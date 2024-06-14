It's Time To Cut Rates

Summary

  • The Fed should cut rates. July would be the right time to start, in my opinion.
  • There are numerous signs that cutting could be appropriate - rising unemployment, rising claims, falling hourly earnings and core PCE that is likely to be at 2.55% in May.
  • Cutting in July sets the precedent that they’re starting, and so if they needed to cut again right before the election, it wouldn’t look politically motivated.

Andrii Yalanskyi

I am ready to call it: The Fed should cut rates. July would be the right time to start, in my opinion. To be clear, I don’t think they will do this. I still think the baseline first cut is November, because the next

