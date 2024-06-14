Tony Anderson

Summary

Following my coverage of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) in Sep'23, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that revenue growth will accelerate in 2H23 as the backlog normalizes, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. Since my post was published in September, MIDD's share has rallied in the direction that I expected. However, looking at the demand environment, I don't think MIDD's performance for the rest of the year will be as good as what the market is expecting (I expect MIDD to miss FY24 EBITDA estimates). Hence, I am downgrading my buy rating to a sell.

Investment thesis

The main reason for my downgrade to sell is that I believe MIDD is going to miss consensus FY24 EBITDA estimates. To recap a little, MIDD posted a bad 1Q24 quarter (EBITDA missed consensus by 8% at $186 million), driven by an organic sales decline of 8.7%, with the main segment, Commercial Foodservice [CFS], down organically by 4.2%. They also guided for 2Q24 to see revenue decline vs. 2Q23, but will see mid-single-digit sequential improvement. Assuming 5% sequential growth, this implies 2Q24 revenue to come in at ~$973 million (down 6% y/y). In order for MIDD to achieve consensus FY24 revenue expectations of $4.023 billion, it implies 2H24 needs to see growth accelerate to 7%.

My focus is on CFS because it represents 64% of revenue and 83% of total EBITDA, and given the demand outlook, I do not believe the 7% consolidated expected growth in 2H24 is achievable. While management mentioned that the CFS segment is set to pick up in 2H24, I think there is little credibility behind that comment. In my opinion, the CFS segment is largely tied to new restaurants opening, and I expect the outlook to turn more negative as rates continue to stay higher for longer (higher cost of financing). Inflation that remains sticky will also continue to put pressure on wage growth as employees demand a higher salary to afford the high cost of living. In a recent report (note that the US is the largest region for the CFS segment), we can already see that restaurant opening momentum is slowing. Additionally, the promotional strategies used by large fast food restaurants to attract more consumers who are choosing to dine at home are also apparent evidence of weak consumer demand. I believe these 2 data points support a negative outlook for restaurant openings (less incentive to open a new store as underlying demand is not great), and this has a direct impact on MIDD's ability to grow as less equipment is needed.

In the 1Q24 earnings call, management also confirmed my view: At our Commercial Foodservice business, customer execution has been slow starting the year given continued longer lead times for permitting and construction, along with longer deliberation on their business plans given economics of higher restaurant operating costs.

Moreover, management is going to raise prices by a low single-digit percentage (to take effect starting June), a change in tone vs. the expectation for flat pricing earlier this year. In my opinion, the timing of this price increase makes it even harder to believe that MIDD can achieve growth acceleration given the weak demand environment. This does not only impact growth but also has a huge negative impact on margins, given the high decremental margins. Historically, the MIDD CFS segment has had an incremental adj. EBITDA margin profile of 30+%. As such, it is likely that any revenue decline is going to come with a 30+% decremental margin as well. As of 1Q24, the CFS segment has a 26% adj. EBITDA margin, which means there is still room for margins to decline.

Own calculation

Lastly, the implied order growth is also a steep figure that seems unlikely to be achievable. Using management comment that the book-to-bill ratio is above 1 for the CFS segment, I was able to back into the implied orders required for 2H24, which implies ~10% half-on-half growth (effectively assuming that demand gets better through the rest of the year). This embedded expectation does not seem to reflect the reality that demand is moderating and the potential for demand to be pushed out to FY25 if the macro backdrop turns for the worse.

I would also note that management has a lot less visibility into revenue performance today, as the backlog has largely normalized. Management is now largely reliant on channel partner comments to get a sense of how demand will be, and the comments provided during the call suggest that channel partners remain wary of demand and will only purchase when there is better visibility in demand. This adds further uncertainty to management's outlook for the CFS segment to recover in 2H24.

Valuation

Own calculation Own calculation

Overall, I believe MIDD will see weaker than expected CFS growth, which will lead to it missing consensus FY24 revenue and EBITDA estimates. This will continue to put pressure on MIDD's valuation relative to Illinois Tool Works (ITW), which has been outperforming MIDD since 1Q22. Ever since the underperformance, MIDD multiple went on to trade at its largest discount against ITW since 2009, and I believe this shows how much the market focuses on MIDD's CFS segment.

Own calculation

Just to give a sense of the potential downside, I did a sensitivity analysis. My base case (highlighted in yellow) is that MIDD misses FY24 estimates by 8% (the same as it did in 1Q24) and that the stock should trade back down to 8x forward EBITDA (where it traded last October). This translates to a share price of $85.60. I want readers to also note that even if MIDD were to meet EBITDA expectations and trade at the current level of 9.5x forward EBITDA, there is no upside as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am downgrading my recommendation from buy to sell. Despite a strong rally since my previous buy rating, I believe MIDD will miss FY24 estimates due to a weakening demand environment in the CFS segment, its main revenue and EBITDA driver. There is evidence of a slowdown in restaurant openings and underlying consumer demand that support my view. With limited upside potential and the risk of a significant downside, I recommend a sell rating.