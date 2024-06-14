dabldy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares. The company has a different strategy than its competitors in Brazil, and I see strong signs that this strategy will have an important catalyst.

In my view, the request for recovery from competitor Gol (OTCPK:GOLLQ), and the codeshare agreement signed between the companies has Azul as a major beneficiary. Finally, when we analyze the EV/EBITDA, the company trades with a significant discount of 15% compared to its peers.

Introduction

The airline sector was the most impacted by mobility restrictions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. In Brazil, IBGE data shows that passenger transport was 44 million people in 2020, 53% lower than in 2019.

It is worth highlighting that the airline sector is quite complex, given its capital-intensive characteristics, high debt, operating costs and competitiveness. In Brazil, the market has an oligopoly characteristic and is dominated by Latam (37.8%), Gol (31.1%) and Azul (29%).

Domestic market share of airlines In revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) (ANAC)

Another characteristic is that Latam recently filed for judicial recovery, and recently Gol filed a request for judicial recovery. This denotes the complexity of the operation, both in Brazil and around the world.

There are even rumors that the Brazilian government itself is organizing a merger of the three main companies in Brazil. Now, let's talk a little more about Azul and its interesting business model.

History And Business Model

Azul has a unique positioning in the Brazilian aviation market. The company has a strong presence in destinations little served by other companies, in addition to low route overlap with competitors Gol and LATAM.

The airline is the only service provider on 80% of its routes, it achieves this due to the great diversification of aircraft, both in size and power. This strategy is interesting, especially in Brazil and corroborates my positive view of the shares. The country has a territorial extension and has a thriving agribusiness in the center-west, outside the routes most explored by the competition.

Network (IR Company)

Brazil is the largest market served by the company, and its results have a strong correlation with the country's economy.

Azul Fundamentals

Now, let's carry out a financial analysis of Azul against its competitors in America and understand how its competitive advantages are transformed into numbers.

Ticker (NYSE:AZUL) (OTCPK:LTMAY) (OTCPK:GOLLQ) (NASDAQ:JBLU) (NYSE:CPA) Name AZUL LATAM GOL JETBLUE COPA Market Cap $595M $8.3B $84M $1.8B $3.9B Revenue $3.7B $12.1B $3.7B $9.5B $3.5B Revenue Growth 5 Year [CAGR] 14.8% 4.5% 9.7% 4% 5.7% EBITDA Margin 10% 16.8% 18.7% 5.4% 30.7% Net Income Margin -14% 5.9% 10.4% -8.7% 16.3% Net Debt / EBITDA 7x 2.3x 5x 3.1x 0.8x Click to enlarge

After analyzing the company's numbers and those of its competitors, some data are interesting. For example, Azul's net margin and leverage are worse than its competitors. At this point I have a reservation, as I believe that these numbers will improve significantly in the future. This must occur because Azul reprofiled its debt.

With this re-profiling, the company should reach 4x net debt/ebitda and see a major improvement in cash flow and profits. In my projections, I believe that the company will reach $1.25 billion in Ebitda by the end of 2024, but it should only show profits in 2024. Finally, I find it very interesting that Azul has had the highest revenue growth in the last 5 years.

In my view, there is a lot of opportunity for operational and debt improvements, but it is essential that there are sales for this, and the company has excellent sales numbers, which corroborates my positive vision for the company. But does the valuation reflect the improvements that should occur?

Valuation Shows Opportunity

For the valuation, I will use a comparative assessment of the company and its competitors using the EV/EBITDA multiple. I will use the multiple since many airlines are still having profitability problems, and thus, we were able to exclude the financial result from our evaluation.

EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

If we add up the projected EV/EBITDA of all companies and divide by 5, we have an average multiple of 5.4x. Azul currently trades at 4.6x with an interesting upside potential of 18.7% and which corroborates my recommendation to buy the company's shares. Now, let's analyze the quant rating and factor grades indicators.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades

The Quant Rating tool points to a strong sell recommendation:

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (IR Company)

I understand the results. The point is that we are talking about the sector most affected by the pandemic, so the poor results in profitability, reviews, and momentum (which I see as an opportunity) are understandable. And I have more reasons to believe that the company will turn things around, so let's talk about the results.

Latest Earning Results And Codeshare

Azul released results with good trends in 1Q24. The company's revenue reached $933 million (-7.7% q/q and +5.7% y/y), with better demand in the domestic market. Costs were also lower than expected, meaning the EBITDA margin was 18.5% compared to 7% in the previous quarter and 16.4% in 1Q23.

However, with leverage still high, the company reported a loss of $209 million. The positive trends I observed came from improvements in the domestic market and cost control. Other measures, such as reprofiling will have an effect on profitability in the medium and long term.

1Q24 highlights (IR Company)

But the main highlight did not come from the result but from the codeshare agreement with Gol in my view. The partnership includes exclusive domestic routes and the integration of loyalty programs. Furthermore, passengers will be able to buy tickets from one company and be served by the other when boarding, optimizing operational efficiency between the companies.

In my view, this partnership will enhance Azul's diversified business model. The companies estimate that this collaboration could result in more than 2,700 new route combinations.

This strategy allows Azul to test the viability of a possible merger and its synergy and complementarity, taking into account the immediate risks of a complete merger without assuming Gol's immediate risks and liabilities.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

The risks to the thesis are diverse, however I will highlight three. The Codeshare agreement with Gol may initially bring some operational inefficiencies common in partnerships of this type, and this could further benefit LATAM, which is already the leader in flight market share in Brazil.

Secondly, the current price of Brent oil is fearful for the thesis. In recent years, the price of Brent oil has been consistently above $80 and impacts airline fuel costs. When we analyze good airline results between 2018 and 2019, a good average for Brent oil is around $65.

Finally, Azul has its operations exclusively in Brazil, which makes it dependent on the local economy. Although I have a positive feeling about the Brazilian economy, as I listed in my ETF EWZ report, the Brazilian fiscal scenario is not good and the company could be impacted.

The Bottom Line

Azul has a unique business model, and the 1Q24 results showed positive trends, such as an improvement in domestic demand and costs under control, which is positive for the company.

Additionally, the company reprofiled its debts, which should provide it with greater cash flow in the coming periods, and its valuation has a 15% discount to the peer average.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Azul shares. Investors should pay attention to the interesting business model that will be enhanced by the codeshare agreement, and the attractive valuation. In my view, the risk-return ratio is quite attractive.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.