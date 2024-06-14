Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is a deep-sea minerals exploration company which aims to mine critical battery metals from the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ). Founded in 2011, it went public via a SPAC in September 2021. Since going public, it has returned -86.7% to investors and trades at $1.41 per share as of June 13th, 2024.

TMC cannot yet market its products and generates zero revenue. The latest report estimates the beginning of “small-scale” commercial operations in Q1-2026. However, TMC has an offtake agreement with Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) for 50% of its volumes. I believe this will enable TMC to speed up commercial operations quickly.

As a result, TMC could continue burning cash for at least another 18-20 months. At the current rate of ~$60m per year, this may imply an additional minimum financing requirement of $90m - $100m until TMC can start self-sustaining.

At the end of Q1-2024, management stated having access to an additional $215m of funding through different equity and debt financing vehicles. One of the facilities includes a $20m credit facility granted by the company’s shareholders, underpinning their belief in and their commitment to the company.

In my view, TMC is promising and could become a challenger in the battery metals industry. However, a long list of risk factors persists – notably the critical exploitation permit from the ISA.

Any kind of positive news regarding the exploitation of the CCZ can be considered as catalyst for a potential appreciation of TMC’s share price. Currently trading at $1.41, I believe TMC is a highly risky and speculative buy with an attractive upside.

TMC's Edge & Commercial Outlook

TMC aims to mine nodules from the ocean seabed in the CCZ. These resources have become attractive for miners and smelters because of their relatively high metals content.

Taking the example of copper, the Escondida mine operated by BHP (NYSE:BHP) , the world’s largest copper mine, produces ores with ~0.54% copper content. In contrast, the nodules targeted by TMC in the CCZ supposedly contain 1.1% of copper, 1.42% of nickel, and 0.17% of cobalt (10K, page 23).

TMC also has a major customer awaiting commercial operations to commence. Glencore entered into an offtake agreement with TMC and secured 50% of its annual production once the project goes online.

Battery Metals Markets And Prospects

Battery Metals markets remain volatile. Over the past year, they have declined significantly from their highs, except for copper (+19.8%). Nickel is down -17.1%, Cobalt -13.5%, and Lithium a surprising -71.4%. This is in line with broader claims recently that EV-Sales growth is slowing down globally, negatively affecting demand mid-term demand for battery metals.

YoY comparison of critical metals prices

Battery Metals Price Development (Tradingview)

Copper on the other hand appreciated recently, probably driven by a concentrate shortage. Smelters had to accept negative Treatment Charges. Stocks are piling up in China, the world’s largest consumer of copper, in a period were copper stocks usually decline.

Nevertheless, the energy transition is ongoing, and I am convinced that metals’ demand will keep rising over the next decade. Consequently, while market headwinds could impact TMC in the short run, I do believe miners will have significant tailwinds in the coming decade.

ISA Permit Developments

TMC still awaits its exploitation permit to be issued by the ISA. The same applies for all its competitors, i.e. no deep-sea mining project has gone online in the CCZ as of today. So far, the ISA meetings have been historically inconclusive and failed to provide a regulatory framework regarding deep-sea mining.

During the last earnings call, management indicated that it expects to apply for an exploitation license in July 2024. It will follow another round of ISA meetings in July 2024 and will be irrespective of the regulatory status. The process until the approval is estimated to last another 12 months.

Evidence suggests that political support for deep-sea mining projects is growing. Norway now is the first country having begun commercial operations. France and China both seem to also soften their stance, and the US media appears supportive as well.

Recent Media Statements (Q1 - Earnings Call)

In consideration of these statements, management also indicated that it expects the first commercial operations to start in Q1-2026, at a small scale (1.3 million tons per annum).

Estimated Project Timeline (Q1-Earnings Call)

Financing Requirements

TMC’s success will hinge on its ability to finance itself until the obtention of its exploitation permit. The timeline is uncertain and political and environmental factors remain considerable obstacles. However, TMC has various untapped financing vehicles and reduced its operating cash burn YoY (see below).

In Q1-2024, it used $12.1m of cash, a nearly 50% decrease compared to Q1-2023. It still had $4m of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

Cash Flows Q1 YoY (Q1-Earnings Call)

Allseas, a partner and shareholder of TMC, agreed to provide a $25m credit facility and increased its total equity stake to 17.6% (10K, page 138). ERAS Capital, the fund of Andrei Karkar, a major shareholder, has also enabled access to a $20m credit facility to finance operations.

Also, TMC still has untapped financing possibilities, primarily through equity offerings. However, management currently refrains from raising additional capital with the objective of preventing existing shareholder dilution.

Financing Vehicles (Q1-Earnings Call)

I believe that TMC is sufficiently capitalized to stay afloat until conclusive statements both from the ISA and international governments are issued. If positive, these would open new doors of additional financing (e.g. debt) which have not been used so far. If negative, it could imply the foreclosure of TMC’s operations.

Risks & Limitations

TMC remains a highly risky investment. It does not generate revenue and various factors still put the company at risk of operating commercially.

Environmental concerns : Activists have advocated against deep-sea mining continuously. Greenpeace issued another statement recently. Their ability to influence international agencies and/or governments would threaten TMC.

: Activists have advocated against deep-sea mining continuously. Greenpeace issued another statement recently. Their ability to influence international agencies and/or governments would threaten TMC. Political concerns : Governments globally are still undecided on the topic of deep-sea mining. Any adverse regulation would cumber or impede the execution of TMC’s projects, and potentially lead to its foreclosure.

: Governments globally are still undecided on the topic of deep-sea mining. Any adverse regulation would cumber or impede the execution of TMC’s projects, and potentially lead to its foreclosure. Operational concerns & competition : TMC has not yet scaled its operations. It is unclear what the contribution margin would really be. It is also not completely clear what the actual cost structure would be per MT. The inability to compete on costs would be an additional risk factor.

: TMC has not yet scaled its operations. It is unclear what the contribution margin would really be. It is also not completely clear what the actual cost structure would be per MT. The inability to compete on costs would be an additional risk factor. Market dynamics: Mining remains a cyclical industry, and volatility traditionally affects revenues for all players. Any adverse dynamic for Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, or Manganese prices could significantly affect TMC’s profitability.

Conclusion

In my view, TMC could become an alternative source of valuable battery metals. It has signed customers to take delivery. Also, the management team's strong commitment suggests they will finance the company until it can go online. However, the dependence on regulatory decisions that are influenced by both political and environmental forces make it a highly risky investment. Should they obtain the exploitation license for NORI, TMC could become a success. Consequently, TMC is a risky buy in my view.