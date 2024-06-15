9 Stocks On My Buy List As Fed Rate Cuts Approach

Richard Drury

Get ready to drink from the firehose. Lots of data and charts to absorb this week. I hope you'll find it insightful and thought-provoking.

Here's the agenda:

Disinflation continues and is spreading across the CPI basket, which will open the door to rate cuts and a potentially massive rally in REITs.

More signs are showing up that the consumer is weakening.

A new stock exchange is coming to Texas in 2026; an ode to the economic strength of Texas.

My buy list going into the third week of June.

Let's dig in.

Disinflation > Rate Cuts > REIT Rally

As I have been saying for a while now, a disinflationary trend (falling rate of inflation) is solidly entrenched and should continue through at least the end of this year.

The May CPI report contributed more evidence to that thesis.

The severely lagging shelter CPI items, "Rent of Primary Residence" and "Owners' Equivalent Rent" both continue to decline, trailing private-sector data that shows residential rent basically flat.

Food inflation also continues to come down. Grocery inflation declined from 1.1% in April to 1.0% in May. Restaurant inflation declined from 4.1% in April to 4.0% in May.

Auto maintenance & repairs inflation is coming down, and (thankfully) so is car insurance inflation -- down from 22% in April to 20% in May. Hey, it's a decline.

Durables (e.g. new & used cars, appliances, furniture) prices are in deflationary mode. Prices are falling in this category at their fastest rate since January 2004.

The inflationary surge, which was primarily facilitated by the massive surge in the money supply during COVID-19...

Data by YCharts

...is over.

It's now just a matter of time before the CPI shows that.

Which means it's now just a matter of time before the Fed finally begins its rate-cutting cycle.

Which means it's now just a matter of time before money that is currently in 5%-yielding money market accounts begins to flow back into real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ).

That's the historical pattern, as Jussi Askola and I pointed out in an article in January. When the Fed hikes rates enough times, funds flow out of REITs and into money markets. But when the Fed cuts rates, funds flow out of money markets and back into REITs.

Torsten Slok - Apollo

The colossal $6 trillion in money market funds right now could fuel quite a colossal rally in REITs, depending on how many times the Fed ends up cutting, how the economy is doing at the time, and so on.

I've heard the same objection from countless commenters now whenever I pitch REITs as a good buy: "Why would I buy a REIT when I could earn over 5% from a money market fund?"

Because that 5% from a MMF will start to decline as soon as the Fed starts cutting, but the dividend paid to you by a solid REIT will continue to grow.

Why not just keep money in MMFs until the Fed starts cutting, then shift money over into REITs?

Because the market is forward-looking. By the time the Fed actually starts cutting, unless we're in recession, REIT stock prices will have already rallied, bringing down their dividend yields.

Sometimes you have to accept short-term pain for long-term gain -- the lower yield today for the higher yield-on-cost tomorrow.

More Signs of Consumer Weakening

I've written lately about signs that American consumers are weakening, losing spending power, or otherwise pulling back on consumption for other reasons.

Here are a few more signs that I interpret as that trend continuing.

First, note that movie theater ticket sales in 2024 are about half their level from before COVID-19.

The Numbers

I think a few things are going on here. There's a lot more entertainment options via streaming, and studios have shortened theatrical release windows in order to make films rentable on their streaming platforms sooner. Often, you can rent a blockbuster movie for $20 just 2-3 weeks after it comes out in theaters. That's definitely hurting theaters.

But at the same time, I think the rebound in theater attendance in 2022-2023 can mostly be seen as a temporary surge of post-COVID revenge spending, partially funded by Uncle Sam's stimmy checks. Now that consumers' wallets have thinned, they are pulling back on little luxuries like trips to the movie theater.

This is why I don't own EPR Properties (EPR), which has about 40% of its portfolio in movie theaters, and recently sold my only exposure to the company, which was its Series C preferred stock (EPR.PR.C).

Another little luxury consumers seem to be pulling back on is trips to restaurants.

National Restaurant Association

Last year, restaurants were consistently able to offset slowly falling customer volume with higher menu prices. But for at least the first four months of this year, that is no longer the case. So far, in 2024, same-store sales have been falling for more US restaurants than they've been rising.

This, as I've commented in the past, strikes me as a recipe (pardon the pun) for continued disinflation in the "food away from home" category.

National Restaurant Association

Continued disinflation in "food away from home" (aka restaurants) will help the overall CPI come down as well.

Lastly, I'll point out that visits to Vail Resorts (MTN) were down 9% YoY in the most recent quarter. That's still up from pre-COVID levels, but it demonstrates a distinct pullback in consumer appetite to spend.

Chartr

Particularly notable about this decline is that Vail Resorts has fundamentally shifted its business model away from one-off lift ticket sales and toward season passes. Even with a lot more "Epic Pass" holders, visits are sliding.

Again, post-COVID revenge spending is over. Excess savings have been depleted. Consumers are reining in more and more forms of spending.

Lone Star Stock Exchange

BlackRock (BLK) and Citadel Securities have teamed up to back a new stock exchange to be based in Dallas, Texas, appropriately called the TXSE. The TXSE has already raised $120 million in funding, making it the most well-funded US exchange outside the NYSE ever.

As a proud Texan, I tip my cowboy hat and fire my six-shooter into the air at this idea. I hope it succeeds where many other upstart exchanges have failed.

The idea is to be an electronic trading platform like the Nasdaq (NDAQ). So it won't have the frenzied trading floor (that's honestly not so frenzied anymore) where wild-eyed traders roam and inexplicable buzzers randomly go off. The exchange, if implemented as intended, would challenge New York City's dominance of the capital markets and attract more companies to IPO with the promise of fewer regulations.

This new Texas stock exchange looks promising for the same reason Sunbelt states have attracted so many people, businesses, and jobs from coastal states over the last half-decade or so. Where New York and California seem to become more onerous places to do business and run public companies, states like Texas remain business-friendly.

Hence, why the Lone Star State has led the country (right behind the 780k residents of North Dakota) in real GDP growth as of late.

Chartr

Texas is already home to over 10% of Fortune 500 headquarters. And if Texas was its own country (like it was from 1836 to 1846), it would have the 8th largest economy in the world -- larger than Canada, Italy, or Russia.

As you can surmise from the chart above, states like Texas and Florida are basically stealing market share from states like California and Texas.

That is true even of California's most prized industry of technology.

Torsten Slok - Apollo Global Management

Not all of those lost California tech jobs are going to Texas, obviously, but many are. The Golden State's share of total US tech jobs has plunged from 19% in 2020 to 16% today. It's still a tech leader, obviously, but the trend is not California's friend.

Formerly, the Bay Area around San Francisco enjoyed growing concentration and synergies in the tech and VC space. Now they're experiencing growing dyssynergies as tech companies and jobs flee to other states.

This trend of dyssynergies as well as the new norm of hybrid/remote work has effectively eliminated the necessity for tech companies to cluster in California. They can now operate just as well, and more cheaply, in Austin, TX or Miami, FL.

My portfolio has a decidedly home state bias to it, and I like it that way.

My largest individual stock holding of Agree Realty (ADC) has Texas as its largest state by NOI at 7.2%, followed by Florida at 5.8%.

My second-largest individual stock holding, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), is based in Houston and has a very strong and synergetic network of midstream energy infrastructure assets across the resource-rich state of Texas.

EPD May Presentation

From the Permian Basin to the Gulf of Mexico, EPD's Texas assets are well-located and irreplaceable, especially in a time when record amounts of oil & gas are being pulled from the ground and exported overseas.

By the way, not to be outdone, Texas also generates more electricity from renewable energy sources than any other state.

Another of my top holdings is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), the largest Sunbelt-focused multifamily REIT with a heavy presence in Texas. Its markets and its apartment communities have continuously enjoyed net migration flows from non-Sunbelt states like California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington over the last five years.

MAA NAREIT Presentation

Likewise, my two favorite business development companies ("BDCs") are Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Capital Southwest (CSWC), the former headquartered in Houston and the latter in Dallas. The two formerly co-managed a JV called the I-45 Senior Loan Fund, named after the highway stretching between Houston and Dallas.

My largest industrial REIT holding is EastGroup Properties (EGP), is also focused on the Sunbelt region and derives over 1/3rd of its total net operating income from the state of Texas.

EGP May Presentation

These markets tend to have much greater growth in the supply of industrial space, but they also enjoy greater demand growth from faster growing populations and economies.

On the other end of the spectrum, I also own Rexford Industrial (REXR), which is another industrial REIT entirely concentrated in the ultra-supply-constrained market of Southern California. REXR's high-quality, highly functional properties stand out in a market with virtually no new supply and a steady stream of demolitions/conversions every year.

When it comes to retail real estate, my favorite name by far is InvenTrust Properties (IVT), which is also focused on the Sunbelt region but is particularly concentrated in Texas (~41% of NOI).

IVT May Presentation

With high-quality, grocery-anchored centers in affluent areas of fast-growing cities, I believe IVT's organic and bottom-line cash flow growth should be at or near the top of its peer group in the coming years, which should enable continued, steady dividend growth.

Finally, rounding out my Texas economy stocks is the exclusively Texas-focused regional bank, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). This conservatively run bank enjoys a loyal, growing customer base and high-quality loan book, with virtually no signs of rising stress from its commercial real estate segment.

I recently wrote a full, "strong buy" article on CFR, which you can read here. I think now is the best time since the COVID-19 selloff to buy shares in this dividend growth stalwart.

My Buy List For The Third Week of June

Most of my buy list is the same this week as it has been in previous weeks. Since I've previously given pitches for all but one of the names below, I'll mostly focus on the one newcomer.

Dividend Yield Projected Future Div Growth Range (Guesstimate) American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) 3.0% High Single-Digit American Tower (AMT) 3.3% High Single-Digit Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) 4.5% Mid-Single-Digit Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 4.0% Low Double-Digit Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 3.8% Mid- to High-Single-Digit Comcast (CMCSA) 3.3% Mid- to High-Single-Digit InvenTrust Properties (IVT) 3.7% Mid-Single-Digit Rexford Industrial (REXR) 3.7% High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Sempra (SRE) 3.3% Mid- to High-Single-Digit Click to enlarge

American Homes 4 Rent

AMH is my favorite single-family rental REIT and the higher quality bet than Invitation Homes (INVH), in my opinion, because of its internal build-to-rent development platform.

Because of the mismatch between cost of capital and home prices right now, it mostly doesn't pencil out for REITs like AMH or INVH to buy existing homes. But AMH is able to develop some 2,000 rental homes per year through its homebuilding platform at much higher stabilized yields.

I came across this chart recently showing the share of new single-family homes built specifically to use as rental rather than owner-occupied housing.

NAR

Low homebuying affordability is causing a rapid shift toward build-to-rent homes. AMH is a key player in that trend.

Alexandria Real Estate

As I've said in the past, lots and lots of life science space is hitting ARE's markets right now -- the biggest surge of new supply ever. Much of it is speculative (delivered vacant), and much of it is lower quality and thus not competitive with ARE's state-of-the-art facilities.

Even so, rising vacancy rates in ARE's top markets like Boston, New York City, San Francisco, and the North Carolina Research Triangle will likely weigh on ARE's results over the next year or so.

Cushman & Wakefield

I think that is a major reason for ARE's poor performance recently.

The supply surge won't last forever, though. New starts in this space have already plummeted back to healthy levels. And over half the new starts this year are fully preleased, reducing the amount of spec space coming that could potentially compete with ARE's portfolio.

Sempra

As of this writing, I do not yet own SRE, but I've long been an admirer and have simply never been paying attention to it during the optimal times to buy it.

SRE is a North American utility company with regulated service territories in Texas and California as well as an infrastructure arm with investments in LNG export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico, natural gas pipelines, and renewable energy projects.

The US LNG export boom over the last decade has been truly astonishing, and SRE plays a key role in that with its export terminals.

Data by YCharts

I like SRE for much the same reason I like American Electric Power (AEP). Both have extensive portfolios of transmission & distribution infrastructure. AEP is the largest owner of T&D assets in the country, and SRE's subsidiary Oncor Electric Delivery is one of the largest T&D owners in the state of Texas. It owns over 140,000 miles of T&D lines in Texas, serving around 13 million electricity customers in the state.

The Dallas-based Oncor is the single largest utility in Texas, serving much of the DFW area as well as North and West Texas.

Oncor Website

Areas like Texas with more growth, more construction, and more power generation sources coming online will require a lot more transmission & distribution infrastructure, which positions SRE well to benefit from the healthy growth of its service areas.

And while SRE's dividend yield of 3.3% is unexciting, keep in mind that its payout ratio is very low at about 52% of adjusted EPS for 2024. This lower payout ratio not only buffers the dividend and facilitates future dividend growth but also makes SRE less reliant on capital-raising to fund growth.

While SRE does derive some growth from its regulated operations in San Diego and renewable energy infrastructure investments in California (Cimarron Wind), I am most excited about its strong presence in Texas.

For example, in Q1 2024, Oncor experienced a ~20% YoY increase in interconnection requests. That means lots of new buildings and electricity users in Oncor's service territory.

SRE currently trades at a 16.0x P/E multiple, neither expensive nor cheap, in my opinion. I'll be looking to slowly build a position in the coming weeks.