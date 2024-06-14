TMC the metals: A Speculative Buy Where Patience Could Benefit The Brave

Julien Lefebvre profile picture
Julien Lefebvre
48 Followers

Summary

  • TMC is a deep-sea minerals exploration company that could become a viable player in battery metals over the next years, if regulation permits.
  • The political climate appears to moderately appease, and an exploitation permit may be in sight over the next 12–16 months, according to its management.
  • While the company still depends on external financing to sustain itself, the commitment of all stakeholders remains strong.
  • Any decisive news on when operations can actually commence could unlock value for investors, and I rate TMC a highly risky and speculative buy.
Shipping, freight and logistics with a supervisor standing on the dock in a harbor, looking at the view and waiting for a delivery or shipment. Safety and control in the import and export industry

Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is a deep-sea minerals exploration company which aims to mine critical battery metals from the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ). Founded in 2011, it went public via a SPAC in September 2021. Since going public, it has

This article was written by

Julien Lefebvre profile picture
Julien Lefebvre
48 Followers
Cross Sector Coverage of various Equities.I developed a passion for Equities over time, and hope to share ideas and engage into constructive exchanges on SA. My investment philosophy focuses on value and deep value equities. With experience in Metals Trading, I enjoy looking at the Metals & Minerals sector and analyzing their dynamics.None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News