Gary Kavanagh

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is the leading operator of NGL (ethane and propane) transportation and processing infrastructure strategically positioned between the Permian and the Gulf Coast.

The company, as well as the broader sector, has benefited as of late due to the increasing oil and NGL production in the US. The pipelines have a limited capacity which takes a while to expand and therefore sudden rise in volumes resulted in higher demand and pricing for existing capacity. Price spreads between different market points have also widened, opening up profitable trading and marketing opportunities.

NGL pipeline utilisation rates are currently peaking, but are expected to start declining in 2025 as additional capacity enters the market. Broader availability of transportation and processing options will lead to more competition between infrastructure providers, which will likely lead to more competitive pricing of midstream services and a reduction in trading and marketing profits.

EPD generates the majority of revenues from 5 to 10-year take-or-pay contracts with their customers and therefore even as the business enters a weaker market, the revenues and the profits will not fall off the cliff but likely reduce gradually. Having said it, from the current level of profitability, the upside does seem to be quite limited over the next few years.

We rate Enterprise Products as a Hold.

Rapid growth in shale oil output has boosted NGL transport and processing infrastructure utilisation rates

NGLs are essentially the types of natural gas that can be transported and stored in a liquid form under pressure, without the need for additional cooling. The most commonly occurring NGLs are ethane and propane. Ethane is primarily used as a precursor to ethylene, a key feedstock in the production of a range of chemicals. Propane is primarily utilised in domestic applications as a heating and cooking fuel.

NGLs are most commonly found and extracted in combination with methane, this mixture is referred to as wet gas. Wet gas is extracted either on its own or in association with oil. After production, wet gas is transported to processing plants where natural gas (methane) is separated. NGLs are then transported to fractioning plans for the separation of different liquid gasses. NGLs are essentially a by-product of natural gas as well as oil production. As oil and natural gas production grows, more NGLs are also produced.

During 2023, U.S. NGL production was approximately 6.4 million barrels per day (MMbpd), the key production regions for NGL are Permian, Appalachian, and Eagle Ford. The NGL output of the US has more than doubled over the last 10 years, as can be seen in the chart below.

Dallas Fed

NGL output has increased considerably as of late, mainly due to increased production of associated gas from oil wells. The main driver for this growth was the Permian, where associated gas production has tripled over the last five years.

Fostered by this rapid production growth, NGL infrastructure providers, such as EDP, benefited from higher volumes as well as stronger pricing for the scarce transport and processing capacity. EPD's Permian takeaway pipeline capacity utilisation is currently peaking at 98% as the whole market is quite tight.

EPD Investor Presentation

The bigger the transportation infrastructure bottlenecks, the higher the price spread between the production regions and the demand centres, as capacity shortages limit arbitrage. Energy traders take advantage of these spreads due to their long-term infrastructure contracts and preferential access. EPD is also engaged in these trading and marketing activities as it keeps some capacity for itself. These non-fixed fee revenues contributed 23% of group gross profits "GOM" during FY2023.

EPD Investor Presentation

EPD signs fixed-price long-term fee contracts with customers for its capacity, but part of its capacity is also utilised for its own marketing activities. While the long-term contract nature prevents the company from benefiting instantly as the market for pipelines tightens, marketing activities are a different matter. Over the last 5 years, EPD's Gross Operating Margin growth was mainly driven by its Marketing activities.

NGL Pipelines & Services (USD mm): FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 5 YR Change Consolidated revenues: 15,648 13,470 11,176 16,302 24,259 17,645 Midstream service 2,728 2,536 2,206 2,586 2,952 2,799 71 Sales of NGLs and related product 12,920 10,934 8,970 13,716 21,307 14,846 1,926 Gross operating profit 3,830.7 4,069.8 4,182.4 4,315.9 5,142 4,898 1,067 Gross operating profit, excluding midstream revenues 1,102.7 1,533.8 1,976.4 1,729.9 2,190 2,099 996 Click to enlarge

EPD Financial statements, our estimates

NGL transport, processing and especially marketing have been particularly profitable activities for market participants. No wonder that market participants want to gain or at least maintain the market share of this growing lucrative market. New capacity is in the process of being added by EPD.

NGL pipeline capacity additions will reduce midstream bottlenecks, leading to reduced pricing of midstream services and trading profits

Significant additional NGL transportation and processing capacity expansion projects are currently being undertaken by market participants, including EPD itself. These additions are expected to reduce the capacity utilisation rates from 97-98% currently to about mid-70s in H2 2025.

East Daley

EPD operates all along the value chain from upstream gathering and processing of wet gas down to NGL fractioning at market points and Gulf Coast export terminals. Healthy profits can be made as long as capacity is tight and spreads between producing regions and demand regions are high. The current environment is favourable for midstream operators and energy traders. When spare capacity increases, the spreads between endpoints are likely to narrow as more gas flows through.

The spread between the Permian wellhead wet gas and the Gulf Coast prices is currently about $12 per barrel. As estimated by an influential industry research body:

We calculate the integrated NGL giants Energy Transfer (ET), EPD and TRGP earn almost $5.50 on a per-barrel-equivalent basis at their Permian gas processing plants. These companies then more than double their NGL earnings by sending volumes through their own pipelines (~$3/bbl), fractionation plants (almost $2/bbl) and LPG export terminals on the Gulf Coast (~$1.75/bbl).

Higher excess capacities will lead to reduced pricing for the midstream activities and keep the midstream revenues flat even as capacity grows As explained by the same research body:

Defending these healthy NGL margins requires going on offence, even if capital spending precedes higher pipeline utilisation. As excess capacity piles up, we expect market rates for transmission and fractionation (T&F) to fall below legacy tariffs in 2025.

Higher transmission throughput will also enable processing capacity investments, which would further reduce spreads and make trading activities less profitable. Permian wet gas processing capacity is projected to increase by 23% by 2026.

Overall, the largest operating segment of Enterprise Products is unlikely to grow meaningfully in the medium term, even as volumes expand.

Weaker NGL Gross Operating Profits will cap the earnings growth potential of EPD

EPD generates the majority of its operating EBITDA from NGL midstream and marketing activities. The segment has also been the main driver of the company's profit growth over the last 3 years.

EPD Annual Report EPD Annual Report

As of late, more than half of the gross operating profit margin of the NGL business was derived from "Sales of NGLs and related products", - the marketing activities of the segment. The gross operating profit of the NGL division is almost twice as big as midstream revenues, as can be seen from the table above.

The decline of the operating profits from NGL marketing activities would have a significant negative impact on the Operating Income of the group.

Since 2018, EPD's gross operating margin has increased by ~$1 billion, due to the improving performance of sales and marketing activities. The business is likely to start experiencing a more adverse operating environment from about H2 of 2025, as spare pipeline capacity increases. If the profitability of marketing activities goes down to the levels of 2018, the operating income of the business could go down by ~15%.

On top of this, the reduction in transmission and fractionation (T&F) fees will add a headwind to the midstream revenues. EPD is expanding midstream capacity and NGL production volumes are likely to grow. However, a more subdued pricing environment can lead to stagnant business revenues even as volumes increase.

Overall, we see a muted growth outlook for the business over the next 2-3 years.

We rate EPD as a Hold due to its attractive dividend yield but challenging growth outlook beyond FY2025

During FY2023, EPD has generated ~$7 billion of Free Cash Flow, excluding the changes in operating accounts and growth capital spending. $4.3 billion of this was paid out in dividends.

EPD Annual Report

The business is currently trading at a pre-tax FCF yield of 11% and a dividend yield of 7.1%. We have to note that EPD is a pass-through entity and pays no corporate taxes. Even after levying say a 20% tax rate, a 5.7% dividend yield from a stable business seems attractive.

The dividend of EPD seems well protected, even in a more adverse business environment, due to rather moderate leverage levels of ~3.2x EBITDA and the high DCF coverage ratio.

Having said it, the valuation upside seems to be limited by several factors:

Earnings and Free Cash Flow growth are likely to be capped by increasing NGL infrastructure spare capacities. Increased growth capital spending can also reduce the ability to pay dividends, as "growth" investments might just maintain existing market share and not lead to earnings growth.

We rate the company as Hold as they do pay a comparatively attractive dividend yield which does not seem likely to be cut. The earnings growth prospects though seem rather muted over the medium term and a buy recommendation is not warranted at this point.

Investor takeaways

Enterprise Products and its midstream peers have benefited from the rapid growth in US hydrocarbon production.

As oil and gas production growth outpaced pipeline and processing capacity additions, midstream operators benefited from firm prices for their services. On top of this, transportation capacity shortages increased price spreads in the market, opening up profitable NGL marketing opportunities.

As output growth slows and pipeline capacity additions catch up, EPD is likely to face a more adverse business environment. The growth outlook is rather muted for the group.

Having said that, a large share of company revenue is derived from long-term fixed-price contracts, and therefore the negative impact is likely to be marginal. Given the rather strong dividend coverage ratios of today, we believe that EPD will be able to maintain the dividend payment even in a more challenging market environment.

We rate this stock as Hold.

