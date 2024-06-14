Adding China To Your Portfolio: Strategic And Tactical Considerations

Summary

  • China’s equity market has experienced a surge in price momentum due to shareholder-focused policies and government support.
  • China’s ex-state-owned businesses tend to perform better over the long run, making them attractive for investment in the technology and consumer-oriented sectors.
  • Investors should pay attention to policy announcements and evaluate the performance of different funds focused on China.

By Liqian Ren

Since the Chinese New Year (February 9, 2024), when China fired the head of its securities regulator, the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), China's equity market has experienced a surge in price momentum.

