Introduction

About a month ago, I got a price alert that one of my stocks on the watchlist had hit the target. That company was Teradata (NYSE:TDC). Since the last time I covered the company, its share price tumbled 40%, so I thought it may be a good time to revisit and see how well it has performed throughout 2023 and whether it would be a good time to start a position now that it is so much more attractive. Cloud has been a decent performer overall, while the rest were laggards, however, I would like to see Cloud growth reaccelerate before pulling the trigger at these price levels. Therefore, I am reiterating a hold rating until I get more information on revenue progression.

Seeking Alpha

Briefly of Financials

Looking at the revenue performance in the last year, the growth has been quite slow, and it seems to have peaked at the end of 2023. The only reason the company saw some growth is its Public Cloud segment outperforming the rest of the revenues by a long mile. However, it seems that it was not enough to carry the company up in the latest quarter, as it saw a 2% y/y decrease overall.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of GAAP margins, these have experienced quite the volatility in the last year, with no apparent trend in sight as of the latest quarter. The downside that I can see is that it has trended down in Q1 ’24. GAAP margins are well below what the company reports on an adjusted basis due to excessive stock-based compensation, and I am not a big fan of that.

Seeking Alpha

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA is slightly on the lower end, which tells me that management is not using the company’s assets as efficiently as possible. I would like to see at least double the return that it is getting now. On the other hand, the company’s ROE is fantastic and well above my minimum requirement of 10%, which tells me that the management is good at utilizing shareholders’ capital. Additionally, the company’s return on total capital is above what I consider worthy of investment, and I pay a premium to own the company, which is over 10%. Overall, I am pleased with these metrics and how they progressed over time, except for GAAP margins which still show no direction.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial position, TDC had around $337m in cash and equivalents, against $474m in long-term debt as of Q1 ’24, which was filed on May 7th ’24. The company’s interest coverage ratio stood at around 6x, so the amount of debt it has on its books is not an issue in my opinion, however, it would be nice to see the company continue paying it off over time, so all the resources available can be used to further the growth of the company and rewards the loyal shareholders.

Overall, I’m not too impressed with how the company performed throughout ’23. Margins showed no positive trend, and top-line growth was minimal throughout the year, with the only good-performing segment being the Public Cloud segment while the rest of the revenue segments saw poor performance. Unsurprisingly, the company’s share price tanked since the last time I covered it.

Comments on the Outlook

Subscription-based Revenue

The company has been transitioning away from perpetual to subscription-based purchasing options. This is a smart move in my opinion, as it is easier to predict the sort of cash flows it will receive throughout the year, however, this segment has not seen a lot of growth. The migration of perpetual revenue is almost complete, so the company needs to find a way to grow subscriptions at a much healthier rate than right now. It seems that once migration is complete the company sees low single-digit growth for the segment and will be contributing to the cloud growth overall. I think that is rather unexciting in terms of growth here. I would like to see some sort of further innovation for this model. Maybe develop some cloud-native versions of their products that would specifically be designed for subscription models. I’m sure there will be customers who would like that sort of flexibility and scalability. For now, I am not expecting miracles from this revenue segment until we hear about more initiatives to drive further growth.

Public Cloud

This segment has continued to perform very well over the year; however, the growth rate has been steadily going down, which is a little concerning. This segment should continue to perform well over the upcoming decade, but the slowdown has been meaningful. I would like to see it reaccelerate going forward or at least stabilize around where the company expects to see the segment end up in FY24, which is a growth between 35% to 41%. Cloud adoption is still alive and well for many enterprises that are still transitioning, so there should be a lot of possibility for growth in this segment. Public Cloud should become the top contributor to total revenues in the next couple of years, so even if it does slow down slightly more, it should be performing much better overall than it did in the last couple of years. Now the question remains if the management can capitalize on such prospects. In my opinion, doubling down on Public Cloud should be the main priority as that seems to be the best in terms of growth and I would like to see it reaccelerate.

Author

AWS (AMZN) has been experiencing a slowdown in the adoption of its cloud but given the size of the company it’s expected. Furthermore, it has a lot of competition from Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) that are looking to take the market share from AWS. TDC is in partnership with these data cloud providers, so it shouldn’t matter which one wins more of the market share. The company needs to offer value so that customers switch to their offerings instead of going with the competition.

In summary, I would like to see better growth from the subscription-based segment by way of introducing some initiatives that could elevate the low single-digit growth a bit further. The Public Cloud segment has been on a downtrend in terms of its growth, which is slightly worrying. I would like to see the company continue to forge stronger partnerships with the main data cloud providers to reaccelerate the growth prospects.

Valuation

So, let’s look at what kind of valuation we get once we input some updated assumptions on revenue growth and margins.

First up, I wanted to take a look at what kind of growth the Public Cloud may experience over the next decade. Given the graph above, we can see it is on a downtrend, so without being too optimistic, I'm assuming growth to slow down to around 8% by FY33. This way the segment is going to grow at around 16% CAGR on the base case. I would like to see an acceleration of growth, but I need a couple of more quarters to decide if I would like to change the growth or linearly growing it down is the right move.

For the rest of the revenues, which will be mostly made up of subscription-based revenues, the company said that the total revenue will be flat to 2% growth for FY24, which means if we put the cloud growth at 35% as we have, the rest of the revenues will see around 13% decline y/y. In the long run, the company says they see low single-digit growth for the rest of the revenues, so I went ahead with around 3% in FY25, which will linearly go down to 0% by FY33. I’m not the biggest fan of such poor growth, given the fact that the company is in a high-growth industry of cloud, but it is better to be safe than sorry and apply too positive of assumptions. Below are these estimates for revenues.

Author

For margins, I decided to use the company’s non-GAAP metrics since that is what they tend to focus the most on when it comes to results. I also decided to keep them stable throughout the valuation model exactly because these are adjusted metrics already and inflate the company’s numbers. Below are those estimates.

Author

For the DCF analysis, I am using the company’s WACC as my discount rate, and 2.5% as my terminal growth rate because I would like the company to at least match the long-term US inflation goal.

Author

With all the above inputs, we get the following cash flows for the DCF model.

Author

Additionally, because the company is using adjusted numbers, which are quite significantly different from GAAP numbers, I am going to add a 40% discount to the final intrinsic value calculation, which will act as a further margin of safety and give me more room for error in my estimates. With that said, Teradata’s intrinsic value is around $36.6 a share, which means it is currently trading at a slight discount.

Author

Closing Comments

So, now that the company’s share price tumbled significantly since the last time I covered it, it seems like it is not a bad time to start a position here. Why am I still recommending not acting on it? Well, for me, the reason is simple. I would like to see the revenue growth to be much stronger than what the company was able to attain recently. I would like to see the Public Cloud segment finally taking over as the main revenue generator, and if it can continue to grow at decent double-digit growth rates, then I could see the company’s top-line growth picking up steam once again. Before I commit any capital to this company, I think I will wait for the company’s next earnings report to come out and see what the management has to say about the outlook going forward and how well the cloud segment has performed so far.

There is a lot of opportunity ahead in terms of AI/ML applications and I would like to see the company grabbing it. As I mentioned the company did hit my price alert that I completely forgot I set last year, so I am tempted to start a position, however, I will make that decision over the next couple of quarters. The risk/reward is much more enticing than it was last year.