Federal Budget: May Deficit Soars To Almost 3x Above Average

The Federal Government publishes the spending and revenue numbers on a monthly basis. The charts and tables below give an in-depth review of the Federal Budget, showing where the money is coming from, where it is going, and the surplus or deficit.
This month saw a $347B deficit, the largest monthly deficit since March of 2023.
This was also the second-largest May ever, only behind May 2020 during the very depths of the pandemic.
On average, May experiences a deficit of -$127B, which makes this year almost 3x larger than typical May deficits!
The two Sankey diagrams below show the distribution of spending and revenue for the month and the trailing twelve-month.
The next two charts show the monthly revenue and costs broken down by expense type.
The chart below shows how Medicare was a big driver of the larger deficit this year.
Interest Expense has ballooned higher to $836B.
The table below goes deeper into the numbers of each category.
Historical Perspective
Zooming out and looking over the history of the budget back to 1980 shows a complete picture. The change since COVID-19 is quite dramatic.
The next two charts zoom in on the recent periods to show the change when compared to pre-Covid. These charts show spending and revenue on a trailing 12-month basis, period over period.
Data Source: Monthly Treasury Statement
Data Updated: Monthly on eighth business day
Last Updated: Period ending May 2024
