Reserve is hoping to pull off a soft landing, whereby the economy slows down enough to take inflation down to about 2%, and yet not create a full-blown recession. In this scenario, the high yield bonds held by this ETF should perform extremely well because a lower interest rate environment makes bonds more valuable, and a looser monetary policy can reduce the risk of defaults.

The Federal Reserve expects to lower rates in the next couple of years and has projected for the Federal Funds rate to be around 3% in 2026. This would be down significantly from the current level of about 5%. If rates drop this much in the next couple of years, high yield bonds could see capital gains along with high yields, and produce strong total returns.

What I Like About ANGL

In terms of risk reduction, I like that there are no outsized positions in this ETF, since the largest holding is less than 4%. This reduces portfolio risks for shareholders, in the event of a bond rating downgrade or default. I also like the strategy of focusing on fallen angels, especially since this strategy has outperformed more standard high yield bond strategies. Of course, I also love the yield at nearly 7% and the fact that this ETF has 4 and 5-star ratings from Morningstar, thanks to strong relative performance when compared to peers.

Potential Downside Risks

In terms of downside risks, my main concern is the Federal Reserve waiting too long to cut rates and therefore pushing our economy into a recession. There are already signs that the lower-end consumer is running out of money. This can be seen by looking at the rising delinquencies with auto loans, as well as record levels of credit card debt. It is not just high levels of credit card debt, but also rapidly rising delinquencies, as shown below:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

High yield bonds typically post big losses during recessions, and even the perception or fear of an oncoming recession is enough to cause a sell-off in this sector. For this reason, investors have to consider this potential downside risk and volatility that comes with investing in this sector.

In Summary

I view this ETF as a buy because the yield is nearly 7%, and this high yield helps to compensate for any potential default risks. It has outperformed other funds and has a unique strategy that should allow this to continue. However, I have to temper my enthusiasm due to the risk of a policy error by the Federal Reserve which could cause a recession. If we get into a recession, there will be a much better buying opportunity, and that is what I am waiting for in order to build out a bigger position. However, I am also buying this ETF now because if we see a soft landing scenario play out, this ETF could post strong total returns from a combination of the high yield it offers along with the potential for capital gains, especially if interest rates decline between now and 2026.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.