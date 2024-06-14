gorodenkoff

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has seen one of the largest stock gains due to the booming AI data center demand. The data center infrastructure provider isn't actually guiding towards massive growth in the years ahead, despite a big jump in orders and backlog. My investment thesis is Bearish on the stock long term, but the recent trading action suggests Vertiv rallies back to the previous highs around $110, where the stock should likely be unloaded.

Source: Finviz

All Focus On Orders

Back at the end of April, Vertiv reported Q1'24 sales grew 8% to reach $1.6 billion. The company guided to Q2 organic sales growth of ~12% to reach $1.9 to $1.95 billion, and the company even suggested total 2024 sales would only grow at the same 12% organic clip.

The key to the story is dissecting the potential of the big orders and backlog growth against the rather meager organic sales forecast.

Q1'24 organic orders up 60% compared to Q1'23

Book-to-bill ratio 1.5x in Q1'24

Record high $6.3 billion backlog at the end of Q1'24

Liquid Cooling capacity ramp ~11x Q1'24 level

A couple of quick points is that the record backlog doesn't even top the 2024 sales target of $7.6 billion. Also, the company noted orders pushing into 2025 helps boost current amounts without growing revenues this year.

In essence, Vertiv is hinting at the company or the demand equation being unable to push sales for the year much higher than the now targeted 12% growth. The AI boom for data center demand isn't actually translating to massive sales growth for the data infrastructure companies, with most of the money going towards buying GPUs.

Vertiv is a leader in power management and the thermal chain as key focused of AI data centers utilizing energy demanding GPUs. Regardless, at the Investor Day back in November (over a year after the AI ramp started) Vertiv was still promoting only 9% to 12% growth in data center infrastructure growth with up to only 400 basis points due to AI.

Source: Vertiv Investor Day '23

The company even bought CoolTera Ltd. to boost liquid cooling products. CoolTera was a prior partner in the multiple data center deployments of their liquid cooling units for data centers.

Vertiv plans to grow the capacity for CoolTera liquid cooling units by ~45x by the end of '24. The terms of the deal and capacity level wasn't provided, though Super Micro Computer (SMCI) has forecast up to 30% of server racks using direct liquid cooling technology this year.

Source: Vertiv Q4'23 presentation

Either way, the deal was completed in December and the amounts should be incorporated into financial forecasts for 2024 by now.

Not Enough

Vertiv now has a market cap at $36 billion and is likely on a path back to $110 for a market cap topping $40 billion. The balance sheet actually includes nearly $3 billion in debt and would push the EV to ~$45 billion on a rally back to the previous high of $110.

The company has very limited margins due to the nature of the equipment business. Gross margins were only ~34% in Q1'24 and the company is guiding to an adjusted operating margin of 17%+. The company is expecting the operating margin to expand sharply, leading to strong EPS growth.

The issue is that the stock is already up 325% this year, and Vertiv now trades at close to 40x forward EPS estimates. Multiple expansion has been a main driver of the stock gains, yet the company isn't likely to produce the type of accelerated growth to warrant the current high P/E multiple.

Data by YCharts

At $110, Vertiv would trade at 36x the current 2025 EPS target of $3.06. Some upside to these estimates probably exist due to soaring data center demand from AI, but the company has told investors over and over that booming GPU demand doesn't translate into massive data infrastructure demand.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Vertiv will be priced for near perfection on the rally back to the prior highs at nearly $110. The excitement over liquid cooling technology has probably aided the stock gains, though the technology is having a limited boost to sales. Investors should use such an opportunity to unload Vertiv at the peak after massive gains in the stock over the last couple of years, despite the company not actually reporting runaway growth.